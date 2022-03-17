Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Day 2 Photo Vault

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two prelims saw some exciting races at the Women’s NCAA Championships, highlighted by Kate Douglass‘ American Record of 20.87 in the 50 Free, here are the top shots from the first morning of competition.

Paige McKenna (photo: Jack Spitser)

Julia Mrozinski (photo: Jack Spitser)

Ellen Walshe (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cora Dupre (photo: Jack Spitser)

Abigail McCulloh (photo: Jack Spitser)

Abby Hay (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cora Dupre (photo: Jack Spitser)

Abby Hay (photo: Jack Spitser)

Louisville Cheering (photo: Jack Spitser)

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer and entrepreneur who swam for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh and current coach Marko Djordjevic. He graduated in 2020, and ended his collegiate swimming career at the NCAA D2 Championships in March. Working for years as both a businessman …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!