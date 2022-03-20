2022 Women’s DI NCAAs: SwimSwam Pick’em Final Results

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Women’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships is officially over. Congrats to Virginia on winning their 2nd-straight NCAA title, but they weren’t the only winner of the night. Let’s check in on our final Pick ‘Em standings. In this post, we’ll have our day 4 leader, plus the overall winner of the competition.

There were a number of curveballs on Saturday’s events, including Maggie MacNeil and Torri Huske missing the 100 free A final and Taylor Ruck missing the A final of the 200 back. Despite that, we saw high scores on Saturdays events. Even so, there were so misses across the board. Nobody picked Alabama’s Cora Dupre to finish 4th in the 100 free tonight. Similarly, 280 contestants had Alabama’s Morgan Scott in the top 4 in the 100 free, but no one had her finishing 2nd.

The leader of day 4 was “Poop” (classic), who racked up 76 points on the final day of the meet. Here is the spreadsheet showing the results from day 4 of the meet.

Next up, we have the results from the team scoring. We had 8 contestants tie for first, each scoring 30 points. Notably, we had no perfect team scoring selections, and only 2 contestants chose Texas to finish 2nd. Here are the results from the team scoring selections.

Lastly, let’s get to the part everyone is curious about: the final standings. We had a lot of movement on day 4, and Honor, the leader through the first 3 days of the meet, was dethroned. After scoring 51 points on day 4’s events and just 10 points in team scoring, Honor fell to a tie for 4th, just 4 points below the winner. So, who was the winner? HARRISONSWIM97 made a late charge, scoring 65 points on Saturday’s events to vault to 1st. Congrats!

Without further ado, here are the final standings of the 2022 Women’s NCAA DI Swimming & Diving Championships Pick’em contest: