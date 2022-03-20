Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana Women’s Water Polo Hosts #4 Cal In Home Opener

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – #15 Indiana hosts its home opener on Monday afternoon against #4 Cal in MPSF action. Game time is set for 3 p.m. ET at Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center.

#15 Indiana (10-11, 0-2 MPSF) vs. #4 Cal (13-2, 2-2 MPSF)
Monday, March 21, 2022 • 3 p.m. ET
Consilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center • Bloomington, Ind.
Live Stats: The FOSH

NOTES

  • Indiana is coming off a tough battle at #7 Michigan on Saturday afternoon, falling 11-10. Facing a 10-7 deficit going into the fourth quarter, Indiana battled with three unanswered goals to tie the game with 5:10 to play. But Michigan got the go-ahead just 30 seconds later which would prove to be the difference maker.
  • Three score a pair of goals for IU including Zoe Crouch, Olivia Stark and Skylar Kidd.
  • The Hoosiers will also look to notch its first MPSF victory of the season against the Bears on Monday. They have faced UCLA and USC already in MPSF play.

UP NEXT

The Hoosiers will host San Jose State (11 a.m. ET) and Salem (3:30 p.m. ET) on Saturday, March 26 at Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center.

