Gretchen Walsh: “I think we all proved something to ourselves at this meet”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video (ESPN3)
- Saturday evening heat sheets
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
WOMEN 100 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- Meet Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- American Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- US Open Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- Pool Record: 46.70 – Olivia Smoliga, Georgia (2016)
- 2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 46.02
Podium:
- Gretchen Walsh, FR Virginia – 46.05
- Morgan Scott, SR Alabama – 46.78
- Katharine Berkoff, JR NC State – 46.95
- Cora Dupre, JR Alabama – 47.08
- Iszac Henig, JR Yale / Gabi Albiero, SO Louisville – 47.32
- –
- Grace Countie, SR North Carolina – 47.36
- Lia Thomas, 5Y Penn – 48.18
Gretchen Walsh won her first NCAA title with a new pool record of 46.05, becoming the #4 performer of all time in the 100 free. It was Alabama senior Morgan Scott who got out the fastest; she led at the 25 and 50 walls, flipping in 22.08 at the halfway point. Walsh was .02 behind, with NC State junior Katharine Berkoff running third with 22.41.
Walsh went into the 75 wall first and came home in 23.95 to win by half a body length ahead of Scott (46.78). Berkoff held at third, clocking a 46.95. Cora Dupre of Alabama was fourth with 47.08. There was a tie for fifth place, as Yale’s Iszac Henig and Louisville’s Gabi Albiero both stopped the clock at 47.32.
North Carolina’s Grace Countie (47.36) and Lia Thomas of Penn (48.18) rounded out the final.
Stanford’s Torri Huske won the B final in 46.98.