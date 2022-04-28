2022 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Pick’ems Contest Scoring Update

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

This post contains SwimSwam Pick’em contest scores for and through the 2nd day of the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials. There will be two tables below, the first of which will show the scores from day 2 in order of highest to lowest. The 2nd table will show the overall scores through the first two days of the meet, including day 1 , day 2, and the total scores for each entrant.

Overall, contestants did extremely well on day 2, making this one of the better starts to a Pick’ems contest we’ve seen to date. There were some tough picks for us, however, including 15-year-old Sandpipers of Nevada swimmer Clarie Weinstein taking 2nd in the women’s 200 free. Only 2 contestants correctly picked Weinstein to finish 2nd, those being “FlyinnHawaiian” and “Swimswim4”. Congrats on that incredible pick. Moreover, only 7 total entrants correctly had Weinstein finishing in the top 4, and the other 5 all had her finishing 4th.

Our Day 2 winner is “Gilrad Xyvers”, who racked up 125 points on the day. It was a huge day for Gilrad Xyvers, as they had already finished 35th on day 1. They’re also now leading the overall rankings, coming in with 213 points, 12 ahead of 2nd place “JRLSWIM”.

Here are the overall scores through the first two days.