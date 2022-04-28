2022 U.S. Trials: Casas Drops 100 Fly, Andrew To Race Triple At Day 3 Finals

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Four swimmers have scratched out of championship heats for tonight’s finals session from the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials, while Michael Andrew has committed to swim all three events in which he qualified on Thursday.

In the men’s 100 butterfly, Shaine Casas has scratched the ‘A’ final after qualifying sixth in the prelims, bumping his University of Texas training mate Drew Kibler up into the big heat.

Casas came into the meet ranked fourth in the world in the 100 fly, clocking 51.09 last month in San Antonio, but will instead opt for the 50 back tonight, where he’ll face a stacked field that includes Hunter Armstrong and Justin Ress, who became the #2 and #4 performers of all-time in the prelims.

In the women’s 100 fly, eighth-place Kylee Alons has dropped the event, giving way for Texas’ Emma Sticklen to advance into the championship final. Like Casas, Alons will turn her focus to the 50 back final.

Another ‘A’ final withdrawal came in the women’s 50 back, where Claire Curzan drops the event after qualifying sixth this morning. With Curzan out, Berit Berglund will now swim in the championship heat.

Curzan will race the 100 fly final earlier in the session, having qualified second out of the prelims.

In the men’s 400 IM, Charlie Swanson, who has already qualified for the World Championship team in the 200 breast, has scratched the ‘A’ final after qualifying seventh out of the prelims in 4:18.62. Cal’s Jason Louser now moves into the championship heat.

One swimmer who hasn’t scratched at all is Michael Andrew, who will race in the ‘A’ final of the men’s 100 fly, 50 breast and 50 back, back-to-back-to-back.

Andrew swam the same triple at the 2018 U.S. Nationals, going on to win the 50 breast, place third in the 100 fly and fourth in the 50 back, but an important to distinction was that Andrew simply needed to qualify for the Pan Pacific Championships in any event at Nationals and he would be able to swim whatever he wanted at Pan Pacs.

This year, Andrew will only lock in a spot at the World Championships in each specific event with a win in the 50 breast, a win in the 50 back and (likely) a top-two finish in the 100 fly.

The 23-year-old is projected to have just 15 minutes after the 100 fly before the 50 breast, and another 16 minutes after the 50 breast before the 50 back.

Here’s a look at Andrew’s timeline tonight:

100 fly final – 6:47 pm

50 breast final – 7:02 pm

50 back final – 7:18 pm

ALL DAY 3 FINALS SCRATCHES

Women’s 400 IM

#12 Michaela Mattes

#20 Sophie Duncan

#23 Katie Crom

Men’s 400 IM

#7 Charlie Swanson

#16 Keaton Jones

#22 Ilya Kharun

#30 Will Scholtz

Women’s 100 Fly

Men’s 100 Fly

Women’s 50 Breast

no scratches

Men’s 50 Breast

#14 (tied) AJ Pouch

Women’s 50 Back

#6 Claire Curzan

#18 Reilly Tiltmann

#28 Natalie Mannion

Men’s 50 Back