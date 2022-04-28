2022 U.S. Trials: Casas Drops 100 Fly, Andrew To Race Triple At Day 3 Finals

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
Four swimmers have scratched out of championship heats for tonight’s finals session from the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials, while Michael Andrew has committed to swim all three events in which he qualified on Thursday.
In the men’s 100 butterfly, Shaine Casas has scratched the ‘A’ final after qualifying sixth in the prelims, bumping his University of Texas training mate Drew Kibler up into the big heat.
Casas came into the meet ranked fourth in the world in the 100 fly, clocking 51.09 last month in San Antonio, but will instead opt for the 50 back tonight, where he’ll face a stacked field that includes Hunter Armstrong and Justin Ress, who became the #2 and #4 performers of all-time in the prelims.
In the women’s 100 fly, eighth-place Kylee Alons has dropped the event, giving way for Texas’ Emma Sticklen to advance into the championship final. Like Casas, Alons will turn her focus to the 50 back final.
Another ‘A’ final withdrawal came in the women’s 50 back, where Claire Curzan drops the event after qualifying sixth this morning. With Curzan out, Berit Berglund will now swim in the championship heat.
Curzan will race the 100 fly final earlier in the session, having qualified second out of the prelims.
In the men’s 400 IM, Charlie Swanson, who has already qualified for the World Championship team in the 200 breast, has scratched the ‘A’ final after qualifying seventh out of the prelims in 4:18.62. Cal’s Jason Louser now moves into the championship heat.
One swimmer who hasn’t scratched at all is Michael Andrew, who will race in the ‘A’ final of the men’s 100 fly, 50 breast and 50 back, back-to-back-to-back.
Andrew swam the same triple at the 2018 U.S. Nationals, going on to win the 50 breast, place third in the 100 fly and fourth in the 50 back, but an important to distinction was that Andrew simply needed to qualify for the Pan Pacific Championships in any event at Nationals and he would be able to swim whatever he wanted at Pan Pacs.
This year, Andrew will only lock in a spot at the World Championships in each specific event with a win in the 50 breast, a win in the 50 back and (likely) a top-two finish in the 100 fly.
The 23-year-old is projected to have just 15 minutes after the 100 fly before the 50 breast, and another 16 minutes after the 50 breast before the 50 back.
Here’s a look at Andrew’s timeline tonight:
- 100 fly final – 6:47 pm
- 50 breast final – 7:02 pm
- 50 back final – 7:18 pm
ALL DAY 3 FINALS SCRATCHES
Women’s 400 IM
- #12 Michaela Mattes
- #20 Sophie Duncan
- #23 Katie Crom
Men’s 400 IM
- #7 Charlie Swanson
- #16 Keaton Jones
- #22 Ilya Kharun
- #30 Will Scholtz
Women’s 100 Fly
- #8 Kylee Alons
Men’s 100 Fly
- #6 Shaine Casas
- #10 Coleman Stewart
- #16 Jack Dahlgren
- #25 Daniel Diehl
- #28 Will Modglin
Women’s 50 Breast
- no scratches
Men’s 50 Breast
- #14 (tied) AJ Pouch
Women’s 50 Back
- #6 Claire Curzan
- #18 Reilly Tiltmann
- #28 Natalie Mannion
Men’s 50 Back
- #19 Jack Dolan
- #22 Owen McDonald
If the idea is to qualifying more events for WC , it would seems better for MA to drop 50Br tonight as he is likely to win 100Br and gets a spot for 50Br. Even it is still hard to win 50Bk (especially if he went hard on the 100Fl), he had at least half an hour between 2 final races. Also, noting that 50 Br /50 Bk winners are only 3 priority and needs 9 doubles before even being added to the roster, is it wise to races 3 finals tonight?
question – if there is not enough spots for non-olympic events winner to go, will USA Swimming enters second swimmer if that swimmer is already on the team… Read more »
MA wildin
Weird decision by Casas. 100 back going to be madness. Will Trenton Julian surprise— he has a hot hand.
Very surprising. Unless Casas knows he has a very special 50 back in him his odds are much better in the 100 fly. Also whoever comes second to Dressel will get that second 50 fly so it’s a 2 for the price of 1 in terms of events
Interesting that Swanson scratches the 400 IM after he said it was his main event yesterday.
Casas has a much better chance in fly than the 50 back..
casas leaving the door wide open for andrew making 100 fly. I don’t see either of them making the team in 50 back though
Why???? None of this makes sense