2022 Summer Junior Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The 4th day of the 2022 Junior National Championships in Irvine is here. This morning, we’ll have prelims of the 200 free, 100 back, and 200 breast. The finals session tonight will also feature timed finals of the girls and boys 400 free relays.

The women’s 200 free should be a thriller. Firstly, Justina Kozan is set to compete, entering as the top seed at 1:58.14, which comes in under the meet record. Moreover, both 100 free champion Kayla Wilson and 400/800 free champion Jillian Cox are the #2 and #3 seeds respectively. Cox in particular has been racing out of her mind this week, throwing down massive personal bests in the 400 free and 800 free already. She has yet to break 2:00 in the 200 free yet but given the way she’s racing, it’s a possibility today. Wilson, on the other hand, is a 1:58.81 200 freestyler.

Henry McFadden, the runner-up in both the boys 100 free and 400 free, is the top seed in the boys 200 free today, entering as the only swimmer under 1:50. McFadden will have a race on his hands, however, as Thomas Heilman, the 100 free champion, will be next to him in the final heat of prelims this morning. We also have to keep an eye out for Norvin Clontz, who won the 400 free in dominating fashion last night, roaring to a 3:50. Clontz should blow his entry time of 1:53.23 away given his performance in the 400 yesterday.

The women’s 100 back will see 200 back champion JoJo Ramey go up against many of the ‘A’ finalists from the 200 back last night. Runner-up Lilla Bognar will be in the final heat this morning with Ramey, on the other side of top seeded Berit Berglund. 3rd place finisher in the 200 back Teagan O’Dell is the #3 seed coming into the day.

After winning the boys 200 back in a new meet record last night, Josh Zuchowski will be back in action in the boys 100 back today. He enters the meet as the #2 seed, right behind Owen McDonald.

Nick Mahabir enters the boys 200 breast today as the top seed. Mahabir broke the Singaporean Record in the 100 breast at last week’s U.S. Nationals meet.

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:54.79, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2022

Meet Record: 1:58.26, Lia Neal (2011)

13-14 NAG: 1:58.23, Sippy Woodhead (1979)

15-16 NAG: 1:55.06, Missy Franklin (2011)

17-18 NAG: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (2016)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Heat 8, the first circle seeded heat, saw some excellent racing. Irvine Novaquatics 17-year-old Maggie Schalow took the early lead and held it through the end of the race, tearing to a new personal best of 2:01.27. Schalow had just set a new personal best at Nationals last week, clocking a 2:01.93. She took another 0.66 seconds off that time this morning, earning herself a spot in the ‘A’ final as well. Annika Parkhe (Patriot Aquatic Club), who has made appearances in both fly ‘A’ finals and the 100 free already, also clocked a new personal best of 2:01.45 in heat 8. 400 and 800 free champion Jillian Cox (Longhorn Aquatics) was off her personal best, but advanced to the ‘A’ final nonetheless.

100 free champion Kayla Wilson (Tide Swimming) took heat 9 in 2:00.70, getting into the ‘A’ final with the top overall time. Top seed Justina Kozan was dominant in the final heat this morning, clocking a 2:01.13. Like Wilson, Kozan has been a 1:58 before, so the time this morning was so-so.

Entering with a yards time, Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Alex Shackell stormed to victory in heat 5 with a 2:02.71. Shackell is fresh off breaking the meet record in the 100 fly last night and also won the 200 fly on Monday night. She was out quick this morning, splitting 58.88 on the first 100, then coming home in 1:03.83. 17-year-old Carmel teammate Vivian Wilson had a great swim this morning also, swimming a 2:03.42 to establish a new personal best by over a second. Wilson finished 15th overall, qualifying for the ‘B’ final along with Shackell, who was 10th overall.

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:43.21, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

Meet Record: 1:47.75, Alexei Sancov (2018)

13-14 NAG: 1:51.27, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 1:47.73, Luca Urlando (2019)

17-18 NAG: 1:45.99, Michael Phelps (2003)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019

Meet Record: 59.77, Rachel Bootsma (2009)

13-14 NAG: 1:00.26, Regan Smith (2016)

15-16 NAG: 58.83, Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG: 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018

Meet Record: 54.97, Hunter Armstrong (2019)

13-14 NAG: 56.62, Josh Zuchowski (2019)

15-16 NAG: 53.59, Daniel Diehl (2022)

17-18 NAG: 53.38, Ryan Murphy (2013)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (RUS) – 2015

Meet Record: 2:26.35, Allie Szekely (2012)

13-14 NAG: 2:25.75, Amanda Beard (1996)

15-16 NAG: 2:25.35, Anita Richesson (1992)

17-18 NAG: 2:24.47, Lilly King (2015)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (CHN) – 2017

Meet Record: 2:11.25, Daniel Roy (2017)

13-14 NAG: 2:15.84, Ethan Dang (2016)

15-16 NAG: 2:09.40, Josh Matheny (2019)

17-18 NAG: 2:08.91, Matt Fallon (2021)

Top 8 Qualifiers: