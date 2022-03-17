Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NCAA Division I Women: Day 2 Prelims Scratch Report

Comments: 3

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

On the first morning of individual events, just about everyone is here to swim. There are no scratches in the circle-seeded heats of the 500 free. Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek, who came in as the 41st seed with 4:43.40, is not swimming in heats this morning.

In the 200 IM, 24th-seed Olivia Carter has scratched. The Michigan senior came in with a 1:56.07. At last year’s NCAAs, she swam the 100 fly and 200 fly and was on all five Michigan relays.

Ohio State’s Katherine Zenick has bowed out of the 50 free, where she was seeded 24th with 21.96. She swam the fly leg on the Buckeyes’ 200 medley relay last night.

 

3
MCH
1 hour ago

Anybody find a heat sheet.

Ghost
1 hour ago

At least no “no shows” empty lanes for prelim relays swimmers….hopefully!

Aaron
1 hour ago

Thanks for all the awesome coverage this week swimswam I know this must be exhausting 🙏

