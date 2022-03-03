2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Ups/Downs

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Note: Pac-12 only scores the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals, so we won’t be tracking ‘C’ finals.

Before getting into the prelim numbers, here’s a look at how the team scores currently stand after last week’s diving and Wednesday’s relays events:

Team Scores – Thru DAY 1

Stanford, 207.0 Utah, 183.0 Arizona, 148.0 USC, 137.0 Arizona State, 105.0 Cal, 64.0

With all of the diving events concluding prior to the start of the swimming competition, the defending champion Cal Golden Bears started the meet with a sizeable deficit early on, and after last night’s relays, entered Day 2 trailing Stanford by 143 points.

The two teams were essentially even during the preliminary session, with the Cardinal putting seven swimmers into ‘A’ finals (to Cal’s six) while the Golden Bears scored 127 projected points (to Stanford’s 123.5).

The big Stanford performance included getting three men into the championship heat of both the 500 free and 200 IM, while Cal also put three through to the 200 IM and advanced six swimmers total to score in the 50 free (2/4).

While it’s still early, the early script of this meet is similar to what transpired last week in the women’s competition, where Stanford and Cal were relatively even in the swimming pool but the Cardinal diving pushed them to the team title.

Arizona State came out of last night’s relays second-to-last in the team standings but project to jump up into second at night’s end, putting five swimmers up into ‘A’ finals and six more into consols.

DAY 2 UPS/DOWNS

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Stanford 7/4 3/1 3/2 1/1 California 6/7 1/3 3/0 2/4 Arizona State 5/6 1/3 2/2 2/1 Arizona 3/5 1/1 0/2 2/2 USC 3/2 2/0 0/2 1/0

SCORED PRELIMS

Cal, 127.0 Stanford, 123.5 Arizona State, 113.0 Arizona, 53.5 USC, 48.0 Utah, 0.0

DAY 1 SCORES + PRELIM PROJECTIONS