2022 NAIA Women: Ups/Downs Day 2 – Keiser and SCAD Off to Strong Starts

41st NAIA Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Defending champions SCAD Savannah cut into Keiser’s projected lead on Day 2, but Keiser outscored the psych sheet seedings, too, and will likely remain out of reach for the Bees. While SCAD earned 7 A-final and 1 B-final slots in individual events, Keiser loaded up with 6 “ups” and 6 “downs.” SCAD is expected to pass Olivet Nazarene, however, in the race for second place. ONU had a strong showing this morning, and remains within striking distance of the runner-up trophy.

Women’s Ups / Downs – Day 2

Day 2 Individual Events – Up Day 2 Individual Events – Down Day 2 Relays – Up Day 2 Relays – Down SCAD 7 1 2 0 Keiser 6 6 2 0 Olivet Nazarene 4 2 2 0 Cumberlands 3 3 2 0 College of Idaho 3 1 1 1 Midland 2 1 1 1 Lindsey Wilson 1 1 2 0 St. Ambrose 1 0 1 1 Jamestown 1 1 0 1 Lincoln 1 0 0 0 St. Ambrose 1 0 0 0 Sterling 1 0 0 1 Westmont 1 1 0 0 Milligan 0 3 1 1 Brenau 0 1 0 1 Bethel (IN) 0 1 0 2 Indiana Wesleyan 0 1 0 2 St. Thomas 0 1 0 1 Master’s 0 1 0 1 Arizona Christian 0 0 1 1 Loyola New Orleans 0 0 1 1 Life 0 0 0 1

200 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total Arizona Christian 1 0 1 College of Idaho 1 0 1 Cumberlands 1 0 1 Keiser 1 0 1 Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1 Midland 1 0 1 Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1 SCAD 1 0 1 Bethel (IN) 0 1 1 Brenau 0 1 1 Indiana Wesleyan 0 1 1 Jamestown 0 1 1 Loyola New Orleans 0 1 1 Master’s 0 1 1 Milligan 0 1 1 St. Ambrose 0 1 1

500 Free

Team Up Down Total SCAD 3 0 3 Keiser 2 1 3 Cumberlands 1 1 2 Midland 1 0 1 Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1 Milligan 0 2 2 Bethel (IN) 0 1 1 Indiana Wesleyan 0 1 1 Jamestown 0 1 1 Westmont 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Up Down Total Keiser 2 3 5 Olivet Nazarene 2 1 3 SCAD 1 1 2 Cumberlands 1 0 1 St. Ambrose 1 0 1 Westmont 1 0 1 Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1 Midland 0 1 1 St. Thomas 0 1 1

50 Free

Team Up Down Total SCAD 3 0 3 Keiser 2 2 4 College of Idaho 1 0 1 Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1 Sterling 1 0 1 Cumberlands 0 2 2 Brenau 0 1 1 Master’s 0 1 1 Milligan 0 1 1 Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1

1-Meter Diving

Team Up Down Total College of Idaho 2 1 3 Cumberlands 1 0 1 Jamestown 1 0 1 Lincoln 1 0 1 Midland 1 0 1 Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1 St. Ambrose 1 0 1

400 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total Cumberlands 1 0 1 Keiser 1 0 1 Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1 Loyola New Orleans 1 0 1 Milligan 1 0 1 Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1 SCAD 1 0 1 St. Ambrose 1 0 1 Arizona Christian 0 1 1 Bethel (IN) 0 1 1 College of Idaho 0 1 1 Indiana Wesleyan 0 1 1 Life 0 1 1 Midland 0 1 1 St. Thomas 0 1 1 Sterling 0 1 1

Projected Standings