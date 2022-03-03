Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NAIA Women: Ups/Downs Day 2 – Keiser and SCAD Off to Strong Starts

41st NAIA Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Defending champions SCAD Savannah cut into Keiser’s projected lead on Day 2, but Keiser outscored the psych sheet seedings, too, and will likely remain out of reach for the Bees. While SCAD earned 7 A-final and 1 B-final slots in individual events, Keiser loaded up with 6 “ups” and 6 “downs.” SCAD is expected to pass Olivet Nazarene, however, in the race for second place. ONU had a strong showing this morning, and remains within striking distance of the runner-up trophy.

Women’s Ups / Downs – Day 2

  Day 2 Individual Events – Up Day 2 Individual Events – Down Day 2 Relays – Up Day 2 Relays – Down
SCAD 7 1 2 0
Keiser 6 6 2 0
Olivet Nazarene 4 2 2 0
Cumberlands 3 3 2 0
College of Idaho 3 1 1 1
Midland 2 1 1 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 1 2 0
St. Ambrose 1 0 1 1
Jamestown 1 1 0 1
Lincoln 1 0 0 0
St. Ambrose 1 0 0 0
Sterling 1 0 0 1
Westmont 1 1 0 0
Milligan 0 3 1 1
Brenau 0 1 0 1
Bethel (IN) 0 1 0 2
Indiana Wesleyan 0 1 0 2
St. Thomas 0 1 0 1
Master’s 0 1 0 1
Arizona Christian 0 0 1 1
Loyola New Orleans 0 0 1 1
Life 0 0 0 1

200 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total
Arizona Christian 1 0 1
College of Idaho 1 0 1
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Keiser 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Midland 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
Brenau 0 1 1
Indiana Wesleyan 0 1 1
Jamestown 0 1 1
Loyola New Orleans 0 1 1
Master’s 0 1 1
Milligan 0 1 1
St. Ambrose 0 1 1

500 Free

Team Up Down Total
SCAD 3 0 3
Keiser 2 1 3
Cumberlands 1 1 2
Midland 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
Milligan 0 2 2
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
Indiana Wesleyan 0 1 1
Jamestown 0 1 1
Westmont 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 2 3 5
Olivet Nazarene 2 1 3
SCAD 1 1 2
Cumberlands 1 0 1
St. Ambrose 1 0 1
Westmont 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
Midland 0 1 1
St. Thomas 0 1 1

50 Free

Team Up Down Total
SCAD 3 0 3
Keiser 2 2 4
College of Idaho 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Sterling 1 0 1
Cumberlands 0 2 2
Brenau 0 1 1
Master’s 0 1 1
Milligan 0 1 1
Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1

1-Meter Diving

Team Up Down Total
College of Idaho 2 1 3
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Jamestown 1 0 1
Lincoln 1 0 1
Midland 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
St. Ambrose 1 0 1

400 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Keiser 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Loyola New Orleans 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
St. Ambrose 1 0 1
Arizona Christian 0 1 1
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
College of Idaho 0 1 1
Indiana Wesleyan 0 1 1
Life 0 1 1
Midland 0 1 1
St. Thomas 0 1 1
Sterling 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Keiser 40 201 242 260 743
SCAD 34 176.5 121 139 470.5
Olivet Nazarene 28 134.5 165 135 462.5
Cumberlands 32 106 99 82 319
Milligan 30 67 66 73 236
Lindsey Wilson 22 70 58 65 215
Indiana Wesleyan 24 26 65 68 183
Midland 26 72 35 34 167
Loyola New Orleans 14 38 35 44 131
Bethel (IN) 18 32 24 40 114
St. Ambrose 0 56 36 15 107
Westmont 0 18 36 53 107
Arizona Christian 6 34 32 20 92
College of Idaho 0 68.5 11 0 79.5
St. Thomas 0 11 37 6 54
Sterling 0 24 26 0 50
Master’s 8 9 13 10 40
Brenau 0 9.5 14 11 34.5
Jamestown 4 23 0 6 33
Lincoln 0 17 16 0 33
Life 10 4 2 11 27
Shawnee State 0 0 11 13 24
University of St. Mary 2 0 5 0 7
Morningside 0 0 4 0 4

 

0
