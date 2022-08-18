2022 European Aquatics Championship: Last Day Photo Vault

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entries

Live-Results

Live Stream

Pool swimming competitions ended at the Foro Italico in Rome, with the nation of Italy winning the points standings and the Len Trophy.

These are the pictures taken yesterday at the Foro Italico in Rome during the last session of competition.