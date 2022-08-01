2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Prelims Preview

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

The seventh session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will feature seven events, two reigning Olympic champions, and two world record holders on Monday morning.

Adam Peaty has won every breaststroke title at the meet except for the 50, which he’ll try to cross off his list on Tuesday assuming the world record holder advances through the heats and semifinals on Day 4.

“It’s the only one I haven’t won, so I better not get disqualified,” Peaty said. “But you’ve still got to earn the right to win that. You’ve still got to win that every single time for the heats, semis and finals. And I think that’s down to my success over the last seven years that I treat every single race as one I haven’t won and nothing is ever given to you. So with that mindset now I’m just very focused on what I need to do.”

On Sunday, Peaty missed the podium in the 100 breast for the first time in nearly a decade, fading to fourth place over the final 50. He’s still finding his form after suffering a foot fracture in the gym before the World Championships in Budapest, but 100 breast gold medalist James Wilby knows Peaty will be hungry to bounce back this week.

“I’ve always chased him,” Wilby said of Peaty. “He’s a phenomenal athlete and he’ll probably kick me in the arse later in the calendar. But I’m proud of that.”

Sam Williamson could also be a threat to top the podium as the owner of the next-fastest time this season (27.05 from Australian Trials in May) behind Peaty (26.91 in April).

There’s only two women’s 200 backstroke heats to start the day, and they’re highlighted by Kaylee McKeown. Already the world record holder and Olympic champion, McKeown added world champion to her resume last month by edging Phoebe Bacon for the gold in Budapest. Canada’s Kylie Masse placed fifth in that race nearly three seconds, and she could be McKeown’s closest competition here along with 22-year-old Aussie Minna Atherton.

The women’s 100 free heats pit three Aussie sprint stars against each other. Reigning Olympic champion Emma McKeon comes in as the favorite after winning her meet-record 11th medal during the 50 free final on Sunday. The 100 could pose more of a challenge, however, as Mollie O’Callaghan’s 52.49 from Australian Trials stands as the fastest time in the world this year. Shayna Jack is only about a month removed from a broken hand at Worlds, but she’s still a podium threat after her personal-best 52.60 from Australian Trials. England’s Anna Hopkin and Freya Anderson, both Worlds semifinalists, will attempt to break up the all-Aussie podium.

Canada’s Josh Liendo owns the fastest time this season in the men’s 100 butterfly with a national-record 50.88 from Worlds that earned him a bronze medal, but there are a host of others also in contention. Matt Temple finished fourth at Worlds in 51.11, while Kyle Chalmers, Cody Simpson, and defending champion Chad le Clos could vie for a spot on the podium, too.

The women’s 200 IM will also feature McKeown on the back end of a tough 200 back double. The Aussie has the top time this season with a 2:08.57, more than 1.5 seconds clear of the rest of her Commonwealth competition. But with 15-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh in the equation as well, a big time drop off her personal best (2:10.75 at Mare Nostrum) isn’t out of the question. England’s Abbie Wood will be looking to build off her 2:09.15 from last summer that took fourth place at the Olympics.

Tatjana Schoenmaker won Sunday’s 200 breast final handily by nearly two seconds, but the 100 breast figures to be a tighter finish. Fellow South African Lara van Niekerk clocked a 1:05.67 at the South African Championships to upset Schoenmaker, but van Niekerk was more than a second slower at Worlds last month and missed the final.

Ariarne Titmus is the top seed in the women’s 800 free by nearly four seconds. The Aussie star is trying to become only the second swimmer to win the women’s 400 and 800 free in consecutive Commonwealth Games, with fellow Aussie Tracey Wickham (1978, 1982) the only one to do so.