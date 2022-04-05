2022 Canadian Trials Day 1 Scratch Report: Kayla Sanchez Opts Out of 100 Back

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

TUESDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. This morning’s action will kick off with the men’s and women’s para 50 breast and 100 breast. Then, we’ll move into the men’s and women’s 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 free. As for any notable scratches, it looks like there’s not too much to report. The most noteworthy scratch is sprint freestyle star Kayla Sanchez, who has scratched the women’s 100 back. Sanchez was the #3 seed in the event, coming in at 59.78. Sanchez is also entered in the 50 back, 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free, so we’ll see if today’s scratch was an isolated incident.

The women’s 200 IM will have some exciting heats to watch. In heat 5 of 7, the first of the circle seeded heats, Mary-Sophie Harvey holds the top seed by a considerable 4-second margin. In heat 6, we’ll see Bailey Andison and Tessa Cieplucha go head-to-head. Andison is the only swimmer in the event entered under 2:10, except for the top seed, Sydney Pickrem, who will be racing in heat 7. Pickrem will be going up against youngster Ashley McMillan. Pickrem enters the event as the favorite, holding the Canadian Record at 2:08.61, a time which she swam in 2019. This is an event where there was a high seed who scratched. Ella Jansen, the #6 seed (2:13.97) is not on the heat sheet.

Finlay Knox, the Canadian Record holder in the men’s 200 IM, is in a field of his own in the IM today, at least according to the heat sheet. Knox enters the meet as the top seed by a stunning 4.4-second margin.

The women’s 100 back ought to be a fun race as well, with 3 women entered under 1:00, and a few more knocking on the door. Kylie Masse, the former World Record holder in the event, comes in as the top seed with a 57.70, which also stands as the Canadian Record. Taylor Ruck, who is fresh off a successful NCAA season at Stanford, comes in as the #2 seed (58.55). Ingrid Wilm is the 3rd seed at 59.88.

Additionally, we could see some other sneak in and make some noise. Ashley McMillan comes into the meet with a personal best of 1:00.00, while both Mary-Sophie Harvey and Regan Rathwell have personal bests of 1:00.16. Adding to the depth, Danielle Hanus enters the meet at 1:00.34. While Masse and Ruck are the favorites here, the women’s 100 back looks like the event in which there’s the highest possibility of a breakthrough swim that would land someone on the World Champs roster.

Interestingly, the top two seeds in the men’s 100 back aren’t Canadian. Kacper Stokowski, a Polish swimmer who competes for NC State University in the U.S., is the top seed coming, entering at 53.99. Evangelos Makrygiannis, a Greek swimmer, is the #2 seed, coming in at 54.06. Notably, this field is missing Markus Thormeyer, the Canadian Record holder in the event (53.35). The top Canadian in the field is Javier Acevedo, who is the #3 seed with his entry time of 54.65.

Young star Summer McIntosh leads the field in the women’s 400 free by a huge 6-second margin. McIntosh, who made waves last month when she clocked a jaw-dropping 4:29 400 IM, enters the meet with a personal best of 4:02.42. McIntosh finished just off the podium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the event last summer, touching 4th with her 4:02.42 PB. She’s also the Canadian Record holder in the event with that time.

Jeremy Bagshaw enters the meet as the top seed in the 400 free by a healthy margin.