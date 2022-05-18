2022 Aussie Championships: Pop Star Cody Simpson Qualifies For Worlds

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships lit the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre pool on fire, even without the likes of Olympic medalists Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, and Jack McLoughlin taking part.

We saw multiple swimmers per each event here tonight crack times that dipped under the qualification marks needed for Budapest, giving Australia a healthy-looking roster with 4 more days of competition yet to go.

Multiple personal bests were set during the session, including World Junior Champion Lani Pallister producing a big-time 8:17.77 in the women’s 800m free.

Mollie O’Callaghan, just 18, also impressed with a PB of 52.49 in the women’s 100m free to remain atop the season’s world rankings in the event.

The men’s 50m freestyle winner, Thomas Nowakowski was another standout, dipping under the 22-second threshold for the first time in his career to take gold in 21.86.

We also saw a couple of comebacks come to fruition, with pop star Cody Simpson most likely qualifying for Budapest in the men’s 100m fly. Simpson took a 10-year break from the pool to pursue a successful music career before delving back into training just 2 years ago.

Shayna Jack also made her mark after an absence, having served a two-year ban for having tested positive for a prohibited substance in 2019. These World Championships represent the 23-year-old’s first elite international meet qualification since her return at last December’s Queensland Championships.

Australian World Championships Tentative Individual Qualifiers Through Day 1

Elijah Winnington – 400m freestyle (3:43.10)

Mack Horton – 400m freestyle (3:44.06)

– 400m freestyle (3:44.06) Lani Pallister – 800m freestyle (8:17.77)

Kiah Melverton – 800m freestyle (8:22.64)

Joshua Edwards-Smith – 200m back (1:56.71)

Mitch Larkin – 200m back (1:56.79)

Jenna Strauch – 100m breast (1:06.69)

Abbey Harkin – 100m breast (1:06.88)

Matt Temple – 100m fly (51.50)

Kyle Chalmers – 100m fly (51.67)*

Cody Simpson – 100m fly (51.96)*

Mollie O’Callaghan – 100m free (52.49)

Shayna Jack – 100m free (52.60)

– 100m free (52.60) Thomas Nowakowski – 50m free (21.86)

Grayson Bell – 50m free (22.08)

*Kyle Chalmers has previously stated he would not be competing at this summer’s World Championships; with his opting out, Cody Simpson would be the next in line for a possible slot as the men’s 2nd 100m butterfly qualifier