Ohio HS Division I Bronze Medalist Evan Fentress Will Swim for the Buckeyes

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evan Fentress from Terrace Park, Ohio, has committed to swim for The Ohio State University in the class of 2026. The Milford High School senior will join Everett Oehler, Mason Edmund, Rush Clark, and Sam Campbell in Columbus next fall.

“I’m excited to announce I’ll be continuing my academic and swimming careers at The Ohio State University! Becoming a Buckeye has been a dream of mine, as long as I can remember. The opportunity to swim, makes this dream that much better! Go Bucks!”

Fentress wrapped up his prep swimming career with a bang in February, placing 3rd in the 50 free (20.37) and 5th in the 100 fly (48.81) and setting school records in both events.

He does his club swimming with Milford Area Swim Team. In March, he improved his PBs in the 100/200 free and 200 fly at MAKO Senior Invitational, where he placed 3rd in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 free, 3rd in the 200 free, and 2nd in the 200 fly. A month later, he kicked of long course season at Indy Sectionals, finaling in the 50 free and 100/200 fly, and scoring PBs in the 50 free (23.71), 100 free (52.16), 100 fly (55.26), and 100 back.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.37

100 free – 45.21

200 free – 1:41.30

100 fly – 48.81

200 fly – 1:49.06

Fentress will join a Buckeyes sprint group led by Hunter Armstrong in 2021-22 but who has since retired from NCAA swimming. Fentress will overlap with James Ward, Mario McDonald, Jack Burroughs, and Daniel Baltes, all of whom swam sub-20s in the 50 free last season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.