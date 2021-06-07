2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I – Finals Preview: 9 Swimmers In 200 IM A Final

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

We’re onto the final session of Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Trials – and one event will have nine swimmers in the A final.

Tennessee Aquatics’ Trude Rothrock did not originally appear on results from this morning’s prelims. But an updated results document shows her qualifying second overall at 2:16.51.

However, instead of bumping Portia Brown (originally listed in 8th, but now bumped to 9th) out of the A final, finals heat sheets show 9 total swimmers in the 200 IM A final. Rothrock is not placed in lane 5, where the second qualifier traditionally goes. She was placed into “lane 0,” which is the outside lane typically kept empty during finals events. Brown remains in the A final, leaving 9 swimmers in that event

USA Swimming confirmed that Rothrock was originally disqualified, but her DQ was overturned late. Instead of re-seeding the event, meet officials decided to add Rothrock as a 9th A finalist.

Some other key races to watch tonight:

From Cut Program To Wave II Qualifier?

21-year-old Missy Cundiff will be a senior this fall at William & Mary. But for a time this past year, Cundiff didn’t know if she’d have a program to return to. William & Mary announced in the fall of 2020 that it would be cutting both its women’s & men’s swimming and diving programs. The school eventually reinstated the women’s program while facing a Title IX lawsuit, and reinstated the men’s program just a few months ago.

Cundiff responded by qualifying first in this morning’s 50 free, and now leads a pack chasing two transfer spots to Wave II Olympic Trials next week.

Spink chasing 15-16 History Again

Camille Spink of Nation’s Capital Swim Club won the 100 free and jumped to #13 in 15-16 age group history on day 1. Now, she’s got a chance to do the same thing again in the 50 free. This morning, the 16-year-old went 25.63 to move to #31 all-time in the age group. A swim tonight of 25.50 or better would move into the top 20, and a swim of 25.27 or better would move into the top 10.

Nosack Also Pushing 15-16 History in 200 IM

16-year-old Diego Nosack is already ranked #16 all-time in the 15-16 age group for the 200 IM. He was 2:03.96 back in May, and wasn’t far off that with a 2:04.33 this morning. Nosack is the #4 seed into the 200 IM A final, and could break into top 10 in all-time age group history with a swim of 2:02.5 or better tonight.

Scratches

There appear to be no scratches from this morning’s heats. There were a couple of scratches out of the timed-final 1500 freestyles that would have swum in tonight’s fastest-seeded heat: