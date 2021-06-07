Sally Tafuto on Continuing Ohio State’s Momentum Train in 400 Free

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:56.46 — Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

American Record: 3:56.46 — Katie Ledecky, 2016

U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (USA) 2018

World Junior Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky (USA) 2014

2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46

2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky – 3:58.98

Wave I Cut: 4:16.89

Wave II Cut: 4:13.28

Podium

Ohio State’s Sally Tafuto swam her race perfectly, roaring into the leading on the final 100 of the race, and shattering her personal best. Tafuto entered the meet with a lifetime best of 4:16.05, marking an improvement of over 2 seconds today. She nearly even split the race, swimming a 2:06.62 on the first 200, and 2:07.36 on the back half. She completed the race with a 1:03.08 on the final 100.