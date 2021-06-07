Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sally Tafuto on Continuing Ohio State’s Momentum Train in 400 Free

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

  • World Record: 3:56.46  — Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
  • American Record: 3:56.46  — Katie Ledecky, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 –  Katie Ledecky (USA) 2018
  • World Junior Record: 3:58.37 –  Katie Ledecky (USA) 2014
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46
  • 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky – 3:58.98
  • Wave I Cut: 4:16.89
  • Wave II Cut: 4:13.28

Podium

  1. Sally Tafuto (OSU) – 4:13.98
  2. Malia Rausch (ASC) – 4:15.04
  3. Addie Sauickie (SYS) – 4:16.19

Ohio State’s Sally Tafuto swam her race perfectly, roaring into the leading on the final 100 of the race, and shattering her personal best. Tafuto entered the meet with a lifetime best of 4:16.05, marking an improvement of over 2 seconds today. She nearly even split the race, swimming a 2:06.62 on the first 200, and 2:07.36 on the back half. She completed the race with a 1:03.08 on the final 100.

