Sally Tafuto on Continuing Ohio State’s Momentum Train in 400 Free

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
Reported by Spencer Penland.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: 3:56.46 — Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
- American Record: 3:56.46 — Katie Ledecky, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (USA) 2018
- World Junior Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky (USA) 2014
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46
- 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky – 3:58.98
- Wave I Cut: 4:16.89
- Wave II Cut: 4:13.28
Podium
- Sally Tafuto (OSU) – 4:13.98
- Malia Rausch (ASC) – 4:15.04
- Addie Sauickie (SYS) – 4:16.19
Ohio State’s Sally Tafuto swam her race perfectly, roaring into the leading on the final 100 of the race, and shattering her personal best. Tafuto entered the meet with a lifetime best of 4:16.05, marking an improvement of over 2 seconds today. She nearly even split the race, swimming a 2:06.62 on the first 200, and 2:07.36 on the back half. She completed the race with a 1:03.08 on the final 100.