2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Day 3 Prelims Photo Vault

2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap It’s the final day of Wave I U.S. Olympic Trials, with the final few transfer spots to next week’s Wave II meet up for grabs.

Women’s 200 IM Among Highlight Races to Watch on Monday (HEAT SHEETS) Malia Rausch, who has already pushed forward to the Wave II Trials, is the top seed in the women’s 200 IM on Monday morning.

2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Video Roundup – Day 3 We saw 10 new swimmers punch their tickets to Wave II Trials next week on night 3 of Wave I, while 2 swimmers earned themselves second events

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I: Day 3 Finals Live Recap The penultimate finals session of the Wave I meet is about to be underway, featuring the 400 free, 100 fly, and 200 back.