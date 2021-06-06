Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Day 3 Prelims Photo Vault

Comments: 6

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser is on deck in Omaha for both waves of Olympic Trials. Here are the top shots from Day 3 Prelims of Wave 1.

Noelle Kaufmann (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jonah Haum (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jack Spitser
Author
18 hours ago

If anyone would like a high res version of the photos, clicking my name on the photos or in the caption should take you to my website where you can find my contact info. Thanks!

Tammy Dumer
Reply to  Jack Spitser
16 hours ago

Any chance you got any pics of Addie Sauickie who won the women’s 400 free this morning? She is a friends daughter – just checking. Thanks in advance
Tammy

Jack Spitser
Reply to  Tammy Dumer
15 hours ago

Yes please email me jack.com

David
17 hours ago

When do the actual trials start ??
I don’t know what this ‘wave” stuff is

Jack Spitser
Reply to  David
17 hours ago

Wave 2 starts a week from today 🤙🏽

Swim Cap the Squeef God
15 hours ago

Aaron Sequeria is B A S E D

