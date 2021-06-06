2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Day 3 Prelims Photo Vault

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser is on deck in Omaha for both waves of Olympic Trials. Here are the top shots from Day 3 Prelims of Wave 1.
If anyone would like a high res version of the photos, clicking my name on the photos or in the caption should take you to my website where you can find my contact info. Thanks!
Any chance you got any pics of Addie Sauickie who won the women’s 400 free this morning? She is a friends daughter – just checking. Thanks in advance
Tammy
Yes please email me jack@Jack Spitser.com
When do the actual trials start ??
I don’t know what this ‘wave” stuff is
Wave 2 starts a week from today 🤙🏽
Aaron Sequeria is B A S E D