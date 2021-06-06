Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tyler Kopp Talks Cal Underwater Work, Mile Finishing Speed in 400 IM Win

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 400 IM  – FINALS

  • World record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 4:03.84 (2008)
  • American record: Michael Phelps – 4:03.84 (2008)
  • U.S. Open record: Michael Phelps – 4:05.25 (2008)
  • World Junior record: Ilya Borodin (RUS) – 4:11.17 (2021)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Kosuke Hagino (JPN) – 4:06.05
  • 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Chase Kalisz – 4:09.54
  • Wave I Cut: 4:25.99
  • Wave II Cut: 4:23.24

Podium:

  1. Tyler Kopp (CAL) – 4:21.20
  2. Kyle Ponsler (FAST) – 4:22.23
  3. Dominic Falcon (UCSB) – 4:24.46

Rising Cal sophomore Tyler Kopp pulled away from the field on breaststroke, and managed to hold his lead through the finish, securing his spot in the Wave II meet. Kyle Ponsler, operating out of lane 8, managed to pull through on the back half of the race, and got his hand on the wall 2nd.

Ponsler swims for the Fishers Area Swimming Tigers in Indiana as a high school junior and is committed to swim for NC State in the fall of 2022.

Both Kopp (by 4.67 seconds) and Ponsler (by 1.60 seconds) clocked lifetime bests as they earned their ways to the Wave II meet. Kopp joins his former club and high school teammate Emma Sticklen among those who advance to the Wave II meet: Sticklen placed 2nd in the 200 fly on Friday.

3
Teacup Tyla Fan
14 hours ago

As a teammate of Tyler I can attest that there is no one more deserving of a swim like that than him. This guy works his tail off day in and day out and is always motivating those around him to do the same. He’s also a great guy in and out of the pool just so proud of this dude

Fresh Cuts
Reply to  Teacup Tyla Fan
10 hours ago

word, but what’s with teacup tyla 👀👀

Last edited 10 hours ago by Fresh Cuts
Jay Ryan
12 hours ago

The dude was 4:18 in the 500 yd free, 14:58 in the mile and 3:45 at PAC12’s, qualifying for NCAA in March. He has more in the tank for wave II.

