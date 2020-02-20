2020 Women’s B1G Ups/Mids/Downs Day 2: Ohio State Earns 18 Finals Swims

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

B1G Women’s Ups/Mids/Downs Day 2 Totals

The Ohio State women take the early lead after the first preliminaries session, earning 18 finals swims. Coming in with the second-most finals swims at 13 was Indiana, with Michigan trailing with 1 less swim. Rounding out the top six teams are Minnesota (7), Northwestern (6), and Wisconsin (5).

Day 2 Totals Team Ups Mids Downs Total Ohio State 8 6 4 18 Indiana 4 7 2 13 Michigan 6 3 3 12 Minnesota 0 2 5 7 Northwestern 1 0 5 6 Wisconsin 2 2 1 5 Penn State 1 0 3 4 Iowa 0 1 2 3 Nebraska 1 1 0 2 Rutgers 1 1 0 2 Purdue 0 1 0 1 Michigan State 0 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0 0

In the 500 free, Ohio State returned 3 A-final swimmers, including the meet top seed Kathrin Demler. Michigan returned top seed Kaitlynn Sims and #3 pre-meet seed Sierra Schmidt. While Indiana has has 2 A-finalists, they also have #10/#15 B-final swimmers in comparison to Ohio State’s #13/#16 swims.

Heading into the 200 IM, Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson comes in as the top seed after breaking the Iowa pool record while Ohio State once again returned 3 IMers in the A-final. Indiana was the only team to score 2 B-final swims.

Meanwhile, Michigan leads the 50 free with three powerful A-finals swimmers (MacNeil, Pyshenko, Tucker) while Ohio State returned just 2 swims in the top heat. However, Ohio State and Indiana dominate the B-final with 3 swims each.