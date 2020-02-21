2020 U SPORTS Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2020 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a quick prelim session that included a new short course meet record from Manitoba’s Kelsey Wog, the first night of long course finals from the 2020 U SPORTS Swimming Championships at Saanich Commonwealth Place in Victoria is set to go off.

Wog will be one of four swimmers who will be looking to defend an individual title from last year on Day 1, as the 21-year-old will seek a fourth straight victory in the event.

UBC’s Emily Overholt, a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 800 free relay, will look to repeat in both the women’s 200 free and 400 IM tonight, coming in seeded second and first overall respectively. The 22-year-old was the 2015 World Championship bronze medalist (and fifth at the 2016 Olympics) in the 400 IM.

Her teammate Markus Thormeyer looks for a third straight gold in the men’s 200 free, and McGill’s Clement Secchi aims to defend his crown in the 50 back. Secchi is also the top seed in the 100 fly.

Women’s 200 Free Final

Meet Record: 1:57.26, Emily Overholt (UBC), 2019

UBC’s Emily Overholt picks up the first gold medal of the championships in the women’s 200 freestyle, successfully defending the title she won last year. Overholt finished in a time of 1:58.80, just over a second and a half off of the meet record she set last season (1:57.26).

Out conservatively in 28.63 at the 50, the 22-year-old split 29.88/30.52/29.77 down the stretch to pull away from the field.

Calgary’s Danica Ludlow, who was the 2018 gold medalist when finals were raced short course, takes second in 2:00.02, and Toronto’s Aleksa Gold rounds out the podium in 2:01.34.

Men’s 200 Free Final

Meet Record: 1:48.02, Markus Thormeyer (UBC), 2019

2016 Olympian Markus Thormeyer pulls off the three-peat in the men’s 200 free, holding a slight lead over the field through the first 100 before exploding on the third 50 with a 27.15 split. He held strong down the final length in 27.42, picking up the victory in 1:48.29 to narrowly miss his meet record from last season (1:48.02).

Thormeyer employed a similar race strategy when he set his best time at the Canadian World Trials last April, splitting 26.97 down the third 50 en route to a time of 1:47.60.

Also producing a blazing fast back half tonight was Ottawa’s Davide Casarin, a native of Italy, who recorded splits of 54.1/54.8 to finish as the runner-up for a second straight year in 1:48.94. The time marks a new best for Casarin, improving on his 1:49.03 from last season.

UBC’s Alexander Pratt was third in 1:51.11 to make the podium the exact same as 2019, edging Toronto first year Bernard Godolphin (1:51.86) and last season’s fourth-place finisher Brian Palaschuk (1:51.93) of Regina.

Women’s 50 Back Final

Meet Record: 27.84, Kylie Masse (UT), 2016

Danielle Hanus, UVIC, 28.05 Rachel Rode, UT / Daphne Danyluk, MCGIL, 28.99 –

Men’s 50 Back Final

Meet Record: 25.98, Josh Dow (UOFC), 2016

Women’s 100 Breast Final

Meet Record: 1:07.76, Fiona Doyle (UOFC), 2015

Men’s 100 Breast Final

Meet Record: 1:02.43, Eli Wall (UOFT), 2016

Women’s 100 Fly Final

Meet Record: 58.55, Katerine Savard (UDEM), 2015

Men’s 100 Fly Final

Meet Record: 52.89, Josiah Binnema (UBC), 2019

Women’s 400 IM Final

Meet Record: 4:40.95, Emily Overholt (UBC), 2019

Men’s 400 IM Final

Meet Record: 4:22.52, Tristan Cote (UOFC), 2015

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Timed Final

Meet Record: 3:43.90, Toronto (Gold, McMurray, Masse, Smith), 2019

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Timed Final