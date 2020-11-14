2020 U.S. Open – Richmond Saturday Recap: Huske Goes 54.0 in 100 Free

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Open record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 16:49.19

Top 3:

Paige Madden earned her 3rd event win of the meet, going 16:36.84 here this morning after winning the 400 and 200 freestyles yesterday. That’s a massive lifetime best for the UVA senior, who doesn’t appear to have swum this event since 2015, when she was 17:17.17 as a 16 year-old.

NCAP’s Paige McKenna took 2nd in 16:42.15, about 16 seconds away from her lifetime best. She won the 800 Thursday. UVA’s Maddie Donohoe took 3rd in 16:51.90, a few seconds away from the OT cut in the event.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open record: 2:05.68 – Missy Franklin (2013)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:14.69

Top 3:

17 year-old Summer Smith of the Bluefish swam the 2nd-fastest time of her career to take the win here in 2:12.95. UVA’s Alex Walsh finished just behind Smith at 2:13.18. There was a pretty big gap between those two and the rest of the field, with NOVA’s Zoe Dixon the next-fastest finisher at 2:14.93.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

U.S. Open record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 56.29

Top 3:

Torri Huske earned her 3rd individual win of the meet, taking the 100 free with a time of 54.04 that moves her to #4 all-time in the 17-18 age group for US swimmers. That’s a new personal best for Huske by nearly half a second, with her previous best of 54.52 coming at last summer’s World Junior Championships. Huske won the 200 IM and the 100 fly here yesterday, to go along with a 2nd place finish in the 50 free and a 5th place finish in the 100 back.

2nd place goes to UVA’s Kate Douglass, who swam her first best time in this event in over two years this morning. She was 55.24 today, improving on her 55.63 from the summer of 2018. NCAP’s Erin Gemmell came in 3rd with a time of 56.33, just a tenth away from her lifetime best.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:33.29

Top 3:

UVA teammates Anna Keating and Ella Nelson dueled it out, with Keating overtaking Nelson on the final 50 and winning, 2:29.39 to 2:29.64.

There was nearly a three-second gap between those two and the rest of the field, with a tight race for 3rd going to Harvard’s Jaycee Yegher (2:32.29). Just behind Yegher, Mia Sunseri (WHY) and Samantha Tadder (TIDE) both swam lifetime bests to get under the OT cut, with Sunseri touching in 2:32.38 and Tadder 2:32.56.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:14.59

Top 3:

UVA’s Abby Harter picked up her first win here with a 2:13.03, the 4th-fastest time of her career. NOVA’s Grace Sheble was the only other woman under 2:14, taking 2nd in 2:13.47. Huske came within 0.02s of her lifetime best with her 3rd-place time of 2:14.03. PWAC’s Mia Abruzzo (2:14.57) also finished under the OT cut of 2:14.59.

There’s a lengthy break before the men’s flight begins, and we’ll update after that is done for the day.

