2020 U.S. Open – Beaverton: Friday AM Recap

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Two – Friday, November 13

Women

The distance swimmers did not come to Beaverton it would seem. After no entries in the women’s 800 free on Thursday night, there was no one for whom to hold a heat of 400 free on Friday, either. The women’s contest on Friday morning consisted of just one heat of 200 IM and one of 50 free.

Taylor McCoy of Cougar Aquatics won the 200 IM posting a time of 2:21.56, only about 7/10 off her lifetime best of 2:20.83 from 2019 Speedo Grand Challenge. Fay Lustria from Tualatin Hills came in second, dropping just over 1.2 seconds to notch a PB of 2:23.07. Bellevue Club’s Mia Chang rounded out the top three with 2:23.52, about 5 seconds off her best time.

Lily Gardner of Tualatin Hills Swim Club broke 27 for the first time to win the 50 free in 26.49. She beat Stanford commit Amy Tang (26.57), Jillian Visscher (26.77), and her THSC teammate Lizzy Cook (26.78).