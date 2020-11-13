Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 U.S. Open – Beaverton: Friday AM Recap

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Two – Friday, November 13

Women

The distance swimmers did not come to Beaverton it would seem. After no entries in the women’s 800 free on Thursday night, there was no one for whom to hold a heat of 400 free on Friday, either. The women’s contest on Friday morning consisted of just one heat of 200 IM and one of 50 free.

Taylor McCoy of Cougar Aquatics won the 200 IM posting a time of 2:21.56, only about 7/10 off her lifetime best of 2:20.83 from 2019 Speedo Grand Challenge. Fay Lustria from Tualatin Hills came in second, dropping just over 1.2 seconds to notch a PB of 2:23.07. Bellevue Club’s Mia Chang rounded out the top three with 2:23.52, about 5 seconds off her best time.

Lily Gardner of Tualatin Hills Swim Club broke 27 for the first time to win the 50 free in 26.49. She beat Stanford commit Amy Tang (26.57), Jillian Visscher (26.77), and her THSC teammate Lizzy Cook (26.78).

 

 

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!