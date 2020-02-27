2020 Men’s Ivy League Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Ivy League Championships continue tonight in Boston with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 1-meter diving, and 200 free relay. Princeton’s Raunak Khosla (200 IM) and Columbia’s Albert Gwo (50 free) each set Pool Record to lead prelims. Khosla looks to defend his title in the 200 IM. Harvard freshman Cole Kuster leads the way into finals in the 500 free.

MEN’S 500 FREE

Meet Record: Brennan Novak (Harvard), 2018, 4:13.34

2019 NCAA Invited: 4:16.04

2019 Champion: Brennan Novak (Harvard), 4:15.96

Harvard freshman Cole Kuster wasn’t done dropping time after he lowered his best by 4 seconds in prelims. Kuster raced to a 4:18.17 to win his first individual Ivy League title, dropping another 2 seconds. He battled closely with Dartmouth’s Connor LaMastra throughout the race as Lamstra also broke 4:20 for the first time. With a 4-second drop from his best ahead of this meet, LaMastra took the silver in 4:18.68.

There were 4 men bunched into the 4:21-range in a tight race for bronze. Princeton’s Levy Nathan came from behind to take 3rd in a lifetime best 4:21.11 ahead of freshman teammate Nicholas Lim, who dropped over 10 seconds today to finish 4th in 4:21.55.

Harvard’s Corban Rawls was just a tenth shy of his best from last season, winning the B final in 4:23.46. Brown’s Michael Lincoln was even faster from the C final with a lifetime best 4:22.36.

MEN’S 200 IM

Meet Record: Raunak Khosla (Princeton), 2019, 1:42.80

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:43.82

2019 Champion: Raunak Khosla (Princeton), 1:42.80

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’s 50 FREE

Meet Record: Alex Righi (Yale), 2009, 18.90

2019 NCAA Invited: 19.35

2019 Champion: Raphael Marcoux (Harvard), 19.38

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 1-METER DIVING

Meet Record: Michael Mosca (Harvard), 2013, 387.05

2019 Champion: Jonathan Suckow (Columbia), 377.10

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

Meet Record: Princeton, 2015, 1:17.35

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:17.17

2019 Champion: Harvard, 1:17.73

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2