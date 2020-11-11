2020 ISL: MVPs from Matches 9 and 10 with Prize Money Table

2020 International Swimming League

Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.

Match 9

Monday, November 9: 10:00 AM-12:00 noon CET (4 AM-6A M U.S. Eastern, 6 PM-8 PM Japan)

Tuesday, November 10: 10:00 AM-12:00 noon CET (4 AM-6A M U.S. Eastern, 6 PM-8 PM Japan)

Teams: Energy Standard Paris / Iron / Tokyo Frog Kings / Toronto Titans

Match 9 Full Results (PDF)

The top four point-winners from match 9 all took home 5-figure earnings for their individual performances. Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom picked up the top bonus check of $10,000 for her 76 points. Her teammate Chad le Clos won the second-place bonus prize of $6,000 with 54 points, while Iron’s Emre Sakci claimed the third bonus of $4,000 for his 52 points. Although he did not finish among the top three in points and thus did not score a bonus check, Takeshi Kawamoto of Tokyo Frog Kings earned the third-highest payout for the match, taking home $10,000 for his swimming alone.

Sarah Sjostrom Points Scored Women’s 100 Fly 12 Women’s 4×100 Free 6 Women’s 50 Free 15 Women’s 4×100 Medley 4.5 Women’s 100 Free 10 Women’s 100 IM 6 Women’s 50 Fly 6 Women’s 50 Free Skins 33 Total MVP Points 76*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Chad le Clos Points Scored Men’s 100 Fly 15 Men’s 50 Free 2 Men’s 4×100 Free 3.5 Men’s 4×100 Medley 4.5 Men’s 200 Fly 15 Men’s 50 Fly 0 Men’s 50 Fly Skins 28 Total MVP Points 54

Emre Sakci Points Scored Men’s 50 Breast 24 Men’s 4×100 Free 2.5 Men’s 4×100 Medley 1.5 Men’s 100 Breast 19 Men’s 50 Fly Skins 10 Total MVP Points 52*

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 9 – sorted by earnings:

Name Team Points Invid Relay Skins MVP Total Stolen SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 76 8800 2400 8000 10000 29200 400 LE CLOS Chad ENS 54 4800 2000 8000 6000 20800 0 KAWAMOTO Takeshi TOK 35.5 4400 800 4800 0 10000 0 SAKCI Emre IRO 52 5200 200 800 4000 10200 400 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 37.5 4000 400 4800 0 9200 0 SANTOS Nicholas IRO 47 5200 0 3200 0 8400 1200 KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 28.5 4000 3200 0 0 7200 0 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 32.5 4000 2400 0 0 6400 0 HENIQUE Melanie IRO 36 4400 0 2400 0 6800 0 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 29 4000 2000 0 0 6000 0 HEEMSKERK Femke ENS 28.5 2400 2000 1600 0 6000 0 PILATO Benedetta ENS 32.5 4800 1200 0 0 6000 0 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 24.5 4000 1200 0 0 5200 0 RAPSYS Danas ENS 22 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 SEEBOHM Emily ENS 21 3200 1400 0 0 4600 0 OHASHI Yui TOK 28.5 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 SHIMIZU Sakiko TOK 20 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 HAGINO Kosuke TOK 23.5 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 PIERONI Blake TOR 27 3200 2000 0 0 5200 0 SAKAI Natsumi TOK 26 3200 1000 0 0 4200 0 SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 18.5 2400 1200 0 0 3600 0 MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro TOK 17.5 3200 400 0 0 3600 0 BANIC Madeline ENS 18 2000 1000 0 0 3000 0 IRIE Ryosuke TOK 21.5 2400 800 0 0 3200 0 IMAI Runa TOK 16.5 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 HASEGAWA Suzuka TOK 15.5 2800 200 0 0 3000 0 MASSE Kylie TOR 25 3600 0 0 0 3600 0 BLUME Pernille ENS 10.5 0 2400 0 0 2400 0 FRATUS Bruno TOK 12.5 2400 400 0 0 2800 0 MCKEE Anton TOR 17 2800 400 0 0 3200 0 SMITH Leah TOK 18 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 ORSI Marco IRO 16.5 2400 200 0 0 2600 0 SHEVTSOV Sergey ENS 14 0 2000 0 0 2000 0 ZHILKIN Andrey ENS 17.5 1600 200 0 0 1800 0 HOSSZU Katinka IRO 23 1600 800 0 0 2400 0 CHADWICK Michael TOR 18.5 800 2000 0 0 2800 0 RYAN Shane TOR 17.5 2400 400 0 0 2800 0 KOBORI Yuki TOK 13.5 2000 0 0 0 2000 0 TERAMURA Miho TOK 14.5 2000 0 0 0 2000 0 AOKI Reona TOK 14.5 1733.333 200 0 0 1933 0 BRATTON Lisa TOR 17.5 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 THORMEYER Markus TOK 16 400 1400 0 0 1800 0 WOG Kelsey TOR 18 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 ANDRUSENKO Veronika IRO 16.5 1600 400 0 0 2000 0 DAVIES Georgia ENS 13 400 1000 0 0 1400 0 SANTOS Leonardo IRO 11 2000 0 0 0 2000 0 KOSEKI Yasuhiro TOK 13.5 800 800 0 0 1600 0 KUBOVA Simona TOK 14.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim IRO 16.5 1600 200 0 0 1800 0 LITCHFIELD Max ENS 14 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 LAUKKANEN Jenna IRO 21 1333.333 400 0 0 1733 0 GLINTA Robert IRO 17 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 HULKKO Ida IRO 11.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 VERRASZTO David IRO 11.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 SMITH Rebecca TOR 10 1600 400 0 0 2000 0 SHIOURA Shinri TOK 15.5 800 600 0 0 1400 0 LIMA Felipe ENS 8.5 800 200 0 0 1000 0 HAYDEN Brent TOR 8.5 0 2000 0 0 2000 0 LARSON Breeja ENS 9 933.3333 0 0 0 933 0 DELOOF Catie TOK 8.5 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 CLARK Imogen ENS 3.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 SHIRAI Rio TOK 14.5 0 1000 0 0 1000 0 TOUMARKIN Yakov IRO 11 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 PERSSON Erik TOR 8 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS 16.5 400 200 0 0 600 0 KISIL Yuri TOR 9 0 1600 0 0 1600 0 STUPIN Max ENS 10.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 SATO Aya TOK 5.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 HONDA Tomoru TOK 11 800 0 0 0 800 0 MIGNON Clement IRO 10 800 200 0 0 1000 0 HANSSON Louise TOR 14 800 400 0 0 1200 0 KNOX Finlay TOR 10.5 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 BILIS Simonas ENS 5.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 GREVERS Matt ENS 6.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna ENS 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 GUNES Viktoriya ENS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SATO Shoma TOK 5.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 AOKI Tomomi TOK 7 400 0 0 0 400 0 IGARASHI Chihiro TOK 11 400 0 0 0 400 0 ZIRK Kregor ENS 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 PROUD Ben ENS 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 BECKMANN Emilie IRO 7 0 400 0 0 400 0 HINDLEY Isabella IRO 5 0 400 0 0 400 0 VAN ROON Valerie IRO 5.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 FISCH Claire TOR 3.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 MEYNEN Julie TOR 2.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 CIEPLUCHA Tessa TOR 9 800 0 0 0 800 0 BASSETO Guilherme IRO 11 400 0 0 0 400 0 KRASNYKH Alexander TOR 9 800 0 0 0 800 0 MIZUNUMA Naoki TOK 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 TANDY Bradley TOK 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 QUINTERO Cristian TOK 9.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 KLENZ Ramon IRO 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 ZEVINA Daria IRO 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 USTINOVA Daria K. IRO -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 LELLIOTT Jay TOR 11 400 0 0 0 400 0 ULYETT Jocelyn TOR 9 400 0 0 0 400 0 MURDOCH Ross IRO 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 UGOLKOVA Maria IRO 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 FESIKOV Sergey TOR 10.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 DE BOER Thom IRO 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 MACHEKIN Artyom IRO 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 PILHATSCH Caroline IRO 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 LUDLOW Danica IRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LOVEMORE Tayla TOR -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 PASYNKOV Daniil TOR 4.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 DARRAGH Mackenzie TOR -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 PRATT Cole TOR 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 APOSTALON Anika TOR 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 EGOROVA Anna TOR 4.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 COLEMAN Michelle TOR 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 HALL Candice TOR 3 0 0 0 0 0 0

Match 10

Monday, November 9: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM CET (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 12 AM-2 AM J+1 Japan)

Tuesday, November 10: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM CET (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 12 AM-2 AM J+1 Japan)

Teams: Aqua Centurions / Cali Condors / LA Current / London Roar

Match 10 Full Results

Four swimmers cracked the $10,000 mark for the final regular-season match: Caeleb Dressel and Lilly King of Cali Condors and Ryan Murphy and Beryl Gastaldello of LA Current. Dressel scored 80.5 points to earn the $10,000 MVP bonus. Gastaldello was second with 75.5 points for the $6,000 check, and Murphy’s 65 points earned him the $4,000 bonus. King won $17,400 in race earnings but her 48 points did not warrant a bonus check.

Caeleb Dressel Points Scored Men’s 100 Fly 10 Men’s 50 Free 19 Men’s 4×100 Free 4.5 Men’s 4×100 Medley 2.5 Men’s 100 Free 9 Men’s 100 IM 24 Men’s 50 Fly 7 Mixed 4×100 Free 4.5 Total MVP Points 80.5*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Beryl Gastaldello Points Scored Women’s 100 Fly 12 Women’s 50 Free 7 Women’s 4×100 Medley 3 Women’s 100 Free 19 Women’s 100 IM 19 Women’s 50 Fly 12 Mixed 4×100 Free 3.5 Total MVP Points 75.5*

Ryan Murphy Points Scored Men’s 200 Back 19 Men’s 50 Back 15 Men’s 4×100 Medley 4.5 Men’s 100 Back 10 Men’s 50 Back Skins 33 Total MVP Points 65*

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 10 – sorted by earnings:

Name Team Points Invid Relay Skins MVP Total Stolen DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 80.5 11600 2600 0 10000 24200 400 MURPHY Ryan LAC 65 7200 1200 9600 4000 22000 0 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 75.5 11200 1200 0 6000 18400 0 KING Lilly CAC 48 5600 1200 9600 0 16400 0 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 49 5600 3200 0 0 8800 0 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 46.5 8000 0 0 0 8000 0 HANNIS Molly CAC 34 2400 200 4800 0 7400 0 SHIELDS Tom LAC 38 4400 2400 0 0 6800 0 NELSON Beata CAC 37.5 5600 200 0 0 5800 0 ANDERSON Freya LON 36.5 3600 2400 0 0 6000 0 CARTER Dylan LAC 20 1600 0 4000 0 5600 0 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 33.5 5200 800 0 0 6000 0 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 30.5 4000 1200 0 0 5200 0 PICKREM Sydney LON 32 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 BROWN Erika CAC 27 800 3200 0 0 4000 0 SZABO Szebasztian AQC 36.5 3200 1600 0 0 4800 0 DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 19.5 2400 1200 0 0 3600 0 HAAS Townley CAC 14.5 2400 1200 0 0 3600 0 TOUSSAINT Kira LON 17.5 3200 800 0 0 4000 0 GUIDO Guilherme LON 18 2000 0 2000 0 4000 0 CIESLAK Marcin CAC 20.5 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 SILVA FRANCA Felipe LAC 17.5 2400 1200 0 0 3600 0 GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 17 2400 800 0 0 3200 0 RESS Justin CAC 22.5 1600 1200 0 0 2800 0 LANZA Vini LON 20.5 3200 200 0 0 3400 0 ATKINSON Alia LON 19.5 2400 800 0 0 3200 0 GASSON Helena LAC 19.5 2800 0 0 0 2800 0 KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC 15.5 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 LICON Will LAC 14.5 2800 0 0 0 2800 0 GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC 17.5 1600 1200 0 0 2800 0 SCOTT Duncan LON 16.5 2400 600 0 0 3000 0 WATTEL Marie LON 19.5 800 2000 0 0 2800 0 DIENER Christian LON 19.5 1200 400 1200 0 2800 0 LAZOR Annie LON 17 2800 0 0 0 2800 0 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 15.5 1600 1600 0 0 3200 0 HEINTZ Philip AQC 16.5 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail LON 20.5 2000 600 0 0 2600 0 SCHEFFER Fernando LAC 13 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 CARRARO Martina AQC 22 1200 0 1600 0 2800 0 PRIGODA Kirill LON 19 2000 400 0 0 2400 0 SCHMITT Allison CAC 14 800 1000 0 0 1800 0 MUREZ Andi LAC 15.5 1600 600 0 0 2200 0 MARSH Alyssa LAC 10 1600 400 0 0 2000 0 WANG Eddie CAC 8.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 TETZLOFF Aly LAC 18 1200 600 0 0 1800 0 SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC 15.5 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 KAMENEVA Maria LON 15 400 1600 0 0 2000 0 MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 9 0 1400 0 0 1400 0 ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo AQC 15 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 ROONEY Maxime LAC 10.5 0 1600 0 0 1600 0 JACKSON Tate CAC 7.5 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 HINDS Natalie CAC 12 0 1000 0 0 1000 0 HOPKIN Anna LON 16 400 1200 0 0 1600 0 DELOOF Ali LAC 13 800 400 0 0 1200 0 PRENOT Josh LAC 15 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 DUMONT Valentine AQC 13 1600 200 0 0 1800 0 ANDERSON Haley CAC 6 800 0 0 0 800 0 VAZAIOS Andreas LON 14 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 DEAN Tom LON 14 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 HVAS Tomoe LAC 6.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 KUSCH Marius LON 8.5 0 1000 0 0 1000 0 BAQLAH Khader CAC 9 400 0 0 0 400 0 HEIDTMANN Jacob LAC 11 800 0 0 0 800 0 WILLMOTT Aimee LON 14 800 0 0 0 800 0 GREENBANK Luke LON 11 800 0 0 0 800 0 FINK Nic CAC 12.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 HIBBOTT Holly LON 9.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 LARGE Emily LON 5.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 CHIERIGHINI Marcelo AQC 11.5 400 800 0 0 1200 0 FERREIRA Marco LAC 6 0 600 0 0 600 0 STEWART Coleman CAC 12.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 SZARANEK Mark CAC 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SEBASTIAN Julia LAC 8.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 CORDES Kevin CAC 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 NEAL Lia CAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 BURCHILL Veronica CAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SELISKAR Andrew LAC 5.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 PERIBONIO Tomas CAC 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 FERTEL Kelly CAC -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 SARGENT Makayla LAC 5 400 0 0 0 400 0 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 10 0 800 0 0 800 0 CASTIGLIONI Arianna AQC 13 0 0 800 0 800 0 MEDEIROS Etiene AQC 7 800 0 0 0 800 0 SPAJARI Pedro AQC 4 0 800 0 0 800 0 CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC 3.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 PELLEGRINI Federica AQC 13 400 200 0 0 600 0 SMITH Kierra LAC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 STEWART Kendyl LAC 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 RASMUS Claire LAC 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 MCLAUGHLIN Katie LAC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 GUY James LON 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 DAWSON Kathleen LON 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 GREENE Darragh LON 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 WEST Harriet LON 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 LEVEAUX Amaury LON 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 CLOGG Elliot LON 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon AQC 5 0 200 0 0 200 0 OLIVEIRA Larissa AQC 3 0 200 0 0 200 0 BRUCE Tain AQC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 BLACK Haley AQC -4 0 0 0 0 0 0 BURIAN Katalin AQC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 DE DEUS Leonardo AQC 4.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SANTI Fabio AQC -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 KONOPKA REID Katrina AQC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra AQC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 VERRASZTO Evelyn AQC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CORREIA Breno AQC 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 SANTOS Gabriel AQC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 MELO Luiz Altamir AQC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Season MVP Points Standings – Top 20 Through Match 10

Name Club M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 Total DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 52.5 75 69 80.5 277 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 38.5 78 54.5 75.5 246.5 MURPHY Ryan LAC 74.5 60.5 33 65 233 KING Lilly CAC 87.5 41.5 51 48 228 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 56 60 29.5 49 194.5 SAKCI Emre IRO 24 66.5 51 52 193.5 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 66.5 47.5 76 190 SZABO Szebasztian AQC 49.5 36 58 36.5 180 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 57 35.5 48 37.5 178 SHIELDS Tom LAC 40 36.5 62.5 38 177 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 38 61.5 41 32.5 173 LE CLOS Chad ENS 28.5 39.5 49.5 54 171.5 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 32 44 24.25 46.5 146.75 MASSE Kylie TOR 30.5 57.5 30.5 25 143.5 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 40.5 32 43.5 24.5 140.5 NELSON Beata CAC 17 46 29.5 37.5 130 WATTEL Marie LON 47.5 30 31.5 19.5 128.5 SANTOS Nicholas IRO 16.5 28 35 47 126.5 WOG Kelsey TOR 30 37.5 34.5 18 120

Season Earnings – Through Match 10

Name Team Points Invid Relay Skins MVP Team Bonus Total Stolen DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 277 46000 6800 5600 30000 4000 92400 400 KING Lilly CAC 228 27600 4800 30800 16000 4000 83200 2400 MURPHY Ryan LAC 233 25200 5000 33200 16000 2600 82000 5200 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 245.5 37600 6000 7200 22000 2600 75400 400 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 190 25600 6800 17600 14000 2600 66600 400 SAKCI Emre IRO 193.5 18000 2600 19200 20000 2200 62000 1200 SHIELDS Tom LAC 177 21600 9200 8800 10000 2600 52200 0 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 177 22800 1400 9600 14000 2200 50000 400 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 194.5 19800 10800 9600 4000 4000 48200 400 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 173 23600 9600 0 10000 3600 46800 400 ATKINSON Alia LON 119 16000 4000 14400 4000 3000 41400 0 SZABO Szebasztian AQC 180 20400 6200 4800 9000 0 40400 400 MANAUDOU Florent ENS 114 14000 4400 9600 5000 2600 35600 400 MASSE Kylie TOR 143.5 20000 2800 10000 0 1400 34200 400 PEATY Adam LON 96.5 13600 3200 9600 4000 2600 33000 0 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 140.5 18800 4400 5600 0 3600 32400 0 TOUSSAINT Kira LON 132.5 20000 4000 3200 0 3000 30200 0 le CLOS Chad ENS 117.5 14400 6400 0 6000 2600 29400 0 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 146.75 25200 100 0 0 4000 29300 0 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 112.5 9200 6800 6000 4000 2600 28600 400 DIENER Christian LON 105.25 9600 1400 8200 6000 3000 28200 0 KAWAMOTO Takeshi TOK 114 11600 2800 11000 0 2000 27400 0 NELSON Beata CAC 130 18200 1400 3600 0 4000 27200 0 SEEBOHM Emily ENS 115 14000 4600 4800 0 3600 27000 0 GUIDO Guilherme LON 101.5 12400 3200 8400 0 3000 27000 0 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 117.25 15200 7600 0 0 3600 26400 0 WATTEL Marie LON 128.5 12400 9600 0 0 3000 25000 0 PILATO Benedetta ENS 93 15200 3200 2400 0 3600 24400 0 ANDERSON Freya LON 109 13600 8800 0 0 2000 24400 0 SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 105 15200 4400 0 0 3600 23200 0 KAMENEVA Maria LON 109 6000 6800 7200 0 3000 23000 0 RAPSYS Danas ENS 89 18400 0 0 0 3600 22000 0 SCOTT Duncan LON 103 11200 7600 0 0 3000 21800 0 IRIE Ryosuke TOK 95.25 13200 2800 3800 0 2000 21800 0 LE CLOS Chad ENS 54 4800 2000 8000 6000 1000 21800 0 HANNIS Molly CAC 89 8800 1400 7200 0 4000 21400 0 HENIQUE Melanie IRO 92.25 14800 0 4400 0 2200 21400 0 APPLE Zach DCT 119 15200 5800 0 0 400 21400 0 SANTOS Nicholas IRO 126.5 14400 1400 3200 0 2200 21200 1600 OHASHI Yui TOK 115 19200 0 0 0 2000 21200 0 WOG Kelsey TOR 120 16800 2800 0 0 1400 21000 0 GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 94.25 10800 4000 3400 0 2600 20800 0 HEEMSKERK Femke ENS 87.5 8000 6800 2800 0 3000 20600 0 RESS Justin CAC 93 10400 4400 1600 0 4000 20400 0 PIERONI Blake TOR 97.5 12000 7000 0 0 1400 20400 0 HAGINO Kosuke TOK 94.5 18400 0 0 0 2000 20400 0 MARGALIS Melanie CAC 93 16800 0 0 0 3000 19800 0 RYAN Shane TOR 97.5 14000 1600 2400 0 1400 19400 0 WOOD Abbie NYB 104.75 17200 1100 0 0 800 19100 0 KOSEKI Yasuhiro TOK 90.5 8800 2800 4800 0 2000 18400 0 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 90.5 8400 8200 1600 0 0 18200 0 ANDREW Michael NYB 112.5 14000 200 2800 0 800 17800 0 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 93.5 14800 2800 0 0 0 17600 0 DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 84.75 8200 5300 0 0 4000 17500 0 KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 76 7600 6200 0 0 3600 17400 0 LANZA Vini LON 84 9600 4800 0 0 3000 17400 0 SHIMIZU Sakiko TOK 76 15200 0 0 0 2000 17200 0 KOCH Marco NYB 113.5 14000 400 1200 0 800 16400 1200 HAAS Townley CAC 51 8800 3600 0 0 4000 16400 0 LAZOR Annie LON 85.75 10400 600 2200 0 3000 16200 0 HASEGAWA Suzuka TOK 90 12400 1800 0 0 2000 16200 0 ROONEY Maxime LAC 75.75 1600 9600 2000 0 2600 15800 0 GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC 69 6000 7200 0 0 2600 15800 0 HOSSZU Katinka IRO 108.5 12800 800 0 0 2200 15800 0 MACK Linnea DCT 78 5600 2200 7600 0 400 15800 0 WASICK Kasia NYB 97.5 12800 1800 0 0 800 15400 0 SCHMITT Allison CAC 64 6800 4600 0 0 4000 15400 0 BROWN Erika CAC 92 2800 8400 0 0 4000 15200 0 PICKREM Sydney LON 92 12000 0 0 0 3000 15000 0 HANSSON Louise TOR 85.5 7200 6400 0 0 1400 15000 0 CIEPLUCHA Tessa TOR 80 13600 0 0 0 1400 15000 0 KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC 86 10800 0 0 0 4000 14800 0 McKEE Anton TOR 70 11200 1000 1200 0 1400 14800 0 SANTOS Leonardo IRO 76 12400 0 0 0 2200 14600 0 PRIGODA Kirill LON 85 9200 1400 800 0 3000 14400 0 BILQUIST Amy DCT 86.5 10400 3000 0 0 400 13800 0 CIESLAK Marcin CAC 69 8400 1200 0 0 4000 13600 0 MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro TOK 68 10800 800 0 0 2000 13600 0 SURKOVA Arina NYB 92.25 11200 1500 0 0 800 13500 0 MUREZ Andi LAC 74.5 6000 4800 0 0 2600 13400 0 SILVA FRANCA Felipe LAC 63.5 6800 4000 0 0 2600 13400 0 PEBLEY Jacob DCT 80.5 8400 4600 0 0 400 13400 0 HOPKIN Anna LON 58.5 2000 8200 0 0 3000 13200 0 SMITH Rebecca TOR 70 7600 4200 0 0 1400 13200 0 KUSCH Marius LON 71.5 4000 6000 0 0 3000 13000 0 HULKKO Ida IRO 62 10400 400 0 0 2200 13000 0 VAZAIOS Andreas LON 78.5 10000 0 0 0 3000 13000 0 COLEMAN Michelle TOR 75.5 2400 6000 3200 0 1400 13000 0 MOROZOV Vladimir TOK 70 9200 2200 0 0 1400 12800 0 LITCHFIELD Joe NYB 101.5 10800 600 400 0 800 12600 0 HINDS Natalie CAC 56.5 800 7800 0 0 4000 12600 0 BRATTON Lisa TOR 92.5 10800 400 0 0 1400 12600 400 STEWART Coleman CAC 62.5 6800 800 800 0 4000 12400 0 BANIC Maddie ENS 58.5 5600 4200 0 0 2600 12400 0 LIMA Felipe ENS 58.5 6400 1200 1200 0 3600 12400 0 MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 49.5 2400 5600 0 0 4000 12000 0 CARRARO Martina AQC 83.5 10200 0 1600 0 0 11800 0 ORSI Marco IRO 58 8000 1600 0 0 2200 11800 0 WANG Eddie CAC 49 7600 0 0 0 4000 11600 0 SMITH Leah TOK 60.5 9600 0 0 0 2000 11600 0 BASSETO Guilherme IRO 62.25 6400 1400 1400 0 2200 11400 0 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail LON 72.5 3600 4600 0 0 3000 11200 0 SAKAI Natsumi TOK 83.5 6800 2400 0 0 2000 11200 0 LICON Will LAC 61.5 7200 1200 0 0 2600 11000 0 BLUME Pernille ENS 40.5 0 7400 0 0 3600 11000 0 AUBOCK Felix NYB 57.5 10000 200 0 0 800 11000 0 VERRASZTO David IRO 63.5 8800 0 0 0 2200 11000 0 LAUKKANEN Jenna IRO 82.5 8133 400 0 0 2200 10733 0 HEINTZ Philip AQC 79 10400 200 0 0 0 10600 0 IMAI Runa TOK 53.25 8000 600 0 0 2000 10600 0 CARTER Dylan LAC 45 2000 1200 4000 0 2600 9800 0 HVAS Tomoe LAC 49 7200 0 0 0 2600 9800 0 ANDRUSENKO Veronika IRO 61 7200 400 0 0 2200 9800 0 TERAMURA Miho TOK 59 6200 1400 0 0 2000 9600 0 SCHEFFER Fernando LAC 50 6400 400 0 0 2600 9400 0 STUPIN Max ENS 50.5 5600 0 0 0 3600 9200 0 HONDA Tomoru TOK 59 7200 0 0 0 2000 9200 0 LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim IRO 58 6000 600 0 0 2200 8800 0 DELOOF Catie TOK 53.5 2000 4600 0 0 2000 8600 0 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna ENS 54.5 4800 0 0 0 3600 8400 0 DAVIES Georgia ENS 53.5 1200 2000 1600 0 3600 8400 0 FERREIRA Marco LAC 36.5 800 5000 0 0 2600 8400 0 GALAT Bethany DCT 67 7600 400 0 0 400 8400 0 DELOOF Ali LAC 47.5 4000 1600 0 0 2600 8200 0 BILIS Simonas ENS 32.5 0 4600 0 0 3600 8200 0 DEVINE Abrahm DCT 60 7600 0 0 0 400 8000 0 GROTHE Zane DCT 45 7600 0 0 0 400 8000 0 AOKI Reona TOK 62.5 3333 600 2000 0 2000 7933 0 CHIMROVA Svetlana NYB 49.5 6400 600 0 0 800 7800 0 SHEVTSOV Sergey ENS 36 0 4200 0 0 3600 7800 0 DUMONT Valentine AQC 64 6800 1000 0 0 0 7800 0 SHIRAI Rio TOK 63.5 2800 3000 0 0 2000 7800 0 TETZLOFF Aly LAC 45 2000 3000 0 0 2600 7600 0 KAPAS Boglarka NYB 57 6800 0 0 0 800 7600 0 QUAH Ting Wen DCT 61.5 2600 4600 0 0 400 7600 0 CHIERIGHINI Marcelo AQC 54 2000 5600 0 0 0 7600 0 ESCOBEDO Emily NYB 47 6400 200 0 0 800 7400 0 GEER Margo DCT 57.5 1600 5400 0 0 400 7400 0 FESIKOV Sergey TOR 57 3600 2400 0 0 1400 7400 0 CHADWICK Michael TOR 49 800 5200 0 0 1400 7400 0 JACKSON Tate CAC 26 0 3200 0 0 4000 7200 0 KOZELSKY Lindsey DCT 53 3600 1200 2000 0 400 7200 0 KISIL Yuri TOR 29.5 0 5800 0 0 1400 7200 0 GREVERS Matt ENS 41.75 1200 2200 0 0 3600 7000 0 WILLMOTT Aimee LON 44.5 4000 0 0 0 3000 7000 0 MARSH Alyssa LAC 31.5 3600 600 0 0 2600 6800 0 SELISKAR Andrew LAC 37.5 4400 400 0 0 2000 6800 0 IGARASHI Chihiro TOK 56.25 4800 0 0 0 2000 6800 0 GASSON Helena LAC 57.5 4000 0 0 0 2600 6600 0 HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS 48 2800 200 0 0 3600 6600 0 KUBOVA Simona TOK 50 3600 1000 0 0 2000 6600 0 MIGNON Clement IRO 37 800 3400 0 0 2200 6400 0 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 59 4000 2200 0 0 0 6200 0 PERSSON Erik TOR 33 4800 0 0 0 1400 6200 0 HAYDEN Brent TOR 32 0 4600 0 0 1400 6000 0 TCHORZ Alicja NYB 41 2800 800 1600 0 800 6000 0 TOUMARKIN Yakov IRO 44.5 3600 0 0 0 2200 5800 0 GLINTA Robert IRO 30 4800 0 0 0 1000 5800 0 LARSON Breeja ENS 29.5 933 1200 0 0 3600 5733 0 HEIDTMANN Jacob LAC 32 3600 0 0 0 2000 5600 0 de DEUS Leonardo AQC 42.5 5600 0 0 0 0 5600 0 EGOROVA Anna TOR 37 4000 200 0 0 1400 5600 0 FRATUS Bruno TOK 28 2800 800 0 0 2000 5600 0 MATSUI Kosuke TOK 38.5 2400 1000 800 0 1400 5600 0 ALMEIDA Brandonn NYB 20 4800 0 0 0 800 5600 0 SMALL Meghan CAC 30 2400 0 0 0 3000 5400 0 GREENBANK Luke LON 27 2400 0 0 0 3000 5400 0 ANDERSON Haley CAC 15 2400 0 0 0 3000 5400 0 ZIRK Kregor ENS 36 1200 400 0 0 3600 5200 0 LITCHFIELD Max ENS 32 3600 0 0 0 1600 5200 0 SMITH Brendon NYB 40 4400 0 0 0 800 5200 0 DAWSON Kathleen LON 30.5 2000 200 0 0 3000 5200 0 COPE Thomas DCT 55.5 4800 0 0 0 400 5200 0 ANDISON Bailey DCT 50 4800 0 0 0 400 5200 0 ROMANCHUK Mykhailo AQC 33 5200 0 0 0 0 5200 0 BECKMANN Emilie IRO 33.75 1600 1200 0 0 2200 5000 0 THORMEYER Markus TOK 49.5 1200 1800 0 0 2000 5000 0 FISCH Claire TOR 23.5 0 3600 0 0 1400 5000 0 CLARK Imogen ENS 18.5 800 1000 400 0 2600 4800 0 BAQLAH Khader CAC 26 400 400 0 0 4000 4800 0 O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie LON 33.5 800 1400 0 0 2600 4800 0 de BOER Thom IRO 35 1200 1800 0 0 1800 4800 0 STJEPANOVIC Velimir DCT 36.5 4400 0 0 0 400 4800 0 SATO Shoma TOK 34.5 2800 0 0 0 2000 4800 0 CORDES Kevin CAC 23 400 200 0 0 4000 4600 0 SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC 58 4400 200 0 0 0 4600 0 LARGE Emily LON 9 1600 0 0 0 3000 4600 0 KRASNYKH Alexander TOR 35 3200 0 0 0 1400 4600 0 NIKOLAEV Mark DCT 40 2000 0 2000 0 400 4400 0 SHIOURA Shinri TOK 33 800 1600 0 0 2000 4400 0 PRENOT Josh LAC 38 1600 0 0 0 2600 4200 0 BURCHILL Veronica CAC 9.25 0 100 0 0 4000 4100 0 RENSHAW Molly NYB 36.5 3000 200 0 0 800 4000 0 ULYETT Jocelyn TOR 37 2400 200 0 0 1400 4000 0 BANIC Madeline ENS 18 2000 1000 0 0 1000 4000 0 PROUD Ben ENS 13.5 0 200 0 0 3600 3800 0 CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC 22.5 0 1200 0 0 2600 3800 0 ZEVINA Daria IRO 30.25 1600 0 0 0 2200 3800 0 MEYNEN Julie TOR 15.5 0 2400 0 0 1400 3800 0 GUNES Viktoriya ENS 8 0 0 0 0 3600 3600 0 KLENZ Ramon IRO 18 2000 0 0 0 1600 3600 0 DRESSEL Sherridon CAC 12.75 0 500 0 0 3000 3500 0 SZARANEK Mark CAC 14.5 400 0 0 0 3000 3400 0 BENTZ Gunnar CAC 11 400 0 0 0 3000 3400 0 WEST Harriet LON 10 0 400 0 0 3000 3400 0 PILHATSCH Caroline IRO 19 1200 0 0 0 2200 3400 0 KNOX Finlay TOR 36.5 2000 0 0 0 1400 3400 0 KOBORI Yuki TOK 20 2400 0 0 0 1000 3400 0 van ROON Valerie IRO 20.5 0 1400 0 0 1800 3200 0 HINDLEY Isabella IRO 19 0 1000 0 0 2200 3200 0 CORREIA Breno AQC 29 2000 1200 0 0 0 3200 0 McLAY Scott LON 9.5 0 600 0 0 2600 3200 0 MIZUNUMA Naoki TOK 38 1200 0 0 0 2000 3200 0 SATO Aya TOK 16 0 1600 0 0 1600 3200 0 SPAJARI Pedro AQC 17 0 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 DEAN Tom LON 29.5 1200 0 0 0 2000 3200 0 MCKEE Anton TOR 17 2800 400 0 0 0 3200 0 SEBASTIAN Julia LAC 34.5 400 0 0 0 2600 3000 0 TIMMERS Pieter NYB 36 400 1800 0 0 800 3000 0 SARGENT Makayla LAC 7 400 0 0 0 2600 3000 0 MEDEIROS Etiene AQC 35.5 2400 200 400 0 0 3000 0 HOWARD Robert DCT 14.5 0 2600 0 0 400 3000 0 CONCEICAO Jhennifer TOR 15 1600 0 0 0 1400 3000 0 GOVOROV Andriy TOR 13 1600 0 0 0 1400 3000 0 STEWART Kendyl LAC 20 0 200 0 0 2600 2800 0 McLAUGHLIN Katie LAC 12.5 0 800 0 0 2000 2800 0 APOSTALON Anika TOR 21.5 0 1400 0 0 1400 2800 0 HIBBOTT Holly LON 15.5 800 0 0 0 2000 2800 0 ZHILKIN Andrey ENS 17.5 1600 200 0 0 1000 2800 0 SMITH Kierra LAC 8 0 0 0 0 2600 2600 0 POPRAWA Michal NYB 31.5 1600 200 0 0 800 2600 0 CASTIGLIONI Arianna AQC 36 1800 0 800 0 0 2600 0 MURDOCH Ross IRO 15.5 400 0 0 0 2200 2600 0 PERRY Kylee DCT 12.5 0 2200 0 0 400 2600 0 LELLIOTT Jay TOR 30.5 1200 0 0 0 1400 2600 0 AOKI Tomomi TOK 15.5 400 600 0 0 1600 2600 0 SKIERKA Jakub NYB 21 1600 0 0 0 800 2400 0 UGOLKOVA Maria IRO 24.25 0 200 0 0 2200 2400 0 LEVEAUX Amaury LON 4 0 0 0 0 2400 2400 0 HOPE Lucy ENS 8.5 0 400 0 0 2000 2400 0 ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo AQC 15 2400 0 0 0 0 2400 0 WIERLING Damian NYB 19 0 1400 0 0 800 2200 0 RASMUS Claire LAC 7 0 200 0 0 2000 2200 0 USTINOVA Daria K IRO 8.75 0 400 0 0 1800 2200 0 MACHEKIN Artyom IRO 11 0 0 0 0 2200 2200 0 LUDLOW Danica IRO 4 0 0 0 0 2200 2200 0 PRATT Cole TOR 30.5 800 0 0 0 1400 2200 0 FINK Nic CAC 13.5 0 200 0 0 2000 2200 0 NEAL Lia CAC 3 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0 USTINOVA Daria S NYB 31.5 0 1200 0 0 800 2000 0 BRO Signe NYB 12.5 0 1200 0 0 800 2000 0 BECKER Bowe CAC 4.5 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0 HARTING Zach DCT 22.5 1600 0 0 0 400 2000 0 MELO Luiz Altamir AQC 37 2000 0 0 0 0 2000 0 PERIBONIO Tomas CAC 8 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0 BARKSDALE Emma DCT 33 2000 0 0 0 0 2000 0 GUY James LON 17 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0 SIDLAUSKAS Andrius ENS 2 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0 SOMA Ai TOK 9 1600 0 0 0 400 2000 0 SANTANA Matheus DCT 15.5 0 1400 0 0 400 1800 0 QUINTERO Cristian TOK 29 0 200 0 0 1600 1800 0 RICHARDS Matthew NYB 34 400 400 0 0 800 1600 0 VASEY Sarah NYB 20.5 400 400 0 0 800 1600 0 FINNERTY Ian DCT 23 0 1200 0 0 400 1600 0 DEMLER Kathrin DCT 19.25 1200 0 0 0 400 1600 0 CHERUTI Meiron DCT 20 1200 0 0 0 400 1600 0 MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon AQC 24 0 1000 400 0 0 1400 0 KENNEDY Madison DCT 20.5 0 1000 0 0 400 1400 0 SANTOS Gabriel AQC 12.5 0 1400 0 0 0 1400 0 CLOGG Elliot LON 3 0 0 0 0 1400 1400 0 OVERHOLT Emily TOR 11 0 0 0 0 1400 1400 0 KESELY Ajna NYB 21.25 400 100 0 0 800 1300 0 TELEGDY Adam NYB 22.5 400 0 0 0 800 1200 0 SMITH Giles DCT 9.5 0 800 0 0 400 1200 0 SAHNOUNE Oussama IRO 3 0 0 0 0 1200 1200 0 OLIVEIRA Larissa AQC 27 0 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 PASYNKOV Daniil TOR 20.5 400 0 0 0 800 1200 0 NASRETDINOVA Rosalia DCT 16.25 400 200 0 0 400 1000 0 GRASSI Santiago LAC 4.5 0 400 0 0 600 1000 0 FERTEL Kelly CAC -1 0 0 0 0 1000 1000 0 WADDELL Tevyn NYB 9.25 0 100 0 0 800 900 0 SWITKOWSKI Jan NYB 8 0 400 0 0 400 800 0 GOLDING Chloe NYB 2.5 0 0 0 0 800 800 0 WILBY James NYB 7.5 0 0 0 0 800 800 0 BRUCE Tain AQC 8.5 800 0 0 0 0 800 0 GINGRICH Leah DCT 8 400 0 0 0 400 800 0 SANTI Fabio AQC 2.5 0 800 0 0 0 800 0 VAN ROON Valerie IRO 5.5 0 400 0 0 400 800 0 van VLIET Tamara ENS 0.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 RULE Remedy DCT 9.25 0 600 0 0 0 600 0 DARRAGH Mackenzie TOR -1 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 TANDY Bradley TOK 2 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 PELLEGRINI Federica AQC 13 400 200 0 0 0 600 0 MCLAUGHLIN Katie LAC 2 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 CLAREBURT Lewis NYB 19 400 0 0 0 0 400 0 GALYER Ali DCT -3.5 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 TUCKER Miranda DCT 7 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 SAMY Mohamed DCT 12.5 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 LOY Andrew DCT 12 0 400 0 0 0 400 0 WHITTLE Jacob NYB 3 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna TOK 3 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 USTINOVA Daria K. IRO -0.5 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 DE BOER Thom IRO 3 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 GREENE Darragh LON 4 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 KONOPKA REID Katrina AQC 7 0 200 0 0 0 200 0 MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon AQC 5 0 200 0 0 0 200 0 OTTESEN Jeanette NYB 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BLACK Haley AQC -9.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BURIAN Katalin AQC 8.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GREENSLADE Kathryn AQC -3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DRAKOU Theodora AQC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra AQC 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PAPASTAMOS Apostolos AQC -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 VERRASZTO Evelyn AQC 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McHUGH Conner DCT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LOVEMORE Tayla TOR -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 HALL Candice TOR 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DE DEUS Leonardo AQC 4.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Prize Money Points

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual events 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Relay events (points distributed equally among team members) 12 points 8 points 4 points 2 points Skins race round 1 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 2 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 3 12 points 4 points

Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches

1st: 10,000 USD

2nd 6,000 USD

3rd 4,000 USD

The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.