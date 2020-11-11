2020 ISL: MVPs from Matches 9 and 10 with Prize Money Table

2020 International Swimming League
Match 9
- Monday, November 9: 10:00 AM-12:00 noon CET (4 AM-6A M U.S. Eastern, 6 PM-8 PM Japan)
- Tuesday, November 10: 10:00 AM-12:00 noon CET (4 AM-6A M U.S. Eastern, 6 PM-8 PM Japan)
- Teams: Energy Standard Paris / Iron / Tokyo Frog Kings / Toronto Titans
- Match 9 Full Results (PDF)
The top four point-winners from match 9 all took home 5-figure earnings for their individual performances. Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom picked up the top bonus check of $10,000 for her 76 points. Her teammate Chad le Clos won the second-place bonus prize of $6,000 with 54 points, while Iron’s Emre Sakci claimed the third bonus of $4,000 for his 52 points. Although he did not finish among the top three in points and thus did not score a bonus check, Takeshi Kawamoto of Tokyo Frog Kings earned the third-highest payout for the match, taking home $10,000 for his swimming alone.
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Points Scored
|Women’s 100 Fly
|12
|Women’s 4×100 Free
|6
|Women’s 50 Free
|15
|Women’s 4×100 Medley
|4.5
|Women’s 100 Free
|10
|Women’s 100 IM
|6
|Women’s 50 Fly
|6
|Women’s 50 Free Skins
|33
|Total MVP Points
|76*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
|Chad le Clos
|Points Scored
|Men’s 100 Fly
|15
|Men’s 50 Free
|2
|Men’s 4×100 Free
|3.5
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|4.5
|Men’s 200 Fly
|15
|Men’s 50 Fly
|0
|Men’s 50 Fly Skins
|28
|Total MVP Points
|54
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
|Emre Sakci
|Points Scored
|Men’s 50 Breast
|24
|Men’s 4×100 Free
|2.5
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|1.5
|Men’s 100 Breast
|19
|Men’s 50 Fly Skins
|10
|Total MVP Points
|52*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 9 – sorted by earnings:
|Name
|Team
|Points
|Invid
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Total
|Stolen
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|76
|8800
|2400
|8000
|10000
|29200
|400
|LE CLOS Chad
|ENS
|54
|4800
|2000
|8000
|6000
|20800
|0
|KAWAMOTO Takeshi
|TOK
|35.5
|4400
|800
|4800
|0
|10000
|0
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|52
|5200
|200
|800
|4000
|10200
|400
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|37.5
|4000
|400
|4800
|0
|9200
|0
|SANTOS Nicholas
|IRO
|47
|5200
|0
|3200
|0
|8400
|1200
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|ENS
|28.5
|4000
|3200
|0
|0
|7200
|0
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|32.5
|4000
|2400
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|HENIQUE Melanie
|IRO
|36
|4400
|0
|2400
|0
|6800
|0
|RYLOV Evgeny
|ENS
|29
|4000
|2000
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|HEEMSKERK Femke
|ENS
|28.5
|2400
|2000
|1600
|0
|6000
|0
|PILATO Benedetta
|ENS
|32.5
|4800
|1200
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|24.5
|4000
|1200
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|RAPSYS Danas
|ENS
|22
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|SEEBOHM Emily
|ENS
|21
|3200
|1400
|0
|0
|4600
|0
|OHASHI Yui
|TOK
|28.5
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|SHIMIZU Sakiko
|TOK
|20
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|HAGINO Kosuke
|TOK
|23.5
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|PIERONI Blake
|TOR
|27
|3200
|2000
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|SAKAI Natsumi
|TOK
|26
|3200
|1000
|0
|0
|4200
|0
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|ENS
|18.5
|2400
|1200
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro
|TOK
|17.5
|3200
|400
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|BANIC Madeline
|ENS
|18
|2000
|1000
|0
|0
|3000
|0
|IRIE Ryosuke
|TOK
|21.5
|2400
|800
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|IMAI Runa
|TOK
|16.5
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|HASEGAWA Suzuka
|TOK
|15.5
|2800
|200
|0
|0
|3000
|0
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|25
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|BLUME Pernille
|ENS
|10.5
|0
|2400
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|FRATUS Bruno
|TOK
|12.5
|2400
|400
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|MCKEE Anton
|TOR
|17
|2800
|400
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|SMITH Leah
|TOK
|18
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|ORSI Marco
|IRO
|16.5
|2400
|200
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|SHEVTSOV Sergey
|ENS
|14
|0
|2000
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|ZHILKIN Andrey
|ENS
|17.5
|1600
|200
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|HOSSZU Katinka
|IRO
|23
|1600
|800
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|CHADWICK Michael
|TOR
|18.5
|800
|2000
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|RYAN Shane
|TOR
|17.5
|2400
|400
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|KOBORI Yuki
|TOK
|13.5
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|TERAMURA Miho
|TOK
|14.5
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|AOKI Reona
|TOK
|14.5
|1733.333
|200
|0
|0
|1933
|0
|BRATTON Lisa
|TOR
|17.5
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|THORMEYER Markus
|TOK
|16
|400
|1400
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|WOG Kelsey
|TOR
|18
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|ANDRUSENKO Veronika
|IRO
|16.5
|1600
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|DAVIES Georgia
|ENS
|13
|400
|1000
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|SANTOS Leonardo
|IRO
|11
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|TOK
|13.5
|800
|800
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|KUBOVA Simona
|TOK
|14.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim
|IRO
|16.5
|1600
|200
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|LITCHFIELD Max
|ENS
|14
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|LAUKKANEN Jenna
|IRO
|21
|1333.333
|400
|0
|0
|1733
|0
|GLINTA Robert
|IRO
|17
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|HULKKO Ida
|IRO
|11.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|VERRASZTO David
|IRO
|11.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|SMITH Rebecca
|TOR
|10
|1600
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|SHIOURA Shinri
|TOK
|15.5
|800
|600
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|LIMA Felipe
|ENS
|8.5
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|HAYDEN Brent
|TOR
|8.5
|0
|2000
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|LARSON Breeja
|ENS
|9
|933.3333
|0
|0
|0
|933
|0
|DELOOF Catie
|TOK
|8.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|CLARK Imogen
|ENS
|3.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|SHIRAI Rio
|TOK
|14.5
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|TOUMARKIN Yakov
|IRO
|11
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|PERSSON Erik
|TOR
|8
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|HARVEY Mary-Sophie
|ENS
|16.5
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|0
|KISIL Yuri
|TOR
|9
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|STUPIN Max
|ENS
|10.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|SATO Aya
|TOK
|5.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|HONDA Tomoru
|TOK
|11
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|MIGNON Clement
|IRO
|10
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|HANSSON Louise
|TOR
|14
|800
|400
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|KNOX Finlay
|TOR
|10.5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|BILIS Simonas
|ENS
|5.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|GREVERS Matt
|ENS
|6.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|ENS
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GUNES Viktoriya
|ENS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SATO Shoma
|TOK
|5.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|AOKI Tomomi
|TOK
|7
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|IGARASHI Chihiro
|TOK
|11
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|ZIRK Kregor
|ENS
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PROUD Ben
|ENS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BECKMANN Emilie
|IRO
|7
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|HINDLEY Isabella
|IRO
|5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|VAN ROON Valerie
|IRO
|5.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|FISCH Claire
|TOR
|3.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|MEYNEN Julie
|TOR
|2.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|TOR
|9
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|BASSETO Guilherme
|IRO
|11
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|KRASNYKH Alexander
|TOR
|9
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|MIZUNUMA Naoki
|TOK
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TANDY Bradley
|TOK
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QUINTERO Cristian
|TOK
|9.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KLENZ Ramon
|IRO
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ZEVINA Daria
|IRO
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USTINOVA Daria K.
|IRO
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LELLIOTT Jay
|TOR
|11
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|ULYETT Jocelyn
|TOR
|9
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|MURDOCH Ross
|IRO
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UGOLKOVA Maria
|IRO
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FESIKOV Sergey
|TOR
|10.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|DE BOER Thom
|IRO
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MACHEKIN Artyom
|IRO
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PILHATSCH Caroline
|IRO
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LUDLOW Danica
|IRO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LOVEMORE Tayla
|TOR
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PASYNKOV Daniil
|TOR
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DARRAGH Mackenzie
|TOR
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PRATT Cole
|TOR
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|APOSTALON Anika
|TOR
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|EGOROVA Anna
|TOR
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|COLEMAN Michelle
|TOR
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HALL Candice
|TOR
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Match 10
- Monday, November 9: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM CET (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 12 AM-2 AM J+1 Japan)
- Tuesday, November 10: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM CET (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 12 AM-2 AM J+1 Japan)
- Teams: Aqua Centurions / Cali Condors / LA Current / London Roar
- Match 10 Full Results
Four swimmers cracked the $10,000 mark for the final regular-season match: Caeleb Dressel and Lilly King of Cali Condors and Ryan Murphy and Beryl Gastaldello of LA Current. Dressel scored 80.5 points to earn the $10,000 MVP bonus. Gastaldello was second with 75.5 points for the $6,000 check, and Murphy’s 65 points earned him the $4,000 bonus. King won $17,400 in race earnings but her 48 points did not warrant a bonus check.
|Caeleb Dressel
|Points Scored
|Men’s 100 Fly
|10
|Men’s 50 Free
|19
|Men’s 4×100 Free
|4.5
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|2.5
|Men’s 100 Free
|9
|Men’s 100 IM
|24
|Men’s 50 Fly
|7
|Mixed 4×100 Free
|4.5
|Total MVP Points
|80.5*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
|Beryl Gastaldello
|Points Scored
|Women’s 100 Fly
|12
|Women’s 50 Free
|7
|Women’s 4×100 Medley
|3
|Women’s 100 Free
|19
|Women’s 100 IM
|19
|Women’s 50 Fly
|12
|Mixed 4×100 Free
|3.5
|Total MVP Points
|75.5*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
|Ryan Murphy
|Points Scored
|Men’s 200 Back
|19
|Men’s 50 Back
|15
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|4.5
|Men’s 100 Back
|10
|Men’s 50 Back Skins
|33
|Total MVP Points
|65*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 10 – sorted by earnings:
|Name
|Team
|Points
|Invid
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Total
|Stolen
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|80.5
|11600
|2600
|0
|10000
|24200
|400
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|65
|7200
|1200
|9600
|4000
|22000
|0
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|75.5
|11200
|1200
|0
|6000
|18400
|0
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|48
|5600
|1200
|9600
|0
|16400
|0
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|49
|5600
|3200
|0
|0
|8800
|0
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|46.5
|8000
|0
|0
|0
|8000
|0
|HANNIS Molly
|CAC
|34
|2400
|200
|4800
|0
|7400
|0
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|38
|4400
|2400
|0
|0
|6800
|0
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|37.5
|5600
|200
|0
|0
|5800
|0
|ANDERSON Freya
|LON
|36.5
|3600
|2400
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|CARTER Dylan
|LAC
|20
|1600
|0
|4000
|0
|5600
|0
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|AQC
|33.5
|5200
|800
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|30.5
|4000
|1200
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|PICKREM Sydney
|LON
|32
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|BROWN Erika
|CAC
|27
|800
|3200
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|36.5
|3200
|1600
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|DAHLIA Kelsi
|CAC
|19.5
|2400
|1200
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|HAAS Townley
|CAC
|14.5
|2400
|1200
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|17.5
|3200
|800
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|GUIDO Guilherme
|LON
|18
|2000
|0
|2000
|0
|4000
|0
|CIESLAK Marcin
|CAC
|20.5
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|SILVA FRANCA Felipe
|LAC
|17.5
|2400
|1200
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|17
|2400
|800
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|RESS Justin
|CAC
|22.5
|1600
|1200
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|LANZA Vini
|LON
|20.5
|3200
|200
|0
|0
|3400
|0
|ATKINSON Alia
|LON
|19.5
|2400
|800
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|GASSON Helena
|LAC
|19.5
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|KAWECKI Radoslaw
|CAC
|15.5
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|LICON Will
|LAC
|14.5
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|LAC
|17.5
|1600
|1200
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|SCOTT Duncan
|LON
|16.5
|2400
|600
|0
|0
|3000
|0
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|19.5
|800
|2000
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|19.5
|1200
|400
|1200
|0
|2800
|0
|LAZOR Annie
|LON
|17
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|AQC
|15.5
|1600
|1600
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|HEINTZ Philip
|AQC
|16.5
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|LON
|20.5
|2000
|600
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|LAC
|13
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|CARRARO Martina
|AQC
|22
|1200
|0
|1600
|0
|2800
|0
|PRIGODA Kirill
|LON
|19
|2000
|400
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|SCHMITT Allison
|CAC
|14
|800
|1000
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|MUREZ Andi
|LAC
|15.5
|1600
|600
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|MARSH Alyssa
|LAC
|10
|1600
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|WANG Eddie
|CAC
|8.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|TETZLOFF Aly
|LAC
|18
|1200
|600
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|SCOZZOLI Fabio
|AQC
|15.5
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|KAMENEVA Maria
|LON
|15
|400
|1600
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|MAJCHRZAK Kacper
|CAC
|9
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo
|AQC
|15
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|10.5
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|JACKSON Tate
|CAC
|7.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|HINDS Natalie
|CAC
|12
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|HOPKIN Anna
|LON
|16
|400
|1200
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|DELOOF Ali
|LAC
|13
|800
|400
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|PRENOT Josh
|LAC
|15
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|DUMONT Valentine
|AQC
|13
|1600
|200
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|ANDERSON Haley
|CAC
|6
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|LON
|14
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|DEAN Tom
|LON
|14
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|HVAS Tomoe
|LAC
|6.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|KUSCH Marius
|LON
|8.5
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|BAQLAH Khader
|CAC
|9
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|HEIDTMANN Jacob
|LAC
|11
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|WILLMOTT Aimee
|LON
|14
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|GREENBANK Luke
|LON
|11
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|FINK Nic
|CAC
|12.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|HIBBOTT Holly
|LON
|9.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|LARGE Emily
|LON
|5.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|CHIERIGHINI Marcelo
|AQC
|11.5
|400
|800
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|FERREIRA Marco
|LAC
|6
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|STEWART Coleman
|CAC
|12.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|SZARANEK Mark
|CAC
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SEBASTIAN Julia
|LAC
|8.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|CORDES Kevin
|CAC
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NEAL Lia
|CAC
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BURCHILL Veronica
|CAC
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SELISKAR Andrew
|LAC
|5.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|PERIBONIO Tomas
|CAC
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FERTEL Kelly
|CAC
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SARGENT Makayla
|LAC
|5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|RIVOLTA Matteo
|AQC
|10
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|CASTIGLIONI Arianna
|AQC
|13
|0
|0
|800
|0
|800
|0
|MEDEIROS Etiene
|AQC
|7
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|SPAJARI Pedro
|AQC
|4
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|LAC
|3.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|PELLEGRINI Federica
|AQC
|13
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|0
|SMITH Kierra
|LAC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|STEWART Kendyl
|LAC
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RASMUS Claire
|LAC
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MCLAUGHLIN Katie
|LAC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GUY James
|LON
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DAWSON Kathleen
|LON
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GREENE Darragh
|LON
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WEST Harriet
|LON
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LEVEAUX Amaury
|LON
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CLOGG Elliot
|LON
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon
|AQC
|5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|OLIVEIRA Larissa
|AQC
|3
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|BRUCE Tain
|AQC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BLACK Haley
|AQC
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BURIAN Katalin
|AQC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DE DEUS Leonardo
|AQC
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SANTI Fabio
|AQC
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KONOPKA REID Katrina
|AQC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra
|AQC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VERRASZTO Evelyn
|AQC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CORREIA Breno
|AQC
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SANTOS Gabriel
|AQC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MELO Luiz Altamir
|AQC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Season MVP Points Standings – Top 20 Through Match 10
|Name
|Club
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|Total
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|52.5
|75
|69
|80.5
|277
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|38.5
|78
|54.5
|75.5
|246.5
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|74.5
|60.5
|33
|65
|233
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|87.5
|41.5
|51
|48
|228
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|56
|60
|29.5
|49
|194.5
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|24
|66.5
|51
|52
|193.5
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|66.5
|47.5
|76
|190
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|49.5
|36
|58
|36.5
|180
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|57
|35.5
|48
|37.5
|178
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|40
|36.5
|62.5
|38
|177
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|38
|61.5
|41
|32.5
|173
|LE CLOS Chad
|ENS
|28.5
|39.5
|49.5
|54
|171.5
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|32
|44
|24.25
|46.5
|146.75
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|30.5
|57.5
|30.5
|25
|143.5
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|40.5
|32
|43.5
|24.5
|140.5
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|17
|46
|29.5
|37.5
|130
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|47.5
|30
|31.5
|19.5
|128.5
|SANTOS Nicholas
|IRO
|16.5
|28
|35
|47
|126.5
|WOG Kelsey
|TOR
|30
|37.5
|34.5
|18
|120
Season Earnings – Through Match 10
|Name
|Team
|Points
|Invid
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Team Bonus
|Total
|Stolen
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|277
|46000
|6800
|5600
|30000
|4000
|92400
|400
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|228
|27600
|4800
|30800
|16000
|4000
|83200
|2400
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|233
|25200
|5000
|33200
|16000
|2600
|82000
|5200
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|245.5
|37600
|6000
|7200
|22000
|2600
|75400
|400
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|190
|25600
|6800
|17600
|14000
|2600
|66600
|400
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|193.5
|18000
|2600
|19200
|20000
|2200
|62000
|1200
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|177
|21600
|9200
|8800
|10000
|2600
|52200
|0
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|177
|22800
|1400
|9600
|14000
|2200
|50000
|400
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|194.5
|19800
|10800
|9600
|4000
|4000
|48200
|400
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|173
|23600
|9600
|0
|10000
|3600
|46800
|400
|ATKINSON Alia
|LON
|119
|16000
|4000
|14400
|4000
|3000
|41400
|0
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|180
|20400
|6200
|4800
|9000
|0
|40400
|400
|MANAUDOU Florent
|ENS
|114
|14000
|4400
|9600
|5000
|2600
|35600
|400
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|143.5
|20000
|2800
|10000
|0
|1400
|34200
|400
|PEATY Adam
|LON
|96.5
|13600
|3200
|9600
|4000
|2600
|33000
|0
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|140.5
|18800
|4400
|5600
|0
|3600
|32400
|0
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|132.5
|20000
|4000
|3200
|0
|3000
|30200
|0
|le CLOS Chad
|ENS
|117.5
|14400
|6400
|0
|6000
|2600
|29400
|0
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|146.75
|25200
|100
|0
|0
|4000
|29300
|0
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|112.5
|9200
|6800
|6000
|4000
|2600
|28600
|400
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|105.25
|9600
|1400
|8200
|6000
|3000
|28200
|0
|KAWAMOTO Takeshi
|TOK
|114
|11600
|2800
|11000
|0
|2000
|27400
|0
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|130
|18200
|1400
|3600
|0
|4000
|27200
|0
|SEEBOHM Emily
|ENS
|115
|14000
|4600
|4800
|0
|3600
|27000
|0
|GUIDO Guilherme
|LON
|101.5
|12400
|3200
|8400
|0
|3000
|27000
|0
|RYLOV Evgeny
|ENS
|117.25
|15200
|7600
|0
|0
|3600
|26400
|0
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|128.5
|12400
|9600
|0
|0
|3000
|25000
|0
|PILATO Benedetta
|ENS
|93
|15200
|3200
|2400
|0
|3600
|24400
|0
|ANDERSON Freya
|LON
|109
|13600
|8800
|0
|0
|2000
|24400
|0
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|ENS
|105
|15200
|4400
|0
|0
|3600
|23200
|0
|KAMENEVA Maria
|LON
|109
|6000
|6800
|7200
|0
|3000
|23000
|0
|RAPSYS Danas
|ENS
|89
|18400
|0
|0
|0
|3600
|22000
|0
|SCOTT Duncan
|LON
|103
|11200
|7600
|0
|0
|3000
|21800
|0
|IRIE Ryosuke
|TOK
|95.25
|13200
|2800
|3800
|0
|2000
|21800
|0
|LE CLOS Chad
|ENS
|54
|4800
|2000
|8000
|6000
|1000
|21800
|0
|HANNIS Molly
|CAC
|89
|8800
|1400
|7200
|0
|4000
|21400
|0
|HENIQUE Melanie
|IRO
|92.25
|14800
|0
|4400
|0
|2200
|21400
|0
|APPLE Zach
|DCT
|119
|15200
|5800
|0
|0
|400
|21400
|0
|SANTOS Nicholas
|IRO
|126.5
|14400
|1400
|3200
|0
|2200
|21200
|1600
|OHASHI Yui
|TOK
|115
|19200
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|21200
|0
|WOG Kelsey
|TOR
|120
|16800
|2800
|0
|0
|1400
|21000
|0
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|94.25
|10800
|4000
|3400
|0
|2600
|20800
|0
|HEEMSKERK Femke
|ENS
|87.5
|8000
|6800
|2800
|0
|3000
|20600
|0
|RESS Justin
|CAC
|93
|10400
|4400
|1600
|0
|4000
|20400
|0
|PIERONI Blake
|TOR
|97.5
|12000
|7000
|0
|0
|1400
|20400
|0
|HAGINO Kosuke
|TOK
|94.5
|18400
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|20400
|0
|MARGALIS Melanie
|CAC
|93
|16800
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|19800
|0
|RYAN Shane
|TOR
|97.5
|14000
|1600
|2400
|0
|1400
|19400
|0
|WOOD Abbie
|NYB
|104.75
|17200
|1100
|0
|0
|800
|19100
|0
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|TOK
|90.5
|8800
|2800
|4800
|0
|2000
|18400
|0
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|AQC
|90.5
|8400
|8200
|1600
|0
|0
|18200
|0
|ANDREW Michael
|NYB
|112.5
|14000
|200
|2800
|0
|800
|17800
|0
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|AQC
|93.5
|14800
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|17600
|0
|DAHLIA Kelsi
|CAC
|84.75
|8200
|5300
|0
|0
|4000
|17500
|0
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|ENS
|76
|7600
|6200
|0
|0
|3600
|17400
|0
|LANZA Vini
|LON
|84
|9600
|4800
|0
|0
|3000
|17400
|0
|SHIMIZU Sakiko
|TOK
|76
|15200
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|17200
|0
|KOCH Marco
|NYB
|113.5
|14000
|400
|1200
|0
|800
|16400
|1200
|HAAS Townley
|CAC
|51
|8800
|3600
|0
|0
|4000
|16400
|0
|LAZOR Annie
|LON
|85.75
|10400
|600
|2200
|0
|3000
|16200
|0
|HASEGAWA Suzuka
|TOK
|90
|12400
|1800
|0
|0
|2000
|16200
|0
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|75.75
|1600
|9600
|2000
|0
|2600
|15800
|0
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|LAC
|69
|6000
|7200
|0
|0
|2600
|15800
|0
|HOSSZU Katinka
|IRO
|108.5
|12800
|800
|0
|0
|2200
|15800
|0
|MACK Linnea
|DCT
|78
|5600
|2200
|7600
|0
|400
|15800
|0
|WASICK Kasia
|NYB
|97.5
|12800
|1800
|0
|0
|800
|15400
|0
|SCHMITT Allison
|CAC
|64
|6800
|4600
|0
|0
|4000
|15400
|0
|BROWN Erika
|CAC
|92
|2800
|8400
|0
|0
|4000
|15200
|0
|PICKREM Sydney
|LON
|92
|12000
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|15000
|0
|HANSSON Louise
|TOR
|85.5
|7200
|6400
|0
|0
|1400
|15000
|0
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|TOR
|80
|13600
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|15000
|0
|KAWECKI Radoslaw
|CAC
|86
|10800
|0
|0
|0
|4000
|14800
|0
|McKEE Anton
|TOR
|70
|11200
|1000
|1200
|0
|1400
|14800
|0
|SANTOS Leonardo
|IRO
|76
|12400
|0
|0
|0
|2200
|14600
|0
|PRIGODA Kirill
|LON
|85
|9200
|1400
|800
|0
|3000
|14400
|0
|BILQUIST Amy
|DCT
|86.5
|10400
|3000
|0
|0
|400
|13800
|0
|CIESLAK Marcin
|CAC
|69
|8400
|1200
|0
|0
|4000
|13600
|0
|MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro
|TOK
|68
|10800
|800
|0
|0
|2000
|13600
|0
|SURKOVA Arina
|NYB
|92.25
|11200
|1500
|0
|0
|800
|13500
|0
|MUREZ Andi
|LAC
|74.5
|6000
|4800
|0
|0
|2600
|13400
|0
|SILVA FRANCA Felipe
|LAC
|63.5
|6800
|4000
|0
|0
|2600
|13400
|0
|PEBLEY Jacob
|DCT
|80.5
|8400
|4600
|0
|0
|400
|13400
|0
|HOPKIN Anna
|LON
|58.5
|2000
|8200
|0
|0
|3000
|13200
|0
|SMITH Rebecca
|TOR
|70
|7600
|4200
|0
|0
|1400
|13200
|0
|KUSCH Marius
|LON
|71.5
|4000
|6000
|0
|0
|3000
|13000
|0
|HULKKO Ida
|IRO
|62
|10400
|400
|0
|0
|2200
|13000
|0
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|LON
|78.5
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|13000
|0
|COLEMAN Michelle
|TOR
|75.5
|2400
|6000
|3200
|0
|1400
|13000
|0
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|TOK
|70
|9200
|2200
|0
|0
|1400
|12800
|0
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|NYB
|101.5
|10800
|600
|400
|0
|800
|12600
|0
|HINDS Natalie
|CAC
|56.5
|800
|7800
|0
|0
|4000
|12600
|0
|BRATTON Lisa
|TOR
|92.5
|10800
|400
|0
|0
|1400
|12600
|400
|STEWART Coleman
|CAC
|62.5
|6800
|800
|800
|0
|4000
|12400
|0
|BANIC Maddie
|ENS
|58.5
|5600
|4200
|0
|0
|2600
|12400
|0
|LIMA Felipe
|ENS
|58.5
|6400
|1200
|1200
|0
|3600
|12400
|0
|MAJCHRZAK Kacper
|CAC
|49.5
|2400
|5600
|0
|0
|4000
|12000
|0
|CARRARO Martina
|AQC
|83.5
|10200
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|11800
|0
|ORSI Marco
|IRO
|58
|8000
|1600
|0
|0
|2200
|11800
|0
|WANG Eddie
|CAC
|49
|7600
|0
|0
|0
|4000
|11600
|0
|SMITH Leah
|TOK
|60.5
|9600
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|11600
|0
|BASSETO Guilherme
|IRO
|62.25
|6400
|1400
|1400
|0
|2200
|11400
|0
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|LON
|72.5
|3600
|4600
|0
|0
|3000
|11200
|0
|SAKAI Natsumi
|TOK
|83.5
|6800
|2400
|0
|0
|2000
|11200
|0
|LICON Will
|LAC
|61.5
|7200
|1200
|0
|0
|2600
|11000
|0
|BLUME Pernille
|ENS
|40.5
|0
|7400
|0
|0
|3600
|11000
|0
|AUBOCK Felix
|NYB
|57.5
|10000
|200
|0
|0
|800
|11000
|0
|VERRASZTO David
|IRO
|63.5
|8800
|0
|0
|0
|2200
|11000
|0
|LAUKKANEN Jenna
|IRO
|82.5
|8133
|400
|0
|0
|2200
|10733
|0
|HEINTZ Philip
|AQC
|79
|10400
|200
|0
|0
|0
|10600
|0
|IMAI Runa
|TOK
|53.25
|8000
|600
|0
|0
|2000
|10600
|0
|CARTER Dylan
|LAC
|45
|2000
|1200
|4000
|0
|2600
|9800
|0
|HVAS Tomoe
|LAC
|49
|7200
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|9800
|0
|ANDRUSENKO Veronika
|IRO
|61
|7200
|400
|0
|0
|2200
|9800
|0
|TERAMURA Miho
|TOK
|59
|6200
|1400
|0
|0
|2000
|9600
|0
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|LAC
|50
|6400
|400
|0
|0
|2600
|9400
|0
|STUPIN Max
|ENS
|50.5
|5600
|0
|0
|0
|3600
|9200
|0
|HONDA Tomoru
|TOK
|59
|7200
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|9200
|0
|LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim
|IRO
|58
|6000
|600
|0
|0
|2200
|8800
|0
|DELOOF Catie
|TOK
|53.5
|2000
|4600
|0
|0
|2000
|8600
|0
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|ENS
|54.5
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|3600
|8400
|0
|DAVIES Georgia
|ENS
|53.5
|1200
|2000
|1600
|0
|3600
|8400
|0
|FERREIRA Marco
|LAC
|36.5
|800
|5000
|0
|0
|2600
|8400
|0
|GALAT Bethany
|DCT
|67
|7600
|400
|0
|0
|400
|8400
|0
|DELOOF Ali
|LAC
|47.5
|4000
|1600
|0
|0
|2600
|8200
|0
|BILIS Simonas
|ENS
|32.5
|0
|4600
|0
|0
|3600
|8200
|0
|DEVINE Abrahm
|DCT
|60
|7600
|0
|0
|0
|400
|8000
|0
|GROTHE Zane
|DCT
|45
|7600
|0
|0
|0
|400
|8000
|0
|AOKI Reona
|TOK
|62.5
|3333
|600
|2000
|0
|2000
|7933
|0
|CHIMROVA Svetlana
|NYB
|49.5
|6400
|600
|0
|0
|800
|7800
|0
|SHEVTSOV Sergey
|ENS
|36
|0
|4200
|0
|0
|3600
|7800
|0
|DUMONT Valentine
|AQC
|64
|6800
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|7800
|0
|SHIRAI Rio
|TOK
|63.5
|2800
|3000
|0
|0
|2000
|7800
|0
|TETZLOFF Aly
|LAC
|45
|2000
|3000
|0
|0
|2600
|7600
|0
|KAPAS Boglarka
|NYB
|57
|6800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|7600
|0
|QUAH Ting Wen
|DCT
|61.5
|2600
|4600
|0
|0
|400
|7600
|0
|CHIERIGHINI Marcelo
|AQC
|54
|2000
|5600
|0
|0
|0
|7600
|0
|ESCOBEDO Emily
|NYB
|47
|6400
|200
|0
|0
|800
|7400
|0
|GEER Margo
|DCT
|57.5
|1600
|5400
|0
|0
|400
|7400
|0
|FESIKOV Sergey
|TOR
|57
|3600
|2400
|0
|0
|1400
|7400
|0
|CHADWICK Michael
|TOR
|49
|800
|5200
|0
|0
|1400
|7400
|0
|JACKSON Tate
|CAC
|26
|0
|3200
|0
|0
|4000
|7200
|0
|KOZELSKY Lindsey
|DCT
|53
|3600
|1200
|2000
|0
|400
|7200
|0
|KISIL Yuri
|TOR
|29.5
|0
|5800
|0
|0
|1400
|7200
|0
|GREVERS Matt
|ENS
|41.75
|1200
|2200
|0
|0
|3600
|7000
|0
|WILLMOTT Aimee
|LON
|44.5
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|7000
|0
|MARSH Alyssa
|LAC
|31.5
|3600
|600
|0
|0
|2600
|6800
|0
|SELISKAR Andrew
|LAC
|37.5
|4400
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|6800
|0
|IGARASHI Chihiro
|TOK
|56.25
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|6800
|0
|GASSON Helena
|LAC
|57.5
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|6600
|0
|HARVEY Mary-Sophie
|ENS
|48
|2800
|200
|0
|0
|3600
|6600
|0
|KUBOVA Simona
|TOK
|50
|3600
|1000
|0
|0
|2000
|6600
|0
|MIGNON Clement
|IRO
|37
|800
|3400
|0
|0
|2200
|6400
|0
|RIVOLTA Matteo
|AQC
|59
|4000
|2200
|0
|0
|0
|6200
|0
|PERSSON Erik
|TOR
|33
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|6200
|0
|HAYDEN Brent
|TOR
|32
|0
|4600
|0
|0
|1400
|6000
|0
|TCHORZ Alicja
|NYB
|41
|2800
|800
|1600
|0
|800
|6000
|0
|TOUMARKIN Yakov
|IRO
|44.5
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|2200
|5800
|0
|GLINTA Robert
|IRO
|30
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|5800
|0
|LARSON Breeja
|ENS
|29.5
|933
|1200
|0
|0
|3600
|5733
|0
|HEIDTMANN Jacob
|LAC
|32
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|5600
|0
|de DEUS Leonardo
|AQC
|42.5
|5600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|EGOROVA Anna
|TOR
|37
|4000
|200
|0
|0
|1400
|5600
|0
|FRATUS Bruno
|TOK
|28
|2800
|800
|0
|0
|2000
|5600
|0
|MATSUI Kosuke
|TOK
|38.5
|2400
|1000
|800
|0
|1400
|5600
|0
|ALMEIDA Brandonn
|NYB
|20
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|5600
|0
|SMALL Meghan
|CAC
|30
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|5400
|0
|GREENBANK Luke
|LON
|27
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|5400
|0
|ANDERSON Haley
|CAC
|15
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|5400
|0
|ZIRK Kregor
|ENS
|36
|1200
|400
|0
|0
|3600
|5200
|0
|LITCHFIELD Max
|ENS
|32
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|5200
|0
|SMITH Brendon
|NYB
|40
|4400
|0
|0
|0
|800
|5200
|0
|DAWSON Kathleen
|LON
|30.5
|2000
|200
|0
|0
|3000
|5200
|0
|COPE Thomas
|DCT
|55.5
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|400
|5200
|0
|ANDISON Bailey
|DCT
|50
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|400
|5200
|0
|ROMANCHUK Mykhailo
|AQC
|33
|5200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|BECKMANN Emilie
|IRO
|33.75
|1600
|1200
|0
|0
|2200
|5000
|0
|THORMEYER Markus
|TOK
|49.5
|1200
|1800
|0
|0
|2000
|5000
|0
|FISCH Claire
|TOR
|23.5
|0
|3600
|0
|0
|1400
|5000
|0
|CLARK Imogen
|ENS
|18.5
|800
|1000
|400
|0
|2600
|4800
|0
|BAQLAH Khader
|CAC
|26
|400
|400
|0
|0
|4000
|4800
|0
|O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie
|LON
|33.5
|800
|1400
|0
|0
|2600
|4800
|0
|de BOER Thom
|IRO
|35
|1200
|1800
|0
|0
|1800
|4800
|0
|STJEPANOVIC Velimir
|DCT
|36.5
|4400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|4800
|0
|SATO Shoma
|TOK
|34.5
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|4800
|0
|CORDES Kevin
|CAC
|23
|400
|200
|0
|0
|4000
|4600
|0
|SCOZZOLI Fabio
|AQC
|58
|4400
|200
|0
|0
|0
|4600
|0
|LARGE Emily
|LON
|9
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|4600
|0
|KRASNYKH Alexander
|TOR
|35
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|4600
|0
|NIKOLAEV Mark
|DCT
|40
|2000
|0
|2000
|0
|400
|4400
|0
|SHIOURA Shinri
|TOK
|33
|800
|1600
|0
|0
|2000
|4400
|0
|PRENOT Josh
|LAC
|38
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|4200
|0
|BURCHILL Veronica
|CAC
|9.25
|0
|100
|0
|0
|4000
|4100
|0
|RENSHAW Molly
|NYB
|36.5
|3000
|200
|0
|0
|800
|4000
|0
|ULYETT Jocelyn
|TOR
|37
|2400
|200
|0
|0
|1400
|4000
|0
|BANIC Madeline
|ENS
|18
|2000
|1000
|0
|0
|1000
|4000
|0
|PROUD Ben
|ENS
|13.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|3600
|3800
|0
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|LAC
|22.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|2600
|3800
|0
|ZEVINA Daria
|IRO
|30.25
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|2200
|3800
|0
|MEYNEN Julie
|TOR
|15.5
|0
|2400
|0
|0
|1400
|3800
|0
|GUNES Viktoriya
|ENS
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3600
|3600
|0
|KLENZ Ramon
|IRO
|18
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|3600
|0
|DRESSEL Sherridon
|CAC
|12.75
|0
|500
|0
|0
|3000
|3500
|0
|SZARANEK Mark
|CAC
|14.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3400
|0
|BENTZ Gunnar
|CAC
|11
|400
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|3400
|0
|WEST Harriet
|LON
|10
|0
|400
|0
|0
|3000
|3400
|0
|PILHATSCH Caroline
|IRO
|19
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|2200
|3400
|0
|KNOX Finlay
|TOR
|36.5
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|3400
|0
|KOBORI Yuki
|TOK
|20
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|3400
|0
|van ROON Valerie
|IRO
|20.5
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|1800
|3200
|0
|HINDLEY Isabella
|IRO
|19
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|2200
|3200
|0
|CORREIA Breno
|AQC
|29
|2000
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|McLAY Scott
|LON
|9.5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|2600
|3200
|0
|MIZUNUMA Naoki
|TOK
|38
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|3200
|0
|SATO Aya
|TOK
|16
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|1600
|3200
|0
|SPAJARI Pedro
|AQC
|17
|0
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|DEAN Tom
|LON
|29.5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|3200
|0
|MCKEE Anton
|TOR
|17
|2800
|400
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|SEBASTIAN Julia
|LAC
|34.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|3000
|0
|TIMMERS Pieter
|NYB
|36
|400
|1800
|0
|0
|800
|3000
|0
|SARGENT Makayla
|LAC
|7
|400
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|3000
|0
|MEDEIROS Etiene
|AQC
|35.5
|2400
|200
|400
|0
|0
|3000
|0
|HOWARD Robert
|DCT
|14.5
|0
|2600
|0
|0
|400
|3000
|0
|CONCEICAO Jhennifer
|TOR
|15
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|3000
|0
|GOVOROV Andriy
|TOR
|13
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|3000
|0
|STEWART Kendyl
|LAC
|20
|0
|200
|0
|0
|2600
|2800
|0
|McLAUGHLIN Katie
|LAC
|12.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|2000
|2800
|0
|APOSTALON Anika
|TOR
|21.5
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|1400
|2800
|0
|HIBBOTT Holly
|LON
|15.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2800
|0
|ZHILKIN Andrey
|ENS
|17.5
|1600
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|2800
|0
|SMITH Kierra
|LAC
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|2600
|0
|POPRAWA Michal
|NYB
|31.5
|1600
|200
|0
|0
|800
|2600
|0
|CASTIGLIONI Arianna
|AQC
|36
|1800
|0
|800
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|MURDOCH Ross
|IRO
|15.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|2200
|2600
|0
|PERRY Kylee
|DCT
|12.5
|0
|2200
|0
|0
|400
|2600
|0
|LELLIOTT Jay
|TOR
|30.5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|2600
|0
|AOKI Tomomi
|TOK
|15.5
|400
|600
|0
|0
|1600
|2600
|0
|SKIERKA Jakub
|NYB
|21
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|800
|2400
|0
|UGOLKOVA Maria
|IRO
|24.25
|0
|200
|0
|0
|2200
|2400
|0
|LEVEAUX Amaury
|LON
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|2400
|0
|HOPE Lucy
|ENS
|8.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|2400
|0
|ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo
|AQC
|15
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|WIERLING Damian
|NYB
|19
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|800
|2200
|0
|RASMUS Claire
|LAC
|7
|0
|200
|0
|0
|2000
|2200
|0
|USTINOVA Daria K
|IRO
|8.75
|0
|400
|0
|0
|1800
|2200
|0
|MACHEKIN Artyom
|IRO
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2200
|2200
|0
|LUDLOW Danica
|IRO
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2200
|2200
|0
|PRATT Cole
|TOR
|30.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|2200
|0
|FINK Nic
|CAC
|13.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|2000
|2200
|0
|NEAL Lia
|CAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|USTINOVA Daria S
|NYB
|31.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|800
|2000
|0
|BRO Signe
|NYB
|12.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|800
|2000
|0
|BECKER Bowe
|CAC
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|HARTING Zach
|DCT
|22.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|400
|2000
|0
|MELO Luiz Altamir
|AQC
|37
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|PERIBONIO Tomas
|CAC
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|BARKSDALE Emma
|DCT
|33
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|GUY James
|LON
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|SIDLAUSKAS Andrius
|ENS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|SOMA Ai
|TOK
|9
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|400
|2000
|0
|SANTANA Matheus
|DCT
|15.5
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|400
|1800
|0
|QUINTERO Cristian
|TOK
|29
|0
|200
|0
|0
|1600
|1800
|0
|RICHARDS Matthew
|NYB
|34
|400
|400
|0
|0
|800
|1600
|0
|VASEY Sarah
|NYB
|20.5
|400
|400
|0
|0
|800
|1600
|0
|FINNERTY Ian
|DCT
|23
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|400
|1600
|0
|DEMLER Kathrin
|DCT
|19.25
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|400
|1600
|0
|CHERUTI Meiron
|DCT
|20
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|400
|1600
|0
|MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon
|AQC
|24
|0
|1000
|400
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|KENNEDY Madison
|DCT
|20.5
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|400
|1400
|0
|SANTOS Gabriel
|AQC
|12.5
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|CLOGG Elliot
|LON
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|1400
|0
|OVERHOLT Emily
|TOR
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|1400
|0
|KESELY Ajna
|NYB
|21.25
|400
|100
|0
|0
|800
|1300
|0
|TELEGDY Adam
|NYB
|22.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|800
|1200
|0
|SMITH Giles
|DCT
|9.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|400
|1200
|0
|SAHNOUNE Oussama
|IRO
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|1200
|0
|OLIVEIRA Larissa
|AQC
|27
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|PASYNKOV Daniil
|TOR
|20.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|800
|1200
|0
|NASRETDINOVA Rosalia
|DCT
|16.25
|400
|200
|0
|0
|400
|1000
|0
|GRASSI Santiago
|LAC
|4.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|600
|1000
|0
|FERTEL Kelly
|CAC
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|WADDELL Tevyn
|NYB
|9.25
|0
|100
|0
|0
|800
|900
|0
|SWITKOWSKI Jan
|NYB
|8
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|800
|0
|GOLDING Chloe
|NYB
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|800
|800
|0
|WILBY James
|NYB
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|800
|800
|0
|BRUCE Tain
|AQC
|8.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|GINGRICH Leah
|DCT
|8
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|800
|0
|SANTI Fabio
|AQC
|2.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|VAN ROON Valerie
|IRO
|5.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|800
|0
|van VLIET Tamara
|ENS
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|RULE Remedy
|DCT
|9.25
|0
|600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|0
|DARRAGH Mackenzie
|TOR
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|TANDY Bradley
|TOK
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|PELLEGRINI Federica
|AQC
|13
|400
|200
|0
|0
|0
|600
|0
|MCLAUGHLIN Katie
|LAC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|CLAREBURT Lewis
|NYB
|19
|400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|GALYER Ali
|DCT
|-3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|TUCKER Miranda
|DCT
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|SAMY Mohamed
|DCT
|12.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|LOY Andrew
|DCT
|12
|0
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|WHITTLE Jacob
|NYB
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna
|TOK
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|USTINOVA Daria K.
|IRO
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|DE BOER Thom
|IRO
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|GREENE Darragh
|LON
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|KONOPKA REID Katrina
|AQC
|7
|0
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|0
|MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon
|AQC
|5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|0
|OTTESEN Jeanette
|NYB
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BLACK Haley
|AQC
|-9.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BURIAN Katalin
|AQC
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GREENSLADE Kathryn
|AQC
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DRAKOU Theodora
|AQC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra
|AQC
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PAPASTAMOS Apostolos
|AQC
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VERRASZTO Evelyn
|AQC
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHUGH Conner
|DCT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LOVEMORE Tayla
|TOR
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HALL Candice
|TOR
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DE DEUS Leonardo
|AQC
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:
Prize Money Points
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual events
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Relay events (points distributed equally among team members)
|12 points
|8 points
|4 points
|2 points
|Skins race round 1
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 2
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 3
|12 points
|4 points
Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Full Relay
|4800 USD
|3200 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|Skins Round 1
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 2
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 3
|4800 USD
|1600 USD
MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches
- 1st: 10,000 USD
- 2nd 6,000 USD
- 3rd 4,000 USD
The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.
