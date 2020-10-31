2020 ISL Match 5: Shields and Atkinson Are MVPs Following Skins Wins

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER DAY 2:

London Roar: 499 Points LA Current: 478.5 Points Tokyo Frog Kings: 446.5 DC Trident: 287.0

Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.

On day 2 of Match 5 of ISL’s 2020 season, the London Roar were able to hold on to their lead from day 1 to pull off the win against LA Current, the Tokyo Frog Kings, and DC Trident. While his team came in second, it was Tom Shields who ranked first in terms of MVP points and cash earned. Following Shields in MVP points was London Roar’s Alia Atkinson and third place was Shields’ teammate Beryl Gastaldello.

For Shields, it’s his first time cracking the top 3 of MVP point standings at a meet this season, finishing 8th at Match 1 and 5th at Match 3. The victory comes

Tom Shields MVP Points

Event Points Scored 100 Butterfly 12 4×100 Freestyle Relay 4.5 4×100 Medley Relay 4.5 200 Butterfly 19 50 Butterfly 7 50 Butterfly Skins 15.5 Total 62.5

Shields’ MVP win is greatly due to his skins performance. In his first-ever skins race in the ISL, Shields took the top spot in both the first and third rounds and dropped to second in the second round. Ultimately, he defeated the field to win a total of 31 points, counting for 15.5 MVP points. To go along with his race earnings, Shields won the $10,000 MVP bonus bringing his meet total to $27,600.

Similar to Shields, this was Atkinson’s first time in the top three as she ascended to a second-place MVP ranking in Match 5.

Alia Atkinson MVP Points

Event Points Scored 50 Breaststroke 10 4×100 Medley Relay 5 100 Breaststroke 9 50 Butterfly Skins 16.5 Total 40.5

Atkinson can attribute the win mainly to her performance in the skins where she won 33 points, adding 16.5 to her MVP tally. She also won the 50 breast and 100 breast individually, along with the 4×100 medley relay.

Third place finisher Beryl Gastaldello has been a star thus far in ISL Season 2. Finishing 9th in MVP rankings at Match 2 and rose to 1st place at match two where she used a decisive skins victory to earn 78 MVP points. At Match 5, without a skins race to win, she was still able to hit third place in earnings but actually earned more MVP points with 53.25.

Alia Atkinson

Event Points Scored 100 Butterfly 10 50 Freestyle 10 50 Backstroke 6 100 Freestyle 12 50 Butterfly 12 4×100 Mixed Freestyle Relay 4.5 Total 53.5*

*One point deducted from women’s 4×100 freestyle relay disqualification

FULL INDIVIDUAL AWARDS PRIZE MONEY (USD) LIST – MATCH 4 – SORTED BY EARNINGS:

name team pts indiv relay skins mvp total stolen SHIELDS Tom LAC 62.5 6400 2400 8800 10000 27600 0 ATKINSON Alia LON 40.5 4800 1200 9600 4000 19600 0 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 53.5 10400 1200 0 6000 17600 0 KAWAMOTO Takeshi TOK 33.25 2800 400 5200 0 8400 0 ANDERSON Freya LON 35.5 4800 3200 0 0 8000 0 TOUSSAINT Kira LON 36 6400 1200 0 0 7600 0 MURPHY Ryan LAC 33 5600 1400 0 0 7000 0 GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 28.75 2400 800 3400 0 6600 0 SCOTT Duncan LON 29.5 3600 2400 0 0 6000 0 GUIDO Guilherme LON 27.5 4800 800 0 0 5600 0 SHIMIZU Sakiko TOK 23 5600 0 0 0 5600 0 WATTEL Marie LON 30 2800 2400 0 0 5200 0 OHASHI Yui TOK 26.5 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 PEATY Adam LON 23.5 4000 800 0 0 4800 0 GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC 22 2400 2400 0 0 4800 0 KOZELSKY Lindsey DCT 21.5 2400 200 2000 0 4600 0 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 25 2400 2000 0 0 4400 0 BILQUIST Amy DCT 24.5 4000 400 0 0 4400 0 LAZOR Annie LON 24 3200 400 800 0 4400 0 HAGINO Kosuke TOK 22.5 4400 0 0 0 4400 0 ROONEY Maxime LAC 21.25 0 2400 2000 0 4400 0 LANZA Vini LON 24.5 2400 1800 0 0 4200 0 KOSEKI Yasuhiro TOK 23.5 3600 400 0 0 4000 0 KUSCH Marius LON 23 2400 1600 0 0 4000 0 APPLE Zach DCT 26.5 3200 600 0 0 3800 0 HASEGAWA Suzuka TOK 26.5 2800 800 0 0 3600 0 SILVA FRANCA Felipe LAC 17.5 2400 1200 0 0 3600 0 MUREZ Andi LAC 22 2400 1000 0 0 3400 0 MOROZOV Vladimir TOK 23 2800 400 0 0 3200 0 VAZAIOS Andreas LON 22 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro TOK 19.5 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 PICKREM Sydney LON 22 2800 0 0 0 2800 0 MATSUI Kosuke TOK 19 2000 0 800 0 2800 0 IRIE Ryosuke TOK 16 2400 400 0 0 2800 0 PRIGODA Kirill LON 20 2400 200 0 0 2600 0 LICON Will LAC 19.5 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 DEVINE Abrahm DCT 17 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 IGARASHI Chihiro TOK 16.5 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 FERREIRA Marco LAC 15 800 1600 0 0 2400 0 HVAS Tomoe LAC 14 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 SMITH Leah TOK 13.5 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 HOPKIN Anna LON 12.5 0 2400 0 0 2400 0 IMAI Runa TOK 11.5 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 QUAH Ting Wen DCT 17.5 1600 600 0 0 2200 0 TERAMURA Miho LON 16.75 1200 800 200 0 2200 0 STJEPANOVIC Velimir DCT 8.5 2000 0 0 0 2000 0 GROTHE Zane DCT 8.5 2000 0 0 0 2000 0 PEBLEY Jacob DCT 18.5 1200 600 0 0 1800 0 MACK Linnea DCT 17.5 1600 200 0 0 1800 0 TETZLOFF Aly LAC 14.5 800 1000 0 0 1800 0 KAMENEVA Maria LON 24.5 0 1600 0 0 1600 0 GALAT Bethany DCT 18.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 SHIRAI Rio TOK 15.5 1200 400 0 0 1600 0 WILLMOTT Aimee LON 12 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 KUBOVA Simona TOK 11 800 800 0 0 1600 0 AOKI Reona TOK 16.5 400 0 800 0 1200 0 HONDA Tomoru TOK 13.5 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 SCHEFFER Fernando LAC 13 800 400 0 0 1200 0 DELOOF Catie TOK 12.5 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 CARTER Dylan LAC 11.5 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 GEER Margo DCT 13.5 400 600 0 0 1000 0 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail LON 10.5 0 1000 0 0 1000 0 SAKAI Natsumi TOK 17 400 400 0 0 800 0 COPE Thomas DCT 15 800 0 0 0 800 0 MIZUNUMA Naoki TOK 14.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 DELOOF Ali LAC 11 800 0 0 0 800 0 NIKOLAEV Mark DCT 9.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 DIENER Christian LON 12.5 400 200 0 0 600 0 CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC 11 0 600 0 0 600 0 GASSON Helena LAC 13 400 0 0 0 400 0 CHERUTI Meiron DCT 9.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 SATO Shoma TOK 8 400 0 0 0 400 0 ANDISON Bailey DCT 7.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 MARSH Alyssa LAC 7 400 0 0 0 400 0 SATO Aya TOK 6 0 400 0 0 400 0 GREENBANK Luke LON 5 400 0 0 0 400 0 DEMLER Kathrin DCT 4.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 GRASSI Santiago LAC 4.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 WEST Harriet LON 3 0 400 0 0 400 0 NASRETDINOVA Rosalia DCT 4.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 RULE Remedy DCT 4 0 200 0 0 200 0 SANTANA Matheus DCT 3.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 HOWARD Robert DCT 3 0 200 0 0 200 0 FINNERTY Ian DCT 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 SEBASTIAN Julia LAC 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie LON 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 THORMEYER Markus TOK 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 PRENOT Josh LAC 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 DEAN Tom LON 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 QUINTERO Cristian TOK 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 BARKSDALE Emma DCT 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 DAWSON Kathleen LON 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 McLAUGHLIN Katie LAC 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SHIOURA Shinri TOK 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 KENNEDY Madison DCT 4.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 LOY Andrew DCT 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 GUY James LON 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 HARTING Zach DCT 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMITH Kierra LAC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 STEWART Kendyl LAC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 AOKI Tomomi TOK 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 HIBBOTT Holly LON 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 McLAY Scott LON 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 FRATUS Bruno TOK 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 LEVEAUX Amaury LON 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 McHUGH Conner DCT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LARGE Emily LON 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TUCKER Miranda DCT -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SARGENT Makayla LAC -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 GALYER Ali DCT -2 0 0 0 0 0 0

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Prize Money Points

1ST PLACE 2ND PLACE 3RD PLACE 4TH PLACE Individual events 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Relay events (points distributed equally among team members) 12 points 8 points 4 points 2 points Skins race round 1 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 2 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 3 12 points 4 points

Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches

1ST PLACE 2ND PLACE 3RD PLACE 4TH PLACE Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches

1st: 10,000 USD

2nd 6,000 USD

3rd 4,000 USD

The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.