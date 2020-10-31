2020 ISL Match 5: Shields and Atkinson Are MVPs Following Skins Wins

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5
- Friday, October 30th: 3-5pm CET/9-11am U.S. Central
- Saturday, October 30th: 12-2pm CET/6-8am U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: London Roar/DC Trident/LA Current/Tokyo Frog Kings
- Day 1 Live Recap
- Day 2 Live Recap
TEAM STANDINGS AFTER DAY 2:
- London Roar: 499 Points
- LA Current: 478.5 Points
- Tokyo Frog Kings: 446.5
- DC Trident: 287.0
Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.
On day 2 of Match 5 of ISL’s 2020 season, the London Roar were able to hold on to their lead from day 1 to pull off the win against LA Current, the Tokyo Frog Kings, and DC Trident. While his team came in second, it was Tom Shields who ranked first in terms of MVP points and cash earned. Following Shields in MVP points was London Roar’s Alia Atkinson and third place was Shields’ teammate Beryl Gastaldello.
For Shields, it’s his first time cracking the top 3 of MVP point standings at a meet this season, finishing 8th at Match 1 and 5th at Match 3. The victory comes
Tom Shields MVP Points
|Event
|Points Scored
|100 Butterfly
|12
|4×100 Freestyle Relay
|4.5
|4×100 Medley Relay
|4.5
|200 Butterfly
|19
|50 Butterfly
|7
|50 Butterfly Skins
|15.5
|Total
|62.5
Shields’ MVP win is greatly due to his skins performance. In his first-ever skins race in the ISL, Shields took the top spot in both the first and third rounds and dropped to second in the second round. Ultimately, he defeated the field to win a total of 31 points, counting for 15.5 MVP points. To go along with his race earnings, Shields won the $10,000 MVP bonus bringing his meet total to $27,600.
Similar to Shields, this was Atkinson’s first time in the top three as she ascended to a second-place MVP ranking in Match 5.
Alia Atkinson MVP Points
|Event
|Points Scored
|50 Breaststroke
|10
|4×100 Medley Relay
|5
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|50 Butterfly Skins
|16.5
|Total
|40.5
Atkinson can attribute the win mainly to her performance in the skins where she won 33 points, adding 16.5 to her MVP tally. She also won the 50 breast and 100 breast individually, along with the 4×100 medley relay.
Third place finisher Beryl Gastaldello has been a star thus far in ISL Season 2. Finishing 9th in MVP rankings at Match 2 and rose to 1st place at match two where she used a decisive skins victory to earn 78 MVP points. At Match 5, without a skins race to win, she was still able to hit third place in earnings but actually earned more MVP points with 53.25.
|Event
|Points Scored
|100 Butterfly
|10
|50 Freestyle
|10
|50 Backstroke
|6
|100 Freestyle
|12
|50 Butterfly
|12
|4×100 Mixed Freestyle Relay
|4.5
|Total
|53.5*
*One point deducted from women’s 4×100 freestyle relay disqualification
FULL INDIVIDUAL AWARDS PRIZE MONEY (USD) LIST – MATCH 4 – SORTED BY EARNINGS:
|
name
|team
|pts
|indiv
|relay
|skins
|mvp
|total
|stolen
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|62.5
|6400
|2400
|8800
|10000
|27600
|0
|ATKINSON Alia
|LON
|40.5
|4800
|1200
|9600
|4000
|19600
|0
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|53.5
|10400
|1200
|0
|6000
|17600
|0
|KAWAMOTO Takeshi
|TOK
|33.25
|2800
|400
|5200
|0
|8400
|0
|ANDERSON Freya
|LON
|35.5
|4800
|3200
|0
|0
|8000
|0
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|36
|6400
|1200
|0
|0
|7600
|0
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|33
|5600
|1400
|0
|0
|7000
|0
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|28.75
|2400
|800
|3400
|0
|6600
|0
|SCOTT Duncan
|LON
|29.5
|3600
|2400
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|GUIDO Guilherme
|LON
|27.5
|4800
|800
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|SHIMIZU Sakiko
|TOK
|23
|5600
|0
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|30
|2800
|2400
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|OHASHI Yui
|TOK
|26.5
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|PEATY Adam
|LON
|23.5
|4000
|800
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|LAC
|22
|2400
|2400
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|KOZELSKY Lindsey
|DCT
|21.5
|2400
|200
|2000
|0
|4600
|0
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|25
|2400
|2000
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|BILQUIST Amy
|DCT
|24.5
|4000
|400
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|LAZOR Annie
|LON
|24
|3200
|400
|800
|0
|4400
|0
|HAGINO Kosuke
|TOK
|22.5
|4400
|0
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|21.25
|0
|2400
|2000
|0
|4400
|0
|LANZA Vini
|LON
|24.5
|2400
|1800
|0
|0
|4200
|0
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|TOK
|23.5
|3600
|400
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|KUSCH Marius
|LON
|23
|2400
|1600
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|APPLE Zach
|DCT
|26.5
|3200
|600
|0
|0
|3800
|0
|HASEGAWA Suzuka
|TOK
|26.5
|2800
|800
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|SILVA FRANCA Felipe
|LAC
|17.5
|2400
|1200
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|MUREZ Andi
|LAC
|22
|2400
|1000
|0
|0
|3400
|0
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|TOK
|23
|2800
|400
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|LON
|22
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro
|TOK
|19.5
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|PICKREM Sydney
|LON
|22
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|MATSUI Kosuke
|TOK
|19
|2000
|0
|800
|0
|2800
|0
|IRIE Ryosuke
|TOK
|16
|2400
|400
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|PRIGODA Kirill
|LON
|20
|2400
|200
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|LICON Will
|LAC
|19.5
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|DEVINE Abrahm
|DCT
|17
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|IGARASHI Chihiro
|TOK
|16.5
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|FERREIRA Marco
|LAC
|15
|800
|1600
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|HVAS Tomoe
|LAC
|14
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|SMITH Leah
|TOK
|13.5
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|HOPKIN Anna
|LON
|12.5
|0
|2400
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|IMAI Runa
|TOK
|11.5
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|QUAH Ting Wen
|DCT
|17.5
|1600
|600
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|TERAMURA Miho
|LON
|16.75
|1200
|800
|200
|0
|2200
|0
|STJEPANOVIC Velimir
|DCT
|8.5
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|GROTHE Zane
|DCT
|8.5
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|PEBLEY Jacob
|DCT
|18.5
|1200
|600
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|MACK Linnea
|DCT
|17.5
|1600
|200
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|TETZLOFF Aly
|LAC
|14.5
|800
|1000
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|KAMENEVA Maria
|LON
|24.5
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|GALAT Bethany
|DCT
|18.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|SHIRAI Rio
|TOK
|15.5
|1200
|400
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|WILLMOTT Aimee
|LON
|12
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|KUBOVA Simona
|TOK
|11
|800
|800
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|AOKI Reona
|TOK
|16.5
|400
|0
|800
|0
|1200
|0
|HONDA Tomoru
|TOK
|13.5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|LAC
|13
|800
|400
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|DELOOF Catie
|TOK
|12.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|CARTER Dylan
|LAC
|11.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|GEER Margo
|DCT
|13.5
|400
|600
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|LON
|10.5
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|SAKAI Natsumi
|TOK
|17
|400
|400
|0
|0
|800
|0
|COPE Thomas
|DCT
|15
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|MIZUNUMA Naoki
|TOK
|14.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|DELOOF Ali
|LAC
|11
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|NIKOLAEV Mark
|DCT
|9.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|12.5
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|0
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|LAC
|11
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|GASSON Helena
|LAC
|13
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|CHERUTI Meiron
|DCT
|9.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|SATO Shoma
|TOK
|8
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|ANDISON Bailey
|DCT
|7.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|MARSH Alyssa
|LAC
|7
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|SATO Aya
|TOK
|6
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|GREENBANK Luke
|LON
|5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|DEMLER Kathrin
|DCT
|4.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|GRASSI Santiago
|LAC
|4.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|WEST Harriet
|LON
|3
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|NASRETDINOVA Rosalia
|DCT
|4.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|RULE Remedy
|DCT
|4
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|SANTANA Matheus
|DCT
|3.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|HOWARD Robert
|DCT
|3
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|FINNERTY Ian
|DCT
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SEBASTIAN Julia
|LAC
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie
|LON
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|THORMEYER Markus
|TOK
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PRENOT Josh
|LAC
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DEAN Tom
|LON
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QUINTERO Cristian
|TOK
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BARKSDALE Emma
|DCT
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DAWSON Kathleen
|LON
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McLAUGHLIN Katie
|LAC
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SHIOURA Shinri
|TOK
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KENNEDY Madison
|DCT
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LOY Andrew
|DCT
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GUY James
|LON
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HARTING Zach
|DCT
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMITH Kierra
|LAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|STEWART Kendyl
|LAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AOKI Tomomi
|TOK
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HIBBOTT Holly
|LON
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McLAY Scott
|LON
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FRATUS Bruno
|TOK
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LEVEAUX Amaury
|LON
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHUGH Conner
|DCT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LARGE Emily
|LON
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TUCKER Miranda
|DCT
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SARGENT Makayla
|LAC
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GALYER Ali
|DCT
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:
Prize Money Points
|1ST PLACE
|2ND PLACE
|3RD PLACE
|4TH PLACE
|Individual events
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Relay events (points distributed equally among team members)
|12 points
|8 points
|4 points
|2 points
|Skins race round 1
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 2
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 3
|12 points
|4 points
Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches
|1ST PLACE
|2ND PLACE
|3RD PLACE
|4TH PLACE
|Individual
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Full Relay
|4800 USD
|3200 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|Skins Round 1
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 2
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 3
|4800 USD
|1600 USD
MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches
- 1st: 10,000 USD
- 2nd 6,000 USD
- 3rd 4,000 USD
The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.