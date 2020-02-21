2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3 Heat Sheets

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
- Friday (day 3) prelims heat sheets
Virginia clung to a 27.5 point lead over NC State after 2 days of the 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, which is a 107-point improvement (relative to the Wolfpack) over where they were after 2 days last season.
TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2
- Virginia – 524.5
- NC State – 497
- Louisville – 404
- Notre Dame – 350
- North Carolina – 325
- Florida State – 253.5
- Duke – 250
- Georgia Tech – 190
- Virginia Tech – 182
- Miami – 175
- Pitt – 145
- Boston College – 104
On day 3, freshman Kate Douglass, who broke the ACC Record in the 200 IM on Thursday evening, will swim the 100 fly instead of the 200 free. In the 100 fly, she’s the top seed in 50.30 by .75 seconds ahead of Duke’s Alyssa Marsh, while in the 200 free she would have been just the 10th seed, so the choice was not-unexpected. Marsh, likewise, chose the 100 fly, where she’s the 2nd seed, over the 100 back, where she would have been the 4th seed.
Other Notable Choices from Day 3:
- NC State sophomore Kylee Alons chose the 100 back (#5 seed) over the 200 free (#9 seed) and 100 fly (#7 seed). Alons won the ACC title in the 50 free on Thursday, swimming 21.63.
- Last season, NC State’s Julia Poole swam the 400 IM on day 3 of the ACC Championships, placing 4th. This year, she’s swimming the 200 free instead as the #2 seed. She would have been the 5th seed in the 400 IM. Kathleen Moore, the defending 400 IM champion, will defend her title as the #2 seed instead of swimming as the #7 seed in the 200 free.
- Virginia’s Abby Richter chose the 400 IM (#4 seed) over the 100 fly (#12 seed).
- Lots of opportunities opened up in the 200 free. Virginia’s Morgan Hill (#2 seed), NC State’s Kathleen Moore (#7 seed), Louisville’s Sophie Cattermole (#11 seed), and Virginia’s Ella Nelson (#13 seed) are all skipping the race. Hill’s is the only of those decisions that is for a lower seed instead: she’ll swim as the #4 seed in the 100 fly.
- Virginia Tech’s Joelle Vereb will swim the 100 fly instead of the 100 breast. She was ranked 10th in both events by the psych sheet, and is Virginia Tech’s top qualifier in both races.
- NC State’s Emma Muzzy will swim as the top seed in the 400 IM instead of the 9th seed in the 100 back. NC State has the 1-2-3-5 seeds in the 400 IM.
Leave a Reply