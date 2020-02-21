2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3 Heat Sheets

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia clung to a 27.5 point lead over NC State after 2 days of the 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, which is a 107-point improvement (relative to the Wolfpack) over where they were after 2 days last season.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

Virginia – 524.5 NC State – 497 Louisville – 404 Notre Dame – 350 North Carolina – 325 Florida State – 253.5 Duke – 250 Georgia Tech – 190 Virginia Tech – 182 Miami – 175 Pitt – 145 Boston College – 104

On day 3, freshman Kate Douglass, who broke the ACC Record in the 200 IM on Thursday evening, will swim the 100 fly instead of the 200 free. In the 100 fly, she’s the top seed in 50.30 by .75 seconds ahead of Duke’s Alyssa Marsh, while in the 200 free she would have been just the 10th seed, so the choice was not-unexpected. Marsh, likewise, chose the 100 fly, where she’s the 2nd seed, over the 100 back, where she would have been the 4th seed.

Other Notable Choices from Day 3: