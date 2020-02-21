2020 SEC Championships: Kieran Smith, Erika Brown Among Day 4 Scratches

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships continue Friday morning in Auburn, Alabama with prelims of the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast. Tennessee’s Erika Brown, the 7th seed, scratched out of the 100 back. After winning the 50 free and 100 fly, Brown will shift her focus to the 100 free on day 5. She’ll be going after her 3rd-straight title in that event. Brown was the 7th seed in the 100 back. Also scratching the event was Kentucky’s #13 seed Ali Galyer. She’s already swum the 200 free and 500 free, and will swim the 200 back on day 5 as her last individual race.

Alabama’s Rhyan White, the 100 fly silver medalist, has scratched out of the 200 fly. She was the 5th seed, but this isn’t a surprise. She’ll instead focus on the 100 back, where she’s a title threat.

Missouri’s 6th seed Nick Alexander has scratched out of the men’s 200 fly. He’s slated to swim the 100 back, where he’s also the 6th seed. Kieran Smith (#10), Dillon Hillis (#11), and Khader Baqlah (#14) of Florida have all dropped the event as well. Smith and Baqlah won’t swim individually on day 4, but Hillis is entered in the 100 breast. Smith also scratched out of the 100 back, where he was seeded 15th.

OTHER NOTABLE SCRATCHES