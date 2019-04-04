Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 YMCA Nationals: Day 3 Race Videos

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

All videos are provided via USA Swimming YouTube. For more videos from this meet, including awards ceremonies, click here.

Women’s 100 Back

  1. Paige Hetrick (Bradford YMCA)- 52.83
  2. Gabby Low (Kennebec YMCA)/ Olivia Harper (Bath Area YMCA)-  53.53
  3. (tie)

Men’s 100 Back

  1. Justin Fleagle (Auglaize Mercer YMCA)- 47.70
  2. Matthew Brownstead (State College YMCA)- 48.00
  3. Michael Juengel (Spartanburg YMCA)- 48.74

Women’s 400 IM

  1. Emma Weyant (Sarasota YMCA)- 4:07.63
  2. Annika McEnroe (Spartanburg YMCA)- 4:12.94
  3. Charity Pittard (Boise YMCA)- 4:15.33

Video N/A

Men’s 400 IM

  1. Matt Fallon (Somerset Valley YMCA)- 3:44.08 *meet record
  2. Ross Dant (Hickory YMCA)- 3:46.50
  3. James Doromal (B.R. Ryall YMCA)- 3:53.72

Video N/A

Women’s 200 Free

  1. Paige Hetrick (Bradford YMCA)- 1:45.73
  2. Kate Morris (B.R. Ryall YMCA)- 1:46.75
  3. Savannah Barr (Sarasota YMCA)- 1:47.22

Men’s 200 Free

  1. Brendan Burns (Upper Main Line YMCA)- 1:34.15 *meet record
  2. Jack Alexy (Somerset Hills YMCA)- 1:37.90
  3. Josh Cohen (Fanwood Scotch YMCA)- 1:37.23

Video N/A

Women’s 200 Free Relay

  1. Triangle Area YMCA- 1:32.24
  2. Schroeder YMCA- 1:32.94
  3. Spartanburg YMCA- 1:33.80

Men’s 200 Free Relay

  1. Somerset Hills YMCA- 1:22.06
  2. Upper Main Line YMCA- 1:22.99
  3. Triangle Area YMCA- 1:23.05

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Top 5 Women

1. Greater Spartanburg YMCA          211   
2. Sarasota Family YMCA              185
3. Red Bank Branch YMCA              150   
4. Reading and Berks County YMCA     117
5. Boise Family YMCA                 108

Top 5 Men

1. Somerset Hills YMCA               178   
2. Upper Main Line YMCA              150
3. Triangle Area YMCA                141   
4. Red Bank Branch YMCA              128
5. Greater Spartanburg YMCA          109

 

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmer

Why are neither of the two best races available

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!