2019 YMCA Nationals: Day 3 Race Videos

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 1-5, 2019
- Greensboro, NC
- 2018 Champions: Sarasota (Combined)/Cheshire (Women)/Sarasota (Men)
- SCY (25y) course
All videos are provided via USA Swimming YouTube. For more videos from this meet, including awards ceremonies, click here.
Women’s 100 Back
- Paige Hetrick (Bradford YMCA)- 52.83
- Gabby Low (Kennebec YMCA)/ Olivia Harper (Bath Area YMCA)- 53.53
- (tie)
Men’s 100 Back
- Justin Fleagle (Auglaize Mercer YMCA)- 47.70
- Matthew Brownstead (State College YMCA)- 48.00
- Michael Juengel (Spartanburg YMCA)- 48.74
Women’s 400 IM
- Emma Weyant (Sarasota YMCA)- 4:07.63
- Annika McEnroe (Spartanburg YMCA)- 4:12.94
- Charity Pittard (Boise YMCA)- 4:15.33
Video N/A
Men’s 400 IM
- Matt Fallon (Somerset Valley YMCA)- 3:44.08 *meet record
- Ross Dant (Hickory YMCA)- 3:46.50
- James Doromal (B.R. Ryall YMCA)- 3:53.72
Video N/A
Women’s 200 Free
- Paige Hetrick (Bradford YMCA)- 1:45.73
- Kate Morris (B.R. Ryall YMCA)- 1:46.75
- Savannah Barr (Sarasota YMCA)- 1:47.22
Men’s 200 Free
- Brendan Burns (Upper Main Line YMCA)- 1:34.15 *meet record
- Jack Alexy (Somerset Hills YMCA)- 1:37.90
- Josh Cohen (Fanwood Scotch YMCA)- 1:37.23
Video N/A
Women’s 200 Free Relay
- Triangle Area YMCA- 1:32.24
- Schroeder YMCA- 1:32.94
- Spartanburg YMCA- 1:33.80
Men’s 200 Free Relay
- Somerset Hills YMCA- 1:22.06
- Upper Main Line YMCA- 1:22.99
- Triangle Area YMCA- 1:23.05
TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3
Top 5 Women
1. Greater Spartanburg YMCA 211 2. Sarasota Family YMCA 185 3. Red Bank Branch YMCA 150 4. Reading and Berks County YMCA 117 5. Boise Family YMCA 108
Top 5 Men
1. Somerset Hills YMCA 178 2. Upper Main Line YMCA 150 3. Triangle Area YMCA 141 4. Red Bank Branch YMCA 128 5. Greater Spartanburg YMCA 109
