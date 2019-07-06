2019 World University Games: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

The third finals session from the 2019 World University Games in Napoli will feature five finals and five sets of semi-finals, kicking off with the men’s 1500 freestyle.

In that event, Sweden’s Victor Johansson comes in as the top seed by over six seconds after clocking a 15:07.76 in the heats on Friday morning.

Katharine Berkoff and Zane Waddell will be looking to follow up their Games Records set in this morning’s prelims in tonight’s semis, as Berkoff took out the women’s 100 back mark in 59.57 and Waddell lowered the men’s 50 back record in a blistering 24.54.

Men’s 1500 Free Final

WUGs Record: 14:47.75, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 2017

Sweden’s Victor Johansson and the USA’s Nick Norman traded leads early on, but by the halfway point Johansson was solidly in control and continued to put water between himself and the rest of the pack, ultimately winning by 5.6 seconds with at time of 15:01.76. Johansson trains in the USA as part of the USC Trojans and finished 14th in the 1650 at this year’s NCAA championships.

It was a three-man race for 2nd behind Johansson, with Italy’s Alessio Occhipinti delighting the home crowd by moving ahead of Norman to take 2nd in 15:07.36. Johansson’s Pac-12 rival Norman, who swims for the Cal Bears, took 3rd in 15:09.29. Spain’s Albert Escrits Manosa stayed close to Occhipinti and Norman for most of the race, ultimately touching 4th in 15:10.78.

Men’s 200 Breast Semi-Finals

WUGs Record: 2:08.37, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2017

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2:09.16 Daniel Roy (USA), 2:09.50 Ilia Khomenko (RUS), 2:11.28 Jacques Lauffer (SUI), 2:11.46 Jonathan Tybur (USA), 2:12.31 Mate Kutasi (HUN), 2:12.42 Christopher Rothbauer (AUT), 2:12.58 Andrius Sidlauskus (LTU) 2:12.71

The top two seeds from this morning again put up the swiftest two times in this round. In heat 1, Daniel Roy of the USA dipped under 2:10 with a 2:09.50 effort. In the 2nd heat, Russia’s Kirill Prigoda improved on his 2:09.99 from this morning with a dominant 2:09.16. A similar drop from semis to finals will put him within striking distance of Andrew Wilson’s 2:08.37 meet record from two years ago.

Women’s 200 IM Semi-Finals

WUGs Record: 2:10.03, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2017

Men’s 200 Free Final

WUGs Record: 1:44.87, Danila Izotov (RUS), 2013

Women’s 100 Breast Final

WUGs Record: 1:05.48, Yulia Efimova (RUS), 2013

Men’s 200 Fly Semi-Finals

WUGs Record: 1:53.90, Nao Horomura (JPN), 2017

Women’s 100 Free Final

WUGs Record: 53.50, Aleksandra Gerasimenya (BLR), 2013

Men’s 200 IM Final

WUGs Record: 1:57.35, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2017

Women’s 100 Back Semi-Finals

WUGs Record: 59.57, Katharine Berkoff (USA), 2019

Men’s 50 Back Semi-Finals

WUGs Record: 24.54, Zane Waddell (RSA), 2019