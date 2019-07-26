2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Swimming in prelims of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay on Friday morning in Gwangju, Ireland’s Jack McMillan, Robbie Powell, Jordan Sloan, and Brendan Hyland destroyed the Irish National Record with 7:13.91. Their performance was good enough to land them in 16th place overall, up five spots from their seed. The old Irish mark had stood since 2013, when Sean Leahy, Seamus Stacey, Hyland, and Curtis Coulter combined for 7:30.45 at U.S. Open in Irvine.
|Irvine 2013
|Gwangju 2019
|Sean Leahy
|1:52.38
|Jack McMillan
|1:48.00
|Seamus Stacey
|1:52.34
|Robert Powell
|1:48.84
|Brendan Hyland
|1:54.31
|Jordan Sloan
|1:47.84
|Curtis Coulter
|1:51.42
|Brendan Hyland
|1:49.23
|7:30.45
|7:13.91
That is the second relay National Record for Team Ireland in Gwangju. Shane Ryan (49.40), Powell (49.63), Sloan (48.72), and McMillan (49.63) combined for 3:17.38 in heats of the 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday, finishing 20th overall.
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Ireland’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay team of Jack McMillan, Robbie Powell, Jordan Sloan & Brendan Hyland demolish the IRISH RECORD by 16 seconds touching 2nd in their heat in 7:13.91 for 16th place overall! Well done boys! #FINAGwangju2019 #teamarenaIRL 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/mFXLHhmJGU
— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) July 26, 2019
Solid 5 second drop for Hyland
Will this make the Olympics next year?
12 teams qualified today for the Olympics. Ireland is currently 16th. If no other team swims faster than Ireland in the upcoming year than they should be in as 4 extra spot are given for the 4 fastest teams who haven’t already qualified
I’ve always wondered why so many of their more successful swimmers in recent years (Sloan, McMillan, Ferguson, Sycerika McMahon) are from Northern Ireland. Population wise, the Republic should be churning out the majority. Are the facilities bad in the South or something, or just struggled with development/coaching in the past?
Congrats on the NR.
Andrew Bree was another successful swimmer from Northern Ireland.
Yeah, Mel Nocher, Danielle Hill, Calum Bain… So many Irish record holders from the North.