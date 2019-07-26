2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Swimming in prelims of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay on Friday morning in Gwangju, Ireland’s Jack McMillan, Robbie Powell, Jordan Sloan, and Brendan Hyland destroyed the Irish National Record with 7:13.91. Their performance was good enough to land them in 16th place overall, up five spots from their seed. The old Irish mark had stood since 2013, when Sean Leahy, Seamus Stacey, Hyland, and Curtis Coulter combined for 7:30.45 at U.S. Open in Irvine.

That is the second relay National Record for Team Ireland in Gwangju. Shane Ryan (49.40), Powell (49.63), Sloan (48.72), and McMillan (49.63) combined for 3:17.38 in heats of the 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday, finishing 20th overall.