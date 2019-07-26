Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 World Championships: Ireland’s 4×200 Free Relay Destroys National Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
  • Meet site
  • FinaTV Live Stream
  • Live results

Swimming in prelims of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay on Friday morning in Gwangju, Ireland’s Jack McMillan, Robbie Powell, Jordan Sloan, and Brendan Hyland destroyed the Irish National Record with 7:13.91. Their performance was good enough to land them in 16th place overall, up five spots from their seed. The old Irish mark had stood since 2013, when Sean Leahy, Seamus Stacey, Hyland, and Curtis Coulter combined for 7:30.45 at U.S. Open in Irvine.

  Irvine 2013   Gwangju 2019
Sean Leahy 1:52.38 Jack McMillan 1:48.00
Seamus Stacey 1:52.34 Robert Powell 1:48.84
Brendan Hyland 1:54.31 Jordan Sloan 1:47.84
Curtis Coulter 1:51.42 Brendan Hyland 1:49.23
  7:30.45   7:13.91

That is the second relay National Record for Team Ireland in Gwangju. Shane Ryan (49.40), Powell (49.63), Sloan (48.72), and McMillan (49.63) combined for 3:17.38 in heats of the 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday, finishing 20th overall.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmer

Solid 5 second drop for Hyland

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
GoGreen

Will this make the Olympics next year?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Swimmer

12 teams qualified today for the Olympics. Ireland is currently 16th. If no other team swims faster than Ireland in the upcoming year than they should be in as 4 extra spot are given for the 4 fastest teams who haven’t already qualified

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Dee

I’ve always wondered why so many of their more successful swimmers in recent years (Sloan, McMillan, Ferguson, Sycerika McMahon) are from Northern Ireland. Population wise, the Republic should be churning out the majority. Are the facilities bad in the South or something, or just struggled with development/coaching in the past?

Congrats on the NR.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
Boknows34

Andrew Bree was another successful swimmer from Northern Ireland.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Dee

Yeah, Mel Nocher, Danielle Hill, Calum Bain… So many Irish record holders from the North.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 seconds ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!