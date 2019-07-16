2019 World Championships: Germany’s Wellbrock Wins Photo Finish Men’s 10K

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Results

Men’s 10Km

After the women had their shot at qualifying for the open water event in Tokyo 2020, the men had their turn in the 10 km race. It was a tight battle between Germany’s Florian Wellbrock and France’s Marc-Antoine Olivier during the finishing moments of the race.

In a photo finish, it was Wellbrock who held off Olivier by two-tenths of a second to win the race with a 1:47:56. Olivier, who was the Olympic and 2017 Worlds bronze medalist, improved to a silver medal behind Wellbrock.

This is Florian Wellbrock‘s first individual international open water medal, adding to his two golds in the pool (800/1500 free) at the 2018 European Championships. At that same meet, Wellbrock swam the 25km, but did not finish the race.

Germany’s Rob Muffels earned himself a bronze medal in the race and will join countryman Wellbrock in Tokyo. Improving from his 5th place finish in 2017 was Hungarian Kristof Rasovszky, who bumped himself up to 4th place.

2017’s silver medalist American Jordan Wilimovsky finished in 5th place this time around, yet earned himself an Olympic berth almost a year before the US Olympic Trials in the pool in June 2020. Wilimovsky defeated Italian front-runner Gregorio Paltrinieri, who wound up in 6th place.

Defending world and Olympic champion Ferry Weertman of the Netherlands faded to 7th place, yet still has an opportunity to defend his Olympic title. Spain’s Alberto Martinez found himself in the top 8 as well.

Notching a second qualifier for their home nations are Mario Sanzullo of Italy and David Aubry of France, who rounded out the Olympic-qualifying top 10 men.

Note that swimmers who have qualified at this meet have blocked out their countrymen from qualifying for the Olympics. These countries cannot add a second Olympic qualifier that will be held in 2020 in Fukuoka, Japan. In Fukuoka, 15 spots will be awarded Olympic berths in Tokyo.

10 KM OPEN WATER RESULTS/2020 OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS

Countries that have completed qualifying for the Olympics in the men’s 10km:

Updated Open Water Medal Count: