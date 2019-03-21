2019 W. NCAAs: Abbey Weitzeil Hits Fastest 50 Free in History – 21.02

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil set the 50 free American record three years ago during her redshirt year but hadn’t been able to match that time in her past three NCAA seasons – until Thursday night in Austin.

She saw the NCAA record go to Simone Manuel in 2017 (21.17) and more recently Erika Brown last month (21.15), all the while leaving her 21.12 American record untouched.

But Weitzeil reset both the NCAA and American marks by a wide margin in her third NCAA Championships. Weitzeil was out 10.08 to the foot, then 10.94 coming home, to touch first in 21.02. Brown took second place in 21.23 and Mallory Comerford third in 21.49.

Just before this swim, Weitzeil was 20.49 on Cal’s record-setting 200 free relay – the N0. 2 split in history behind Manuel’s 20.45. Fittingly, Manuel was in the house to watch Weitzeil’s swims.

Weitzeil, Manuel, and Brown now combine to own nine of the top-10 fastest performances in history.

Top 10 Performers of All Time: Women’s SCY 50 Free

Place Swimmer Time 1 Abbey Weitzeil 21.02 2 Erika Brown 21.15 3 Simone Manuel 21.17 4 Olivia Smoliga 21.21 5 Lara Jackson 21.27 6 Liz Li 21.28 7 Farida Osman 21.32 8 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 21.34 9 Natalie Coughlin 21.48 (T-9) 10 Caroline Baldwin 21.48 (T-9) 10 Liv Jensen 21.48 (T-9)

Top 10 Performances of All Time: Women’s SCY 50 Free