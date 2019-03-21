2019 W. NCAAs: Abbey Weitzeil Hits Fastest 50 Free in History – 21.02

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Full livestream schedule
Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil set the 50 free American record three years ago during her redshirt year but hadn’t been able to match that time in her past three NCAA seasons – until Thursday night in Austin.
She saw the NCAA record go to Simone Manuel in 2017 (21.17) and more recently Erika Brown last month (21.15), all the while leaving her 21.12 American record untouched.
But Weitzeil reset both the NCAA and American marks by a wide margin in her third NCAA Championships. Weitzeil was out 10.08 to the foot, then 10.94 coming home, to touch first in 21.02. Brown took second place in 21.23 and Mallory Comerford third in 21.49.
Just before this swim, Weitzeil was 20.49 on Cal’s record-setting 200 free relay – the N0. 2 split in history behind Manuel’s 20.45. Fittingly, Manuel was in the house to watch Weitzeil’s swims.
Weitzeil, Manuel, and Brown now combine to own nine of the top-10 fastest performances in history.
Top 10 Performers of All Time: Women’s SCY 50 Free
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Abbey Weitzeil
|21.02
|2
|Erika Brown
|21.15
|3
|Simone Manuel
|21.17
|4
|Olivia Smoliga
|21.21
|5
|Lara Jackson
|21.27
|6
|Liz Li
|21.28
|7
|Farida Osman
|21.32
|8
|Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace
|21.34
|9
|Natalie Coughlin
|21.48 (T-9)
|10
|Caroline Baldwin
|21.48 (T-9)
|10
|Liv Jensen
|21.48 (T-9)
Top 10 Performances of All Time: Women’s SCY 50 Free
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Abbey Weitzeil
|21.02
|2
|Abbey Weitzeil
|21.12
|3
|Erika Brown
|21.15
|4
|Abbey Weitzeil
|21.16
|5
|Simone Manuel
|21.17
|6
|Simone Manuel
|21.18
|7
|Simone Manuel
|21.20
|8
|Olivia Smoliga
|21.21
|9
|Erika Brown
|21.23
|10
|Abbey Weitzeil
|21.24
Wow! So close to under 21! Amazing for our sport!
Incredible amazing phenomenal bombastic holy cow, what a swim. Makes a 45 something 100 not out of the question, her best time in that is back from 2014. This is the year it goes down!