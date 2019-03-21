Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAAs: Abbey Weitzeil Hits Fastest 50 Free in History – 21.02

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil set the 50 free American record three years ago during her redshirt year but hadn’t been able to match that time in her past three NCAA seasons – until Thursday night in Austin.

She saw the NCAA record go to Simone Manuel in 2017 (21.17) and more recently Erika Brown last month (21.15), all the while leaving her 21.12 American record untouched.

But Weitzeil reset both the NCAA and American marks by a wide margin in her third NCAA Championships. Weitzeil was out 10.08 to the foot, then 10.94 coming home, to touch first in 21.02. Brown took second place in 21.23 and Mallory Comerford third in 21.49.

Just before this swim, Weitzeil was 20.49 on Cal’s record-setting 200 free relay – the N0. 2 split in history behind Manuel’s 20.45. Fittingly, Manuel was in the house to watch Weitzeil’s swims.

Weitzeil, Manuel, and Brown now combine to own nine of the top-10 fastest performances in history.

Top 10 Performers of All Time: Women’s SCY 50 Free

Place Swimmer Time
1 Abbey Weitzeil 21.02
2 Erika Brown 21.15
3 Simone Manuel 21.17
4 Olivia Smoliga 21.21
5 Lara Jackson 21.27
6 Liz Li 21.28
7 Farida Osman 21.32
8 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 21.34
9 Natalie Coughlin 21.48 (T-9)
10 Caroline Baldwin 21.48 (T-9)
10 Liv Jensen 21.48 (T-9)

Top 10 Performances of All Time: Women’s SCY 50 Free

Place Swimmer Time
1 Abbey Weitzeil 21.02
2 Abbey Weitzeil 21.12
3 Erika Brown 21.15
4 Abbey Weitzeil 21.16
5 Simone Manuel 21.17
6 Simone Manuel 21.18
7 Simone Manuel 21.20
8 Olivia Smoliga 21.21
9 Erika Brown 21.23
10 Abbey Weitzeil 21.24

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Coreycc

Wow! So close to under 21! Amazing for our sport!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Ragnar

Incredible amazing phenomenal bombastic holy cow, what a swim. Makes a 45 something 100 not out of the question, her best time in that is back from 2014. This is the year it goes down!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!