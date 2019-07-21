2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 1 Standings

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pick big, win Speedo USA swag.

Day 1 of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships saw a very mixed bag of results in the SwimSwam Pick ‘Em contest. 3 of the 4 events went according to plan – with the American men in the 400 free relay, Australian women in the 400 free relay, and Sun Yang in the men’s 400 free all taking victories as heavy favorites.

The shocker, of course, was 18-year old Ariarne Titmus upsetting the World Record holder Katie Ledecky, with Titmus breaking the Australian Record and swimming the 8th-fastest time in history to beat Ledecky, who didn’t even hit her season-best in the event. Only 15 entries correctly chose Titmus in that event out of more than 500 in total.

Interestingly, while the American men in the 400 free relay were the most predictable winners of the day, the rest of that relay was relatively-messy: largely due to the falling of the Brazilians to 6th place, whereas most had them in the top 4. Only 28% of selectors chose Russia 2nd, only 23% chose Australia 3rd, and only 19% chose Italy 4th.

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

Men’s 400 free relay – USA – 83.64% Women’s 400 free relay – Australia – 78.11% Men’s 400 free – Sun Yang – 76.51% Women’s 400 free – Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3.01%

The day 1 winner is Ous is King, who successfully picked the podium in the men’s 400 free, the t op 4 in the women’s 400 free relay, and the winner in all 4 events: including the podium in that upset of a women’s 400 free. That player’s win on day 1 came in spite of having Simona Quadarella of Italy pegged for 4th in the women’s 400 free, which she didn’t wind up swimming.

Standings After Day 1: