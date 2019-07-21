Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 1 Standings

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pick big, win Speedo USA swag.

Day 1 of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships saw a very mixed bag of results in the SwimSwam Pick ‘Em contest. 3 of the 4 events went according to plan – with the American men in the 400 free relay, Australian women in the 400 free relay, and Sun Yang in the men’s 400 free all taking victories as heavy favorites.

The shocker, of course, was 18-year old Ariarne Titmus upsetting the World Record holder Katie Ledecky, with Titmus breaking the Australian Record and swimming the 8th-fastest time in history to beat Ledecky, who didn’t even hit her season-best in the event. Only 15 entries correctly chose Titmus in that event out of more than 500 in total.

Interestingly, while the American men in the 400 free relay were the most predictable winners of the day, the rest of that relay was relatively-messy: largely due to the falling of the Brazilians to 6th place, whereas most had them in the top 4. Only 28% of selectors chose Russia 2nd, only 23% chose Australia 3rd, and only 19% chose Italy 4th.

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

  1. Men’s 400 free relay – USA – 83.64%
  2. Women’s 400 free relay – Australia – 78.11%
  3. Men’s 400 free – Sun Yang – 76.51%
  4. Women’s 400 free – Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3.01%

The day 1 winner is Ous is King, who successfully picked the podium in the men’s 400 free, the t op 4 in the women’s 400 free relay, and the winner in all 4 events: including the podium in that upset of a women’s 400 free. That player’s win on day 1 came in spite of having Simona Quadarella of Italy pegged for 4th in the women’s 400 free, which she didn’t wind up swimming.

Standings After Day 1:

Rank Screen Name Day 1
1 Ous is King 62
2 Ask me about 100% 60
3 Jabroni Peperoni 57
4 Mike the best 56
4 harry7 56
4 Lynchy 56
7 SL 54
7 Isaac 54
9 Swimnerd 53
9 Dantheman 53
9 Giulia 53
9 mcroguey 53
9 Paul Baxter 53
9 Ntinos swimmer 53
9 Why2flyexist 53
9 rememberyourusername 53
9 Northh 53
18 DBSwims 52
18 Amunnn 52
18 Franda 52
18 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52
18 Marley09 52
18 SonnySwim 52
24 Outside Smoke 51
24 adrianch218 51
24 Bob1235 51
24 TutsCury 51
24 @Devils_Alpha 51
24 pianoback 51
24 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51
24 SeanSwim 51
32 Coach Rich 50
32 Papa 50
32 KarstenOLY 50
32 est0202 50
32 Urlando Magic 50
32 straya555 50
32 swimirelandmemes 50
32 TheSwimsuitGuy 50
32 sal 50
32 Sun’s Syringe 50
32 Gibbo 50
32 DesertChaplain 50
32 JacKemp 50
32 KzooHowy 50
32 AnonymousPapaya 50
32 The AllStar 50
32 AllVol 50
49 Elwick 49
49 EMH16 49
49 Olaf Podertin 49
49 PianoMan 49
49 DresselApologist 49
49 nbook 49
49 Ozarkredbud 49
49 Fishballssss 49
49 CaribbeanSwimmer 49
49 Ppjwlsh99 49
49 Niall Taylor 49
49 Lane11 49
49 Benlyn24 49
49 Answer Key 49
49 Daddy 49
49 swimwild13 49
49 Attacking Wave 49
66 HawkHawk 48
66 COVFEFE 48
66 Maplemamba 48
66 CTJumbo 48
66 +1s 48
66 Student Doctor 48
66 run-dmc 48
66 jiyuuhompou 48
66 dam94 48
66 Juhiiz 48
66 Flying Eagle 48
66 Swoppa 48
66 SHUstork 48
66 Fean 48
66 CarterPyle 48
66 Dave Pitt 48
66 000DAN 48
66 Champ1802 48
66 BairnOwl 48
66 Homie 48
86 P8N 47
86 Zackfell35 47
86 Abogala 47
86 Couloir 47
86 Steve Lundquist 47
86 FlipTurnAround 47
86 Old Rocket Swimmer 47
86 BJCswimming 47
86 !!!Kirillich!!! 47
86 JonasVo 47
86 Badeend 47
86 RP3 47
86 kingjoe 47
86 Chaitha D. 47
86 5 More Meters 47
86 Milan 47
86 Bogus 47
86 pilkka777 47
86 Germinator 47
86 Terminator 47
106 Area51 46
106 Swimnerdguy 46
106 SeaMonster 46
106 Gen D 46
106 Sam 46
106 SwimCoachSean 46
106 Matt0605 46
106 MTK 46
106 ashao 46
106 Diego2002 46
106 cesalaur 46
106 MikuMeku 46
106 RelaxSwim 46
106 Rocket92 46
106 Gabriel Guerra 46
106 KiyoKats 46
106 turkey23 46
106 John26 46
106 Julia R 46
106 Marie 46
106 Schafs 46
106 Trust the math 46
106 SwimStalker 46
106 tarlo 46
106 Gio 46
106 Kmaas3 46
106 SHUISR 46
106 Kwazii 46
106 Porterico 46
106 DRUKSTOP 46
106 The_Turmanator 46
106 [email protected] 46
138 baileyryansmith 45
138 CR 45
138 rossini 45
138 swimmermama 45
138 Kwc95 45
138 GuiRego 45
138 Good but not Great 45
138 Lane 8 45
138 MeetMobileMasterBass 45
138 No 45
138 Mas 45
138 Usausausa 45
138 AFlyer 45
138 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45
138 Ian Hale 45
138 Spotted Zebra 45
138 Samesame 45
138 DoUEvenLift 45
138 IM/Br/Fly 45
138 jambalaya 45
138 cs072019 45
159 Muddy Canary 44
159 JoanC 44
159 gunter 44
159 JHS 44
159 cphilly 44
159 Shopkins1999 44
159 Edwardsdlmto 44
159 lgoldstein1 44
159 GB Masters Swimmer 44
159 christoph96 44
159 JaySawk 44
159 TIbreakdown 44
159 DragonSwim 44
159 mahicake 44
159 Captain Ahab 44
159 Chad Le Clos Dad 44
159 Arya Stark 44
159 orangedude13 44
159 RG59 44
159 Miro 44
159 SAus 44
159 ThomoSwims 44
159 bladam 44
159 Emcakes 44
183 Pandacatswim 43
183 R-Dub 43
183 The Village People 43
183 Invux 43
183 FlyinHawaiian 43
183 Swimfan05 43
183 Backstrokebro 43
183 Inside Smoke 43
183 Wyllz 43
183 lkc5 43
183 The Real Sam 43
183 clamastra 43
183 Lou95 43
183 Dimitry Lancer 43
183 swimjim 43
183 Blastoff 43
183 Canadaman11 43
183 Kaiz43 43
183 Tomato 43
183 CALVINO 43
183 HAITISWIM 43
183 swimfastlittlefishies 43
183 El Prat 91 43
183 Joetibbetts 43
183 Ryan Wheeler 43
183 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43
183 Thebestmel 43
183 TheDonDome 43
183 snarksnrek 43
183 Fayth.doc 43
183 kstrach 43
183 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43
183 swimswamswum24 43
183 Conor 43
183 Retired Jet 43
183 Swimfan05 43
183 GreenHarvey 43
183 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43
183 DMacNCheez 43
222 Reud 42
222 Leo 42
222 SwimSwamJames 42
222 Jesy4swim 42
222 Ol’ Gator 42
222 BanZai 42
222 Andrew5466 42
222 Dan G 42
222 Crsmama 42
222 Swimdaver 42
222 Billybooooooob 42
222 Dawgsjock 42
222 Pea-tear Griffin 42
222 Billkeyaz 42
222 JoeShmo 42
222 Eouai 42
222 Polo 42
222 OU-Anders 42
222 Charge 42
222 Lukas 42
222 THEO 42
222 RonanMcc 42
222 sharkmustswim1965 42
222 NAZ92 42
222 jesseajm 42
222 njones 42
248 Jjjaammmeess 41
248 Jack Luna 41
248 Coach Doug_ YSC 41
248 camelboar 41
248 tedmunds22 41
248 VictorSerra 41
248 BeasNeez 41
248 Togger 41
248 bobbyhurley 41
248 YeahYeah 41
248 EM18 41
248 Sun Yang’s Hammer 41
248 N80M80 41
248 Tomahawked 41
248 Mikey 41
248 Fjordstudios 41
248 Zach_bezella 41
248 Poppin Ov 41
248 Patrick H 41
248 Nlac-Matt 41
248 Nick Lapointe 41
248 ced4003 41
248 Coach_Sw1mmy 41
248 Yabo 41
248 ocs4 41
248 sloth 41
248 Paddy 41
248 gotarheels 41
248 Swimbasemom3 41
248 Tonto 41
278 Yun Sang 40
278 JRLswim 40
278 [email protected] 40
278 PapiHector 40
278 Swimkap 40
278 Watties 2 0 1 4 40
278 AustinPoolBoy 40
278 wht822 40
278 CantSwim 40
278 Kitshicker 40
278 Ktlegit 40
278 cjones0912 40
278 Mac L 40
278 frank 40
278 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40
278 yayeet 40
278 Dkdkdkdk 40
295 Swim or Die 39
295 Wondertwin 39
295 Marc j 39
295 Ferb 39
295 MisterDWY 39
295 La Cisale di Swimswam 39
295 MARKTIELLO 39
295 iLikePsych 39
295 TSwimming12 39
295 nickim317 39
295 NEILALIEN 39
295 HOYA13 39
295 Carlos Torres 39
295 BatistaBomb 39
295 monsterbasher 39
295 Swish1 39
295 Big Pamp 39
312 aceiknow 38
312 andrea.zam 38
312 thebadowl 38
312 Chipi 38
312 takekoins 38
312 WickederFawn 38
312 Erik Small 38
312 Jackw 38
312 COOL 38
312 EOliver 38
312 Sun Yang’s Hammer 38
312 CoachMac 38
312 Brady Michaels 38
312 woleai 38
312 busdt 38
312 brice8904 38
312 ORRDU1 38
312 Salvo 38
312 Lokermotion 38
312 Deanage Dream 38
332 jumbo737 37
332 MaxN96 37
332 Fleedle 37
332 Dubrowski 37
332 Olé baby 37
332 DS99 37
332 ooo 37
332 JM90 37
332 theofficialpec 37
332 Lhatunen 37
332 swammer 37
332 VGM 37
332 RJA 37
332 rmckiernan9 37
346 Fuzzy Luscious 36
346 🍆🍆 36
346 MT Wally 36
346 OldSwimmer1650 36
346 COACHDLING 36
346 nsamra213 36
346 Kylemow 36
346 Terrible 36
346 Ajansz 36
346 Socaladvracer 36
346 Dancing butterfly🥀 36
346 Ph00sh 36
346 Daf 36
346 dunc1952 36
360 Morphyism 35
360 Beau 35
360 allezlesbleu(e)s 35
360 kennedy 35
360 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35
360 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35
360 VonAlek 35
360 Don’tGetDFL 35
360 Jstephz 35
360 lucmak2024 35
360 Nacho 35
360 Patlovesswimming 35
360 Sportinindc 35
360 WV Swammer 35
360 Spike79 35
375 Nfred38 34
375 srosenb 34
375 NC Swim Fan 34
375 Jack 34
375 Neptunian Merman 34
375 ElleTB 34
375 Jmah888 34
375 HarrisonA 34
375 skip77 34
375 SnakeEyes 34
375 Oscarfish 34
375 blueabyss1117 34
375 tm71 34
388 Daden 33
388 Steph00 33
388 Jswa7 33
388 SWIMSWAMMER69 33
388 Verram 33
388 jgswain88 33
388 MIKYswim 33
388 YungPete 33
388 Wumbology 33
388 SpeedyMcAwesome 33
398 Susan W 32
398 Hugo Servin 32
398 West 32
398 swimcrzy 32
398 PatrickDaly1 32
398 50free 32
398 Collin💀 32
398 jaywins 32
398 houdini21 32
398 Mikep1534 32
398 Mau 32
398 KMAASTV 32
398 H2oSwimTeam 32
398 CAIONFL 32
398 Holland Hawkeye 32
398 LillyQueen 32
414 distance_swimm 31
414 Tupperware 31
414 msch22 31
414 jzwierzy 31
414 T Slizzy 31
414 IMgonnawin 31
414 LTyke 31
414 LanBlom 31
414 [King Crimson] 31
414 Crumblingtemple 31
414 . 31
414 Emily 31
414 Emilio53 31
414 ForestMan 31
414 ComerfordFan 31
414 Your mom 31
430 INEEDRICE 30
430 Alwaysgoingup 30
430 RobE Wan 30
430 Shewy 30
430 Rj0789 30
430 Stinkypete 30
430 EpicDucky 30
430 Caleb.1650 30
430 Jjohnny18 30
439 SWIMIIWIN 29
439 Tangerine Speedo 29
439 CSP 29
439 Davide03 29
439 MegaVaughn13 29
444 Splash 28
444 CraigH 28
444 Waterworks 28
444 CCRasnake 28
444 360 Sports 28
449 1001pools 27
449 Bevo_14 27
449 Mr Piano 27
449 TomSwim 27
449 dubjayswammer 27
449 Joespiffy 27
449 Vìđarr 27
449 Respect Cecil 27
449 Hanser Fan 27
458 Mattia 26
458 Lemon 26
458 Lambe 26
461 Airwalk26 25
461 Enrique 25
461 leonardposa97 25
461 zalan912 25
461 JumboRuss 25
461 Claudiuscia 25
467 WIBuckyBadger 24
467 Nswim 24
467 Droid 24
467 SofiaLucia 24
467 DREWBREWSBEER 24
467 Elisabiri 24
467 illons 24
474 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23
474 SwimacIndy 23
474 Jordaninak 23
474 Smithfam6 23
478 YouKnow 22
478 MrBreastroke 22
480 Natelzr 21
480 Jiggs 21
480 Swimmer1984 21
483 MK 20
483 hurricanetht 20
483 Voyges 20
483 Lsp 20
483 Blue 20
483 Ferdinando 20
483 GF 20
490 Nance 18
491 FlyMarthaFly 17
491 Goldfish 17
493 LV Swim 16
493 muiravery 16
493 Delz 16
496 Wendy 14
496 Spader 14
496 Rossboss6 14
496 Marco P Italy 14
500 ADL 13
500 Joseph 13
502 Mashy 10
502 Camilla 10
504 Njones 9
505 hu777 7

17
Nswim

Is there any way to search the spreadsheet for just your results?

1 hour ago
Lane 8

command f

55 minutes ago
Dee

Ah damn I forgot to enter!!

1 hour ago
Rafael

Seems like my picks did not compute

1 hour ago
Reid

Same here

59 minutes ago
Braden Keith

You’re in there. You fat-fingered your entry and are playing under the name “Reud”.

46 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Rafael – I don’t see an entry under your email. Is it possible you missed hitting submit, or used a different email address?

