2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 1 Standings

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Day 1 of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships saw a very mixed bag of results in the SwimSwam Pick ‘Em contest. 3 of the 4 events went according to plan – with the American men in the 400 free relay, Australian women in the 400 free relay, and Sun Yang in the men’s 400 free all taking victories as heavy favorites.
- Click this Link to see all of your picks in Google Sheets.
- Click this Link to read about scoring, prizes, and rules.
The shocker, of course, was 18-year old Ariarne Titmus upsetting the World Record holder Katie Ledecky, with Titmus breaking the Australian Record and swimming the 8th-fastest time in history to beat Ledecky, who didn’t even hit her season-best in the event. Only 15 entries correctly chose Titmus in that event out of more than 500 in total.
Interestingly, while the American men in the 400 free relay were the most predictable winners of the day, the rest of that relay was relatively-messy: largely due to the falling of the Brazilians to 6th place, whereas most had them in the top 4. Only 28% of selectors chose Russia 2nd, only 23% chose Australia 3rd, and only 19% chose Italy 4th.
Percentages picked correctly, by champion:
- Men’s 400 free relay – USA – 83.64%
- Women’s 400 free relay – Australia – 78.11%
- Men’s 400 free – Sun Yang – 76.51%
- Women’s 400 free – Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3.01%
The day 1 winner is Ous is King, who successfully picked the podium in the men’s 400 free, the t op 4 in the women’s 400 free relay, and the winner in all 4 events: including the podium in that upset of a women’s 400 free. That player’s win on day 1 came in spite of having Simona Quadarella of Italy pegged for 4th in the women’s 400 free, which she didn’t wind up swimming.
Standings After Day 1:
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|1
|Ous is King
|62
|2
|Ask me about 100%
|60
|3
|Jabroni Peperoni
|57
|4
|Mike the best
|56
|4
|harry7
|56
|4
|Lynchy
|56
|7
|SL
|54
|7
|Isaac
|54
|9
|Swimnerd
|53
|9
|Dantheman
|53
|9
|Giulia
|53
|9
|mcroguey
|53
|9
|Paul Baxter
|53
|9
|Ntinos swimmer
|53
|9
|Why2flyexist
|53
|9
|rememberyourusername
|53
|9
|Northh
|53
|18
|DBSwims
|52
|18
|Amunnn
|52
|18
|Franda
|52
|18
|Definitely Not Sun Yang
|52
|18
|Marley09
|52
|18
|SonnySwim
|52
|24
|Outside Smoke
|51
|24
|adrianch218
|51
|24
|Bob1235
|51
|24
|TutsCury
|51
|24
|@Devils_Alpha
|51
|24
|pianoback
|51
|24
|Moo-Moo-of-Mae
|51
|24
|SeanSwim
|51
|32
|Coach Rich
|50
|32
|Papa
|50
|32
|KarstenOLY
|50
|32
|est0202
|50
|32
|Urlando Magic
|50
|32
|straya555
|50
|32
|swimirelandmemes
|50
|32
|TheSwimsuitGuy
|50
|32
|sal
|50
|32
|Sun’s Syringe
|50
|32
|Gibbo
|50
|32
|DesertChaplain
|50
|32
|JacKemp
|50
|32
|KzooHowy
|50
|32
|AnonymousPapaya
|50
|32
|The AllStar
|50
|32
|AllVol
|50
|49
|Elwick
|49
|49
|EMH16
|49
|49
|Olaf Podertin
|49
|49
|PianoMan
|49
|49
|DresselApologist
|49
|49
|nbook
|49
|49
|Ozarkredbud
|49
|49
|Fishballssss
|49
|49
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|49
|49
|Ppjwlsh99
|49
|49
|Niall Taylor
|49
|49
|Lane11
|49
|49
|Benlyn24
|49
|49
|Answer Key
|49
|49
|Daddy
|49
|49
|swimwild13
|49
|49
|Attacking Wave
|49
|66
|HawkHawk
|48
|66
|COVFEFE
|48
|66
|Maplemamba
|48
|66
|CTJumbo
|48
|66
|+1s
|48
|66
|Student Doctor
|48
|66
|run-dmc
|48
|66
|jiyuuhompou
|48
|66
|dam94
|48
|66
|Juhiiz
|48
|66
|Flying Eagle
|48
|66
|Swoppa
|48
|66
|SHUstork
|48
|66
|Fean
|48
|66
|CarterPyle
|48
|66
|Dave Pitt
|48
|66
|000DAN
|48
|66
|Champ1802
|48
|66
|BairnOwl
|48
|66
|Homie
|48
|86
|P8N
|47
|86
|Zackfell35
|47
|86
|Abogala
|47
|86
|Couloir
|47
|86
|Steve Lundquist
|47
|86
|FlipTurnAround
|47
|86
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|47
|86
|BJCswimming
|47
|86
|!!!Kirillich!!!
|47
|86
|JonasVo
|47
|86
|Badeend
|47
|86
|RP3
|47
|86
|kingjoe
|47
|86
|Chaitha D.
|47
|86
|5 More Meters
|47
|86
|Milan
|47
|86
|Bogus
|47
|86
|pilkka777
|47
|86
|Germinator
|47
|86
|Terminator
|47
|106
|Area51
|46
|106
|Swimnerdguy
|46
|106
|SeaMonster
|46
|106
|Gen D
|46
|106
|Sam
|46
|106
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|106
|Matt0605
|46
|106
|MTK
|46
|106
|ashao
|46
|106
|Diego2002
|46
|106
|cesalaur
|46
|106
|MikuMeku
|46
|106
|RelaxSwim
|46
|106
|Rocket92
|46
|106
|Gabriel Guerra
|46
|106
|KiyoKats
|46
|106
|turkey23
|46
|106
|John26
|46
|106
|Julia R
|46
|106
|Marie
|46
|106
|Schafs
|46
|106
|Trust the math
|46
|106
|SwimStalker
|46
|106
|tarlo
|46
|106
|Gio
|46
|106
|Kmaas3
|46
|106
|SHUISR
|46
|106
|Kwazii
|46
|106
|Porterico
|46
|106
|DRUKSTOP
|46
|106
|The_Turmanator
|46
|106
|[email protected]
|46
|138
|baileyryansmith
|45
|138
|CR
|45
|138
|rossini
|45
|138
|swimmermama
|45
|138
|Kwc95
|45
|138
|GuiRego
|45
|138
|Good but not Great
|45
|138
|Lane 8
|45
|138
|MeetMobileMasterBass
|45
|138
|No
|45
|138
|Mas
|45
|138
|Usausausa
|45
|138
|AFlyer
|45
|138
|CharlotteHornetsWontPay
|45
|138
|Ian Hale
|45
|138
|Spotted Zebra
|45
|138
|Samesame
|45
|138
|DoUEvenLift
|45
|138
|IM/Br/Fly
|45
|138
|jambalaya
|45
|138
|cs072019
|45
|159
|Muddy Canary
|44
|159
|JoanC
|44
|159
|gunter
|44
|159
|JHS
|44
|159
|cphilly
|44
|159
|Shopkins1999
|44
|159
|Edwardsdlmto
|44
|159
|lgoldstein1
|44
|159
|GB Masters Swimmer
|44
|159
|christoph96
|44
|159
|JaySawk
|44
|159
|TIbreakdown
|44
|159
|DragonSwim
|44
|159
|mahicake
|44
|159
|Captain Ahab
|44
|159
|Chad Le Clos Dad
|44
|159
|Arya Stark
|44
|159
|orangedude13
|44
|159
|RG59
|44
|159
|Miro
|44
|159
|SAus
|44
|159
|ThomoSwims
|44
|159
|bladam
|44
|159
|Emcakes
|44
|183
|Pandacatswim
|43
|183
|R-Dub
|43
|183
|The Village People
|43
|183
|Invux
|43
|183
|FlyinHawaiian
|43
|183
|Swimfan05
|43
|183
|Backstrokebro
|43
|183
|Inside Smoke
|43
|183
|Wyllz
|43
|183
|lkc5
|43
|183
|The Real Sam
|43
|183
|clamastra
|43
|183
|Lou95
|43
|183
|Dimitry Lancer
|43
|183
|swimjim
|43
|183
|Blastoff
|43
|183
|Canadaman11
|43
|183
|Kaiz43
|43
|183
|Tomato
|43
|183
|CALVINO
|43
|183
|HAITISWIM
|43
|183
|swimfastlittlefishies
|43
|183
|El Prat 91
|43
|183
|Joetibbetts
|43
|183
|Ryan Wheeler
|43
|183
|Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army
|43
|183
|Thebestmel
|43
|183
|TheDonDome
|43
|183
|snarksnrek
|43
|183
|Fayth.doc
|43
|183
|kstrach
|43
|183
|Tyrannosaurus Tex
|43
|183
|swimswamswum24
|43
|183
|Conor
|43
|183
|Retired Jet
|43
|183
|Swimfan05
|43
|183
|GreenHarvey
|43
|183
|Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service
|43
|183
|DMacNCheez
|43
|222
|Reud
|42
|222
|Leo
|42
|222
|SwimSwamJames
|42
|222
|Jesy4swim
|42
|222
|Ol’ Gator
|42
|222
|BanZai
|42
|222
|Andrew5466
|42
|222
|Dan G
|42
|222
|Crsmama
|42
|222
|Swimdaver
|42
|222
|Billybooooooob
|42
|222
|Dawgsjock
|42
|222
|Pea-tear Griffin
|42
|222
|Billkeyaz
|42
|222
|JoeShmo
|42
|222
|Eouai
|42
|222
|Polo
|42
|222
|OU-Anders
|42
|222
|Charge
|42
|222
|Lukas
|42
|222
|THEO
|42
|222
|RonanMcc
|42
|222
|sharkmustswim1965
|42
|222
|NAZ92
|42
|222
|jesseajm
|42
|222
|njones
|42
|248
|Jjjaammmeess
|41
|248
|Jack Luna
|41
|248
|Coach Doug_ YSC
|41
|248
|camelboar
|41
|248
|tedmunds22
|41
|248
|VictorSerra
|41
|248
|BeasNeez
|41
|248
|Togger
|41
|248
|bobbyhurley
|41
|248
|YeahYeah
|41
|248
|EM18
|41
|248
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|41
|248
|N80M80
|41
|248
|Tomahawked
|41
|248
|Mikey
|41
|248
|Fjordstudios
|41
|248
|Zach_bezella
|41
|248
|Poppin Ov
|41
|248
|Patrick H
|41
|248
|Nlac-Matt
|41
|248
|Nick Lapointe
|41
|248
|ced4003
|41
|248
|Coach_Sw1mmy
|41
|248
|Yabo
|41
|248
|ocs4
|41
|248
|sloth
|41
|248
|Paddy
|41
|248
|gotarheels
|41
|248
|Swimbasemom3
|41
|248
|Tonto
|41
|278
|Yun Sang
|40
|278
|JRLswim
|40
|278
|[email protected]
|40
|278
|PapiHector
|40
|278
|Swimkap
|40
|278
|Watties 2 0 1 4
|40
|278
|AustinPoolBoy
|40
|278
|wht822
|40
|278
|CantSwim
|40
|278
|Kitshicker
|40
|278
|Ktlegit
|40
|278
|cjones0912
|40
|278
|Mac L
|40
|278
|frank
|40
|278
|Jonnyfromcalifornia
|40
|278
|yayeet
|40
|278
|Dkdkdkdk
|40
|295
|Swim or Die
|39
|295
|Wondertwin
|39
|295
|Marc j
|39
|295
|Ferb
|39
|295
|MisterDWY
|39
|295
|La Cisale di Swimswam
|39
|295
|MARKTIELLO
|39
|295
|iLikePsych
|39
|295
|TSwimming12
|39
|295
|nickim317
|39
|295
|NEILALIEN
|39
|295
|HOYA13
|39
|295
|Carlos Torres
|39
|295
|BatistaBomb
|39
|295
|monsterbasher
|39
|295
|Swish1
|39
|295
|Big Pamp
|39
|312
|aceiknow
|38
|312
|andrea.zam
|38
|312
|thebadowl
|38
|312
|Chipi
|38
|312
|takekoins
|38
|312
|WickederFawn
|38
|312
|Erik Small
|38
|312
|Jackw
|38
|312
|COOL
|38
|312
|EOliver
|38
|312
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|38
|312
|CoachMac
|38
|312
|Brady Michaels
|38
|312
|woleai
|38
|312
|busdt
|38
|312
|brice8904
|38
|312
|ORRDU1
|38
|312
|Salvo
|38
|312
|Lokermotion
|38
|312
|Deanage Dream
|38
|332
|jumbo737
|37
|332
|MaxN96
|37
|332
|Fleedle
|37
|332
|Dubrowski
|37
|332
|Olé baby
|37
|332
|DS99
|37
|332
|ooo
|37
|332
|JM90
|37
|332
|theofficialpec
|37
|332
|Lhatunen
|37
|332
|swammer
|37
|332
|VGM
|37
|332
|RJA
|37
|332
|rmckiernan9
|37
|346
|Fuzzy Luscious
|36
|346
|🍆🍆
|36
|346
|MT Wally
|36
|346
|OldSwimmer1650
|36
|346
|COACHDLING
|36
|346
|nsamra213
|36
|346
|Kylemow
|36
|346
|Terrible
|36
|346
|Ajansz
|36
|346
|Socaladvracer
|36
|346
|Dancing butterfly🥀
|36
|346
|Ph00sh
|36
|346
|Daf
|36
|346
|dunc1952
|36
|360
|Morphyism
|35
|360
|Beau
|35
|360
|allezlesbleu(e)s
|35
|360
|kennedy
|35
|360
|Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier
|35
|360
|LAUREN NEIDIGH
|35
|360
|VonAlek
|35
|360
|Don’tGetDFL
|35
|360
|Jstephz
|35
|360
|lucmak2024
|35
|360
|Nacho
|35
|360
|Patlovesswimming
|35
|360
|Sportinindc
|35
|360
|WV Swammer
|35
|360
|Spike79
|35
|375
|Nfred38
|34
|375
|srosenb
|34
|375
|NC Swim Fan
|34
|375
|Jack
|34
|375
|Neptunian Merman
|34
|375
|ElleTB
|34
|375
|Jmah888
|34
|375
|HarrisonA
|34
|375
|skip77
|34
|375
|SnakeEyes
|34
|375
|Oscarfish
|34
|375
|blueabyss1117
|34
|375
|tm71
|34
|388
|Daden
|33
|388
|Steph00
|33
|388
|Jswa7
|33
|388
|SWIMSWAMMER69
|33
|388
|Verram
|33
|388
|jgswain88
|33
|388
|MIKYswim
|33
|388
|YungPete
|33
|388
|Wumbology
|33
|388
|SpeedyMcAwesome
|33
|398
|Susan W
|32
|398
|Hugo Servin
|32
|398
|West
|32
|398
|swimcrzy
|32
|398
|PatrickDaly1
|32
|398
|50free
|32
|398
|Collin💀
|32
|398
|jaywins
|32
|398
|houdini21
|32
|398
|Mikep1534
|32
|398
|Mau
|32
|398
|KMAASTV
|32
|398
|H2oSwimTeam
|32
|398
|CAIONFL
|32
|398
|Holland Hawkeye
|32
|398
|LillyQueen
|32
|414
|distance_swimm
|31
|414
|Tupperware
|31
|414
|msch22
|31
|414
|jzwierzy
|31
|414
|T Slizzy
|31
|414
|IMgonnawin
|31
|414
|LTyke
|31
|414
|LanBlom
|31
|414
|[King Crimson]
|31
|414
|Crumblingtemple
|31
|414
|.
|31
|414
|Emily
|31
|414
|Emilio53
|31
|414
|ForestMan
|31
|414
|ComerfordFan
|31
|414
|Your mom
|31
|430
|INEEDRICE
|30
|430
|Alwaysgoingup
|30
|430
|RobE Wan
|30
|430
|Shewy
|30
|430
|Rj0789
|30
|430
|Stinkypete
|30
|430
|EpicDucky
|30
|430
|Caleb.1650
|30
|430
|Jjohnny18
|30
|439
|SWIMIIWIN
|29
|439
|Tangerine Speedo
|29
|439
|CSP
|29
|439
|Davide03
|29
|439
|MegaVaughn13
|29
|444
|Splash
|28
|444
|CraigH
|28
|444
|Waterworks
|28
|444
|CCRasnake
|28
|444
|360 Sports
|28
|449
|1001pools
|27
|449
|Bevo_14
|27
|449
|Mr Piano
|27
|449
|TomSwim
|27
|449
|dubjayswammer
|27
|449
|Joespiffy
|27
|449
|Vìđarr
|27
|449
|Respect Cecil
|27
|449
|Hanser Fan
|27
|458
|Mattia
|26
|458
|Lemon
|26
|458
|Lambe
|26
|461
|Airwalk26
|25
|461
|Enrique
|25
|461
|leonardposa97
|25
|461
|zalan912
|25
|461
|JumboRuss
|25
|461
|Claudiuscia
|25
|467
|WIBuckyBadger
|24
|467
|Nswim
|24
|467
|Droid
|24
|467
|SofiaLucia
|24
|467
|DREWBREWSBEER
|24
|467
|Elisabiri
|24
|467
|illons
|24
|474
|MIKE_IN_DALLAS
|23
|474
|SwimacIndy
|23
|474
|Jordaninak
|23
|474
|Smithfam6
|23
|478
|YouKnow
|22
|478
|MrBreastroke
|22
|480
|Natelzr
|21
|480
|Jiggs
|21
|480
|Swimmer1984
|21
|483
|MK
|20
|483
|hurricanetht
|20
|483
|Voyges
|20
|483
|Lsp
|20
|483
|Blue
|20
|483
|Ferdinando
|20
|483
|GF
|20
|490
|Nance
|18
|491
|FlyMarthaFly
|17
|491
|Goldfish
|17
|493
|LV Swim
|16
|493
|muiravery
|16
|493
|Delz
|16
|496
|Wendy
|14
|496
|Spader
|14
|496
|Rossboss6
|14
|496
|Marco P Italy
|14
|500
|ADL
|13
|500
|Joseph
|13
|502
|Mashy
|10
|502
|Camilla
|10
|504
|Njones
|9
|505
|hu777
|7
Is there any way to search the spreadsheet for just your results?
command f
Ah damn I forgot to enter!!
Seems like my picks did not compute
Same here
You’re in there. You fat-fingered your entry and are playing under the name “Reud”.
Rafael – I don’t see an entry under your email. Is it possible you missed hitting submit, or used a different email address?