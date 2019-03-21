2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:30.52 3/16/2017 Emory (Muir, Sanchez-Aizcorbe, Taylor, Bergh)

Finals Qualifiers:

Denison – 1:32.28 Kenyon – 1:32.88 Emory – 1:33.40 Pomona-Pitzer – 1:34.19 Johns Hopkins – 1:34.25 Bowdoin – 1:34.33 W&L – 1:34.63 Ursinus – 1:34.67 Wash U. MO – 1:34.80 Chicago – 1:34.82 Williams – 1:34.98 MIT – 1:35.05 Bates – 1:35.15 Calvin – 1:35.57 Albion – 1:35.58 Franklin – 1:35.76

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:13.14 3/22/2012 Caroline Wilson, Emory

Finals Qualifiers:

Molly Craig, Williams – 4:20.97 Clio Hancock, Emory – 4:21.11 Julia Durmer, Emory – 4:21.35 Natalie Zaravella, Denison – 4:23.86 Honore Collins, NYU – 4:24.92 Erica Hsu, Denison – 4:26.06 Bridgitte Kwong, Amherst – 4:26.80 Kerry Kelly, Union – 4:27.02 Ellie Sherman, Williams – 4:27.09 Augusta Lewis, C-M-S – 4:27.33 Abigail Claus, Tufts – 4:27.73 Emma Nicklas-Morris, Carnegie Mellon – 4:28.27 Simone Stover, Chicago – 4:28.54 Josephine Uerling, Emory – 4:29.10 Maria Turcanu, Emory – 4:29.52 Lydia Dacorte, Wheaton (MA) – 4:29.59

Connecticut College senior Maeve Wilber dropped 5.72 seconds to win heat 1 with 4:38.06. She was followed a heat later by MIT sophomore Hannah Mahaffey who went 4:30.35 (-.33) over freshman teammate Laura Rosado (4:34.14).

Honore Collins, who won the 200 IM on Wednesday night with a new NCAA Division III Record, opened the circle-seeded heats with a 4:24.92. Union junior Kerry Kelly went 4:27.02 to touch second, just ahead of Williams junior Ellie Sherman (4:27.09). Johns Hopkins freshman Sydney Okubo was DQd in that heat.

Emory senior Julia Durmer put up a 4:21.35 to win heat 4, coming to the wall ahead of Denison junior Natalie Zaravella (4:23.86) and Chicago junior Simone Stover in lane 1 (4:28.54 (-.11).

The final heat featured a protracted battle between William sophomore and defending champion Molly Craig and Emory freshman Clio Hancock, who came in with the top seed time. Craig got her hand to the wall first, 4:20.97 to 4:21.11. Erica Hsu of Denison (3rd in 2018) touched third in 4:26.06.

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA Record: 52.64 3/20/2014 Kirsten Nitz, Wheaton (IL)

Finals Qualifiers:

Madison Hopkins, Denison – 54.41 Alison Macqueen, W&L – 54.58 Maia Hare, Williams – 54.75 Clara Baker, Ursinus – 54.88 Mary Laurita, Bowdoin – 54.95 Caroline Apathy, Bates – 55.07 Terra Matsushima, NYU – 55.31 Zoe Whelan, Denison – 55.37 Anna Peterson, Williams – 55.68 Racine Ross, Kenyon – 55.74 Sedera Zbranak, RIT – 55.85 Amy Socha, Tufts – 55.86 Bethany Seagraves, Emory – 55.98 Caylee Hamilton, Kenyon – 56.03 Katherine Mesanos, Denison – 56.04 Lucena Daro, Emory – 56.05

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle

NCAA Record: 1:44.82 3/24/2011 Kendra Stern, Amherst

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay