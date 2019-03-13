2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

Women’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII: 9:46.63 12/15/2017Emma Sundstedt, Nova S’eastern

Meet: 9:48.87 3/8/2017 Georgia Wright , West Chester

Podium:

Caroline Jouisse of Delta State was the first out of the chute, establishing an early lead from lane 8 and moving to a half body-length lead by the 200. Queens sophomore Francesca Bains began to close the gap and took over the lead by the 350, with defending champion Georgia Wright of West Chester just behind her. Wright put it into another gear after the 500. She took over the lead and continued to leave everyone in her wake. Wright finished with a new meet record and new NCAA Division II record of 9:45.86. She had set the old meet record in 2017 but it was Emma Sundstedt of Nova S’eastern who held the Division mark. Sundstedt passed Jouisse at the 700 and finished third with 9:56.63.

Jana Hellenschmidt of Lindenwood went 10:01.90 in the morning, improving her seed time by 9.3 seconds. She wound up 6th overall. Drury junior Erica Dahlgren, who placed 7th last year, won the first heat of 1000 freestyles in the morning with 10:03.27 and placed 8th overall.

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII: N 1:55.63 3/9/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Meet: M 1:55.63 3/9/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Podium:

Bailee Nunn, Drury – 1:57.97 Hannah Kastigar, Northern State – 1:59.78 Lexie Baker, Queens – 2:00.20 Rebecca Cross, Drury – 2:00.96 Rachel Helm, NMU – 2:01.07 Tori Sopp, Drury – 2:01.66 Julia McCarthy, West Chester – 2:02.20 Josephina Lorda, Queens – 2:02.35

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII: 22.20 3/9/2017 Bailee Nunn, Drury

Meet: 22.20 3/9/2017 Bailee Nunn, Drury

Podium:

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Finals

NCAA DII: 1:38.49 2/14/2018 Queens (NC) (DaCruz, Dobson, Massaro, Prayson)

Meet: 1:38.65 3/14/2018 Queens (NC) (Massaro, Prayson, DaCruz, Dobson)

Podium: