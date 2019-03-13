2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII: 8:57.06 3/11/2009 Mitch Snyder, Drury

Meet: 8:57.06 3/11/2009 Mitch Snyder, Drury

Podium:

Alex Kunert, Queens – 8:56.76 Adam Rosipal, Indy – 9:03.08 Luke Erwee, Queens – 9:04.37 Nathan Sawicki, Delta State – 9:07.69 Tim Samuelsen, Missouri S&T – 9:09.38 Andrew Woinoski, Simon Fraser – 9:09.87 Mackenzie Hamill, Simon Fraser – 9:11.59 Jan Hanzal, Lindenwood – 9:13.05

Queens freshman Alex Kunert took down a meet and NCAA Division II Record in the 1000 free that had stood since 2009 when Mitch Snyder of Drury went 8:57.06. Kunert was unchallenged from start to finish, setting his own pace and ending up winning by over 6 seconds. His classmate Luke Erwee went out quickly and established himself in the second position from the outset, but Adam Rosipal of UIndy, third in this event a year ago, began to close the gap and passed Erwee by the 800. He finished second with 9:03.08, .69 ahead of Erwee. Delta State’s Nathan Sawicki was 4th in the final, touching in 9:07.69. He was 16th a year ago.

In the morning heats, Lindenwood freshman Jan Hanzal kicked things off with a 9:13.05, improving 3.05 seconds from his entry time and finishing 8th overall. Defending champion Tim Samuelsen from Missouri S&T took 10.37 seconds off his time to win heat 2 with 9:09.38 ahead of Mackenzie Hamill of Simon Fraser (who was 5th in 2018). The pair wound up 5th and 7th overall. Simon Fraser junior Andrew Woinoski (8th in 2018) pulled off a 16.05-second drop to win the final heat of the morning in 9:09.87 which was good enough for 6th overall.

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII: 1:41.61 3/14/2018 Marius Kusch, Queens (NC)

Meet: 1:41.61 3/14/2018 Marius Kusch, Queens (NC)

Podium:

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII: 19.17 11/30/2017 David Lambert, Oklahoma Baptist

Meet: 19.18 3/10/2016 Serghei Golban, Lindenwood

Podium:

Men’s 3 Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA DII: 624.80 3/17/2018 Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa

Meet: 624.80 3/17/2018 Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa

Podium:

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Finals

NCAA DII: 1:24.83 3/14/2018 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Arakelian, Kusch, Sydorchenko)

Meet: 1:24.83 3/14/2018 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Arakelian, Kusch, Sydorchenko)

Podium: