2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 13 – Saturday, March 16, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Queens (4x); (results)
- Digital Program
- Official Psych Sheet
- Event Schedule
- Live Video
- Live Results │ Diving Results
- Championship Central
Day One
Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- NCAA DII: 8:57.06 3/11/2009 Mitch Snyder, Drury
- Meet: 8:57.06 3/11/2009 Mitch Snyder, Drury
Podium:
- Alex Kunert, Queens – 8:56.76
- Adam Rosipal, Indy – 9:03.08
- Luke Erwee, Queens – 9:04.37
- Nathan Sawicki, Delta State – 9:07.69
- Tim Samuelsen, Missouri S&T – 9:09.38
- Andrew Woinoski, Simon Fraser – 9:09.87
- Mackenzie Hamill, Simon Fraser – 9:11.59
- Jan Hanzal, Lindenwood – 9:13.05
Queens freshman Alex Kunert took down a meet and NCAA Division II Record in the 1000 free that had stood since 2009 when Mitch Snyder of Drury went 8:57.06. Kunert was unchallenged from start to finish, setting his own pace and ending up winning by over 6 seconds. His classmate Luke Erwee went out quickly and established himself in the second position from the outset, but Adam Rosipal of UIndy, third in this event a year ago, began to close the gap and passed Erwee by the 800. He finished second with 9:03.08, .69 ahead of Erwee. Delta State’s Nathan Sawicki was 4th in the final, touching in 9:07.69. He was 16th a year ago.
In the morning heats, Lindenwood freshman Jan Hanzal kicked things off with a 9:13.05, improving 3.05 seconds from his entry time and finishing 8th overall. Defending champion Tim Samuelsen from Missouri S&T took 10.37 seconds off his time to win heat 2 with 9:09.38 ahead of Mackenzie Hamill of Simon Fraser (who was 5th in 2018). The pair wound up 5th and 7th overall. Simon Fraser junior Andrew Woinoski (8th in 2018) pulled off a 16.05-second drop to win the final heat of the morning in 9:09.87 which was good enough for 6th overall.
Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals
- NCAA DII: 1:41.61 3/14/2018 Marius Kusch, Queens (NC)
- Meet: 1:41.61 3/14/2018 Marius Kusch, Queens (NC)
Podium:
Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals
- NCAA DII: 19.17 11/30/2017 David Lambert, Oklahoma Baptist
- Meet: 19.18 3/10/2016 Serghei Golban, Lindenwood
Podium:
Men’s 3 Meter Diving – Finals
- NCAA DII: 624.80 3/17/2018 Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa
- Meet: 624.80 3/17/2018 Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa
Podium:
Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Finals
- NCAA DII: 1:24.83 3/14/2018 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Arakelian, Kusch, Sydorchenko)
- Meet: 1:24.83 3/14/2018 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Arakelian, Kusch, Sydorchenko)
Podium:
