2019 NCAA D2 Men’s and Women’s Championships – All the Links You Need

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The 2019 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13 in Indianapolis. The defending champions, Queens University of Charlotte, will seek to extend their title streak to five years in a row in both the men’s and women’s meets. As we reported yesterday, the Royals women lead the psych sheet scorings by 200 points over Drury, while the men are seeded with a 260-point lead over Delta State.

The Division II Championship is a four-day meet in which swimmers can compete in a maximum of seven events, of which not more than four may be individual events. The 2019 schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 13 – Day One Finals

Women’s / Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle

Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley

Women’s / Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle

Men’s 3 Meter Diving

Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay

Thursday, March 14 – Day Two Finals

Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley

Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly

Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle

Women’s 1 Meter Diving

Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay

Friday, March 15 – Day Three Finals

Women’s / Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle

Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke

Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly

Men’s 1 Meter Diving

Women’s / Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay

Saturday, March 16 – Day Four Finals