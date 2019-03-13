Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA D2 Men’s and Women’s Championships – All the Links You Need

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The 2019 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13 in Indianapolis. The defending champions, Queens University of Charlotte, will seek to extend their title streak to five years in a row in both the men’s and women’s meets. As we reported yesterday, the Royals women lead the psych sheet scorings by 200 points over Drury, while the men are seeded with a 260-point lead over Delta State.

The Division II Championship is a four-day meet in which swimmers can compete in a maximum of seven events, of which not more than four may be individual events. The 2019 schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 13 – Day One Finals

  • Women’s / Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley
  • Women’s / Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle
  • Men’s 3 Meter Diving
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay

Thursday, March 14 – Day Two Finals

  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
  • Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley
  • Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle
  • Women’s 1 Meter Diving
  • Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay

Friday, March 15 – Day Three Finals

  • Women’s / Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle
  • Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke
  • Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly
  • Men’s 1 Meter Diving
  • Women’s / Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay

Saturday, March 16 – Day Four Finals

  • Women’s / Men’s 1650 Yard Freestyle
  • Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke
  • Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

 

 

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
DRESSEL IS GOD

Kusch, the new age Josa. Even faster long course

I’m excited to see his 1fly time

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Dan

Ben Michaelson was the D2 GOAT before Josa.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
28 seconds ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!