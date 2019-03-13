2019 NCAA D2 Men’s and Women’s Championships – All the Links You Need

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 13 – Saturday, March 16, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Queens men (4x); Queens women (4x) (results)
- Digital Program
- Official Psych Sheet
- Event Schedule
- Live Video
- Live Results │ Diving Results
- Championship Central
The 2019 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13 in Indianapolis. The defending champions, Queens University of Charlotte, will seek to extend their title streak to five years in a row in both the men’s and women’s meets. As we reported yesterday, the Royals women lead the psych sheet scorings by 200 points over Drury, while the men are seeded with a 260-point lead over Delta State.
The Division II Championship is a four-day meet in which swimmers can compete in a maximum of seven events, of which not more than four may be individual events. The 2019 schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, March 13 – Day One Finals
- Women’s / Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle
- Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley
- Women’s / Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle
- Men’s 3 Meter Diving
- Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay
Thursday, March 14 – Day Two Finals
- Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
- Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley
- Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly
- Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle
- Women’s 1 Meter Diving
- Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay
Friday, March 15 – Day Three Finals
- Women’s / Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle
- Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke
- Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke
- Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly
- Men’s 1 Meter Diving
- Women’s / Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay
Saturday, March 16 – Day Four Finals
- Women’s / Men’s 1650 Yard Freestyle
- Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle
- Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke
- Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke
- Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Kusch, the new age Josa. Even faster long course
I’m excited to see his 1fly time
Ben Michaelson was the D2 GOAT before Josa.