2019 NCAA Division II Championships – Diving Qualifiers

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The prequalifying competition in men’s and women’s diving took place on Tuesday, March 12, deciding which divers will advance to the main draw in 1-meter and 3-meter diving at the 2019 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, which will take place from March 13-16 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The University of Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corporation will serve as co-hosts.

In the women’s competition, defending champions Genesis Veliz of Oklahoma Baptist (3-meter) and Christina Sather of Clarion (1-meter) made it through the prequalifying round and will lead the 22 female student-athletes selected to continue through to the tournament. Below is the list of official divers in the women’s meet:

  • Christina Sather, Clarion
  • Emma Kehn, Clarion
  • Brittany Dixon, Colorado Mesa
  • Abby Smith, Colorado Mesa
  • Mikayla Karasek, Grand Valley State
  • Katie Werkema, Lindenwood
  • Mary Grossman, Northern Michigan
  • Angela Probstfeld, Northern Michigan
  • Jamie Kimble, Northern Michigan
  • Genesis Veliz, Oklahoma Baptist
  • Elizabeth Caird, Saginaw Valley State
  • Britin Thomsen, St. Cloud State
  • Madison Brinkman, St. Cloud State
  • Annaliesa Anderson, St. Cloud State
  • Beka Stone, St. Cloud State
  • Brooke Abrantes, UC San Diego
  • Patricia Sullivan, UC San Diego
  • Cassandra Kury, UIndy
  • Mia Teifer, Wayne State (Michigan)
  • Amanda Hurchalla, Wayne State (Michigan)
  • Nadia Mulder, West Chester

In men’s diving, Ammar Hassan of Colorado Mesa, defending champion in both the 1-meter and the 3-meter diving events, will have the opportunity to defend his 2018 titles. He will be joined by 17 male student-athletes in the diving portion of the championships.

  • Michael Allison, Clarion
  • Cary Johns, Clarion
  • Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa
  • Chandler Livingston, Colorado Mesa
  • Noah Macomber, Colorado Mesa
  • Nicolas Martin, Delta State
  • Hunter McCarter, Delta State
  • Kyle Weesner, Delta State
  • Christopher Kelly, Grand Valley State
  • Dylan Callaghan, Lindenwood
  • Ethan Larson, McKendree
  • Otto Lehtonen, Oklahoma Baptist
  • Hanos Mahari, St. Cloud State
  • Scott Stellick, St. Cloud State
  • Nicholas Jefferson, Tiffin
  • Benjamin Rader, UIndy
  • Payton Staman, UIndy
  • Joshua Zylstra, UIndy

 

