2019 NCAA Division II Championships – Diving Qualifiers

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 13 – Saturday, March 16, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Queens men (4x); Queens women (4x) (results)
- Digital Program
- Official Psych Sheet
- Event Schedule
- Live Video
- Live Results │ Diving Results
- Championship Central
The prequalifying competition in men’s and women’s diving took place on Tuesday, March 12, deciding which divers will advance to the main draw in 1-meter and 3-meter diving at the 2019 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, which will take place from March 13-16 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The University of Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corporation will serve as co-hosts.
In the women’s competition, defending champions Genesis Veliz of Oklahoma Baptist (3-meter) and Christina Sather of Clarion (1-meter) made it through the prequalifying round and will lead the 22 female student-athletes selected to continue through to the tournament. Below is the list of official divers in the women’s meet:
- Christina Sather, Clarion
- Emma Kehn, Clarion
- Brittany Dixon, Colorado Mesa
- Abby Smith, Colorado Mesa
- Mikayla Karasek, Grand Valley State
- Katie Werkema, Lindenwood
- Mary Grossman, Northern Michigan
- Angela Probstfeld, Northern Michigan
- Jamie Kimble, Northern Michigan
- Genesis Veliz, Oklahoma Baptist
- Elizabeth Caird, Saginaw Valley State
- Britin Thomsen, St. Cloud State
- Madison Brinkman, St. Cloud State
- Annaliesa Anderson, St. Cloud State
- Beka Stone, St. Cloud State
- Brooke Abrantes, UC San Diego
- Patricia Sullivan, UC San Diego
- Cassandra Kury, UIndy
- Mia Teifer, Wayne State (Michigan)
- Amanda Hurchalla, Wayne State (Michigan)
- Nadia Mulder, West Chester
In men’s diving, Ammar Hassan of Colorado Mesa, defending champion in both the 1-meter and the 3-meter diving events, will have the opportunity to defend his 2018 titles. He will be joined by 17 male student-athletes in the diving portion of the championships.
- Michael Allison, Clarion
- Cary Johns, Clarion
- Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa
- Chandler Livingston, Colorado Mesa
- Noah Macomber, Colorado Mesa
- Nicolas Martin, Delta State
- Hunter McCarter, Delta State
- Kyle Weesner, Delta State
- Christopher Kelly, Grand Valley State
- Dylan Callaghan, Lindenwood
- Ethan Larson, McKendree
- Otto Lehtonen, Oklahoma Baptist
- Hanos Mahari, St. Cloud State
- Scott Stellick, St. Cloud State
- Nicholas Jefferson, Tiffin
- Benjamin Rader, UIndy
- Payton Staman, UIndy
- Joshua Zylstra, UIndy
