2019 NCAA Division II Championships – Diving Qualifiers

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The prequalifying competition in men’s and women’s diving took place on Tuesday, March 12, deciding which divers will advance to the main draw in 1-meter and 3-meter diving at the 2019 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, which will take place from March 13-16 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The University of Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corporation will serve as co-hosts.

In the women’s competition, defending champions Genesis Veliz of Oklahoma Baptist (3-meter) and Christina Sather of Clarion (1-meter) made it through the prequalifying round and will lead the 22 female student-athletes selected to continue through to the tournament. Below is the list of official divers in the women’s meet:

Christina Sather, Clarion

Emma Kehn, Clarion

Brittany Dixon, Colorado Mesa

Abby Smith, Colorado Mesa

Mikayla Karasek, Grand Valley State

Katie Werkema, Lindenwood

Mary Grossman, Northern Michigan

Angela Probstfeld, Northern Michigan

Jamie Kimble, Northern Michigan

Genesis Veliz, Oklahoma Baptist

Elizabeth Caird, Saginaw Valley State

Britin Thomsen, St. Cloud State

Madison Brinkman, St. Cloud State

Annaliesa Anderson, St. Cloud State

Beka Stone, St. Cloud State

Brooke Abrantes, UC San Diego

Patricia Sullivan, UC San Diego

Cassandra Kury, UIndy

Mia Teifer, Wayne State (Michigan)

Amanda Hurchalla, Wayne State (Michigan)

Nadia Mulder, West Chester

In men’s diving, Ammar Hassan of Colorado Mesa, defending champion in both the 1-meter and the 3-meter diving events, will have the opportunity to defend his 2018 titles. He will be joined by 17 male student-athletes in the diving portion of the championships.