2019 CCS Finalist Mackenzie Thomas Commits to DI UMBC

Santa Clara Swim Club’s Mackenzie Thomas has announced her commitment to swim at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County beginning in the 2019-2020 season. About UMBC she said,

“I chose UMBC because the swimmers were incredibly welcoming and it provides a great variety of majors to choose from!”

At the high school level, Mackenzie swam for Valley Christian High School. In the spring of 2019, she competed in 2 individual events and 2 relays at the California CIF Central Coast Swimming Championships. She made it back in the B-final of the 100 breast and both the 200 and 400-free relays and swam in prelims of for the 100 fly.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:07.67

100 fly – 58.30

50 free – 25.18

200 breast – 2:29.64

200 IM – 2:16.21

100 free – 56.22

Mackenzie will be joining Kylie Kelly, Makayla Ludwick, and Sierra Tosten as a member of the class of 2023.

