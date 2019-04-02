Futures Finalist Kylie Kelly Commits to In-state UMBC

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kylie Kelly, a homeschooled senior from Hagerstown, Maryland, has elected to remain in-state and swim for University of Maryland–Baltimore County beginning next fall. She wrote on social media:

“I’m so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at UMBC! I can’t wait to see where the next four years takes me. Not for me but all for Him! #godawgs”

Kelly swims for Frederick Area Swim Team and specializes in fly, IM and free. She is a Futures qualifier in the 100/200 fly and has bonus cuts in IM. Last summer, she competed at Richmond Futures in the 100/200 fly and 400 IM and time-trialed the 200 IM. She was a finalist in the 100 fly (23rd) and finished the meet with PBs in the 200 fly and both IMs. Since the start of her senior year in high school, Kelly has improved her SCY times in the 1000 free, 200 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly.

Kelly will be a welcomed addition to the Retrievers’ squad next year. Its top four 400 IMers (Laura Massicotte, Brittany Driscoll, Kelly Lajoie, and Aleasha Knight) were all seniors this year. Kelly would have been #5 on the team and she would have scored in the B final at 2019 America East Championships. Kelly will overlap for two years with the Retrievers’ #1 butterflyer, Natalija Marin, whom she would have joined in the A finals of the 100 fly and 200 fly at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:05.10

100 fly – 57.28

400 IM – 4:33.01

200 IM – 2:09.31

200 free – 1:54.44

100 free – 53.74

Kelly will join Makayla Ludwick and Sierra Tosten in the UMBC class of 2023.

