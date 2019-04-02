Emily Cordovi Decommits from FSU, Signs NLI with Florida International

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After having announced a verbal commitment to Florida State University last June, Emily Cordovi switched her commitment to Florida International and signed an NLI with the Panthers in March. Cordovi is a senior at Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, Florida. She has won the 100 back in each of her last three years of high school swimming. She also won the 100 fly as a sophomore and a junior and was runner-up in her final season at the 2018 Florida FHSAA 2A State Championships.

Cordovi swims year-round for Gulliver Swim Club under Chris George. After the conclusion of her senior season of high school swimming, she notched PBs in the 1650 free and 200 back at GRSC Winter Invite. She also went best times in the 50/100 free and 200 IM at American Short Course Championships in February and in the 200 free, 50/200 back and 100 breast at Florida Gulf Coast LSC Senior Short Course Championships in March. Last summer she went 1:01.96 in the LCM 100 fly and 2:16.00 in the 200 fly at Southern Zone Sectionals.

Cordovi will be an immediate contributor to the Panthers. The FIU women won the 2019 Conference-USA championship title but would have been even stronger with A-final performances from Cordovi in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 100 free and a B-final swim in the 50 free. Cordovi would have been FIU’s top performer in 2018-19 in the 100 fly and 200 fly. She will overlap for two years with flyers Sara Gyertyanffy, Stephanie Hussey, and Camille Wishaupt.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 25.14

100 fly – 53.86

200 fly – 1:59.40

50 back – 26.15

100 back – 55.19

50 free – 23.80

100 free – 50.94

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.