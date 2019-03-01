2019 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 2 Finals

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2’s finals of the 2019 Big Ten Championships project about-as-equal of scoring as we expected coming into the meet.

Not including diving, and as seeded, Michigan has a 3-point advantage in the session. But they’ll need to do better than that to hold off the lethal Indiana diving group, which put 3 into the A-final on the 1-meter (to 0 for Michigan or Ohio State).

The big race to watch will be the 50 free at the end of the session, where Gus Borges will try to hold off defending champion Bowen Becker and senior newcomer to the conference Zach Apple. The 500 free also brings some intrigue as to whether Felix Auboeck will match his 4:10/4:09 speed that won the last 2 titles in the event, or if he’s more reserved for the conference meet this year.

MEN’S 500 FREE – Finals

Meet Record – Felix Auboeck, Michigan, 4:09.29 – 2018

Pool Record – Clark Smith, Texas, 4:09.72 – 2015

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 4:15.44

Michigan junior Felix Auboeck erupted in finals of the men’s 500 free, swimming a 4:09.37 to lead a Michigan 1-2-3 finish in the race. That time just misses his own Meet record of 4:09.29 set at last year’s championship. He was out in 1:41.0 and closed in 1:37.3, including a lasst 50 split (23.23) faster than his first 50 (23.75).

His swim broke Clark Smith’s 2015 Pool Record of 4:09.72.

That swim makes Auboeck the first swimmer in the country to go sub-4:10 this season. Michigan has the 2 fastest times nationally this year, with Ricardo Vargas swimming 4:11.72 for 2nd (he was the fastest in the country coming into the meet). Michgian freshman Kevin Callan placed 3rd in 4:12.53, giving the Wolverines 3 underclassmen (1 freshman, 1 sophomore, and 1 junior) going 4:12 or better.

Indiana’s freshmen held serve where they needed to. Michael Calvillo took 4th in 4:17.22 and James Brinegar took 5th in 4:18.79.

Michigan took a 74-point lead after this race.

Top 8 in finals:

Felix Auboeck, Michigan – 4:09.37 Ricardo Vargas, Michigan – 4:11.72 Kevin Callan, Michigan – 4:12.53 Michael Calvillo, Indiana – 4:17.22 James Brinegar, Indiana – 4:18.79 William Roberts, Michigan – 4:19.35 Mokhtar Al-Yamani, Michigan – 4:21.36 Nicholas Hogsed, Ohio State – 4:22.62

MEN’S 200 IM – Finals

Meet Record – Kyle Whitaker, Michigan, 1:41.14 – 2014

Pool Record – David Nolan, Stanford, 1:39.38 – 2015

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 1:43.88

Last season, the Big Ten Conference, in the whole season, only had 1 swimmer go under 1:41 in the men’s 200 IM.

On Thursday, at Big Ten Championships, there were 3. That was led by a Meet Record from Indiana senior Vini Lanza in 1:41.09 in winning his 3rd-straight title in the event.

Ohio State’s Andrew Loy took 2nd in 1:41.36, while Indiana’s Ian Finnerty took 3rd in 1:41.74. Finnerty split 28.57 on his breaststroke split, but that wasn’t enough to atone for Lanza’s 24.2 freestyle split or Loy’s 23.99 freestyle split when Finnerty ran out of gas to split just 25.16 on the last 50.

All 3 Michigan men dropped time in the final, though on net they lost a point versus prelims. That’s thanks to another big drop from Ohio State sophomore Paul DeLakis, who after taking almost 4 seconds off his seed in prelims knocked another off in finals to place 4th in 1:42.67.

Top 8 in Finals:

Vini Lanza, Indiana – 1:41.05 Andrew Loy, Ohio State – 1:41.36 Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 1:41.74 Paul DeLakis, Ohio State – 1:42.67 Charlie Swanson, Michigan – 1:43.33 Thomas Cope, Michigan – 1:43.37 Jacob Montague, Michigan – 1:44.06 Erik Juliusson, Purdue – 1:46.82

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

Meet Record – Bowen Becker, Minnesota, 18.69 – 2018

Pool Record – Caeleb Dressel, Florida, 18.67 – 2016

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 19.35

Even though his 2018-2019 season hasn’t been as fast as his 2017-2018 season was to this point, Minnesota’s Bowen Becker still had the fortitude to defend his Big Ten title in the 50 free. He swam a 19.11, just barely out-touching the top seed out of prelims, Michigan’s Gus Borges, who was 2nd in 19.12.

Penn State sophomore Gabe Castano was 3rd in 19.20, shaving another few-hundredths off his prelims lifetime best and moving up another spot for the Nittany Lions.

Purdue freshman Nikola Acin won the 50 free in 19.51, continuing a big meet for the Boilermaker swimmers.

Top 8 in Finals:

Bowen Becker, Minnesota – 19.11 Gus Borges, Michigan – 19.12 Gabe Castano, Penn State – 19.20 Zach Apple, Indiana – 19.23 Bruno Blaskovic, Indiana – 19.28 Benjamin Sugar, Ohio State – 19.44 Ruslan Gaziev, Ohio State – 19.60 William Roberson, Penn State – 19.75

Men’s 1-Meter – FINALS

Meet Record – 493.60

Pool Record – 468.15

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – FINALS