2019 Big 12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Time Trials results

The 2019 Big 12 Championships kicked off with time trials this morning, but the official competition begins tonight in Austin, Texas. Swimmers are set to compete in finals of the 200 medley relays and 800 free relays. We’ll also see men’s 1-meter diving action.

Most of the big-name Texas swimmers, both men and women, have already punched their NCAA tickets, but we may see some big times from some of the stars even without a full taper, and we’ve also seen some other swimmers blow up big here in the past, so tonight should serve as the introduction to an exciting week of racing, even if the team battles aren’t in doubt.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Men’s 800 Free Relay