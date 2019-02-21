Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 B1G Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)
  • Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)
  • Live Results
  • Streaming: Big Ten Network
  • Championship Central: here

After Indiana and Michigan repeated as champs in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, respectively, two returning Michigan swimmers will look to defend individual 2018 titles, while a new champ will be crowned in the 50 free.

Rose Bi won the 500 free title as a junior, going 4:35.09. But she’ll face Minnesota’s Mackenzie Padingtonwho is currently the Big Ten’s top swimmer this season at 4:37.01. In the 200 IM, it was Wolverine Siobhan Haughey who won the 2018 title in 1:53.59, but Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson has dominated this year, going 1:53.08 mid-season. In the 50 free, last year’s champ Liz Li is gone, along with the entire top three. Michigan’s Catie Deloof is the top returner (22.16 last year), but her freshman teammate Maggie MacNeil has been 21.93 already this season.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the swimming from Bloomington.

Women’s 500 Free – Prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 50 Free – Prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

