2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA
- March 1-4, 2018
- McAuley Aquatic Center
- Atlanta, GA
- LCM
- Psych Sheet
- Event page
- SwimSquad Projections
- Saturday finals heat sheet
- Live stream
- Live results
Swimmers are getting ready for the last finals session of the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta. Tonight they’ll compete in the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 free. A few swimmers opted out of their events for tonight’s session. Georgia postgrad Melanie Margalis swam the 100 breast this morning, qualifying for the B final at 13th. Margalis scratched the 200 IM, one of her signature events, later in the session. Tonight, she’s scratched out of the 100 breast.
There were 2 scratches out of championship finals. Candian junior standout Kayla Sanchez won’t be swimming the 100 back tonight, where she was seeded 5th for finals. Sanchez will focus on the 200 IM, where she’s the 2nd seed. In the men’s 200 IM, 7th seed Simon Sjodin has opted out of the final.
ATLANTA PSS DAY 3 TOP 16 SCRATCHES:
- Men’s 200 Fly: N/A
- Women’s 200 Fly: N/A
- Men’s 100 Breast: N/A
- Women’s 100 Breast: #11 Melanie Margalis
- Men’s 100 Back: #16 Tim Connery
- Women’s 100 Back: #5 Kayla Sanchez
- Men’s 200 IM: #7 Simon Sjodin, #11 Paul Le, #12 Colin Eriks, #13 Nic Fink
- Women’s 200 IM: #13 Emma Weyant
- Men’s 400 Free: #16 Jared Graham
- Women’s 400 Free: N/A
1 Comment on "2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Atlanta: Margalis Scratches Day 3 Finals"
Anyone else relieved Licon is swimming both his events tn?