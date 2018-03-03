2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Atlanta: Margalis Scratches Day 3 Finals

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

Swimmers are getting ready for the last finals session of the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta. Tonight they’ll compete in the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 free. A few swimmers opted out of their events for tonight’s session. Georgia postgrad Melanie Margalis swam the 100 breast this morning, qualifying for the B final at 13th. Margalis scratched the 200 IM, one of her signature events, later in the session. Tonight, she’s scratched out of the 100 breast.

There were 2 scratches out of championship finals. Candian junior standout Kayla Sanchez won’t be swimming the 100 back tonight, where she was seeded 5th for finals. Sanchez will focus on the 200 IM, where she’s the 2nd seed. In the men’s 200 IM, 7th seed Simon Sjodin has opted out of the final.

ATLANTA PSS DAY 3 TOP 16 SCRATCHES: