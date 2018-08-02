2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

This morning marks day 3 prelims of the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, California. Today, swimmers will compete individually in the 400 free and 100 fly. The men’s 800 free relay is also on the schedule for today, but it’s timed finals only, so all heats will take place at the end of the finals session. Keep an eye out once again for 14-year-old phenom Claire Tuggle. At last week’s Nationals, she was a B finalist in the 400 free. She’s slated to swim in the final heat alongside distance standout Mariah Denigan. Teammates Andrei Minakov and Alexei Sancov will set up another showdown in the 100 fly after going 1-2 in the 100 free last night. Defending champion and Meet Record holder Alexander Zettle is the top seed in the men’s 400 free.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

World Junior Record: 3:58.37- Katie Ledecky, 2014

Meet Record: 4:07.26- G Ryan, 2012

Kensey McMahon was well under her seed time and clipped her best to lead the heats in 4:13.39. Last week at Nationals, she dropped over 2 seconds in 4:13.61. Claire Tuggle (4:13.45), who also swam her best last week with a 4:10.17, was a few hundredths back this morning to qualify 2nd. Winter Juniors champ Kaitlynn Sims will be in the mix after qualifying 3rd in 4:15.16. She’s a title threat with her lifetime best 4:12.40 from June. World Juniors team member Miranda Heckman was 4th in 4:15.93. She has a best of 4:13.11 from 2016.

15-year-old Amanda Ray dropped almost 2 seconds to qualify 7th in 4:18.30. That marked her first ever swim under 4:20. Abigail McCulloh also swam a best time to take 6th in 4:18.03. It was a half second drop from her best, but she’s now dropped almost 5 seconds throughout the season.

Mariah Denigan was a no show in her heat this morning.

MEN’S 400 FREE:

World Junior Record: 3:44.60- Mack Horton (AUS), 2014

Meet Record: 3:51.44- Alexander Zettle, 2017

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

World Junior Record: 56.46- Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016

Meet Record: 58.59- Dakota Luther, 2017

MEN’S 100 FLY:

World Junior Record: 50.62- Kristof Milak (HUN), 2017

Meet Record: 52.57- Michael Andrew, 2015

