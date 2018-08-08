2018 Euros: Russia Remains Atop Medal Table Through Day 6

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The top 2 nations from yesterday remain at the top of the 2018 European Championships medal table once again. Russia, with the help of a gold medal from Evgeny Rylov, stands alone atop the European nations with a strong 22 medals in all, with 8 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze. Russia’s 4x100m mixed free relay also nabbed bronze on the day.

But, Great Britain keeps plugging along and looks to be primed for at least another gold with Ben Proud’s impressive 50m freestyle prelim and semi-final run. He notched the #1 seeded time in 21.11, a new textile world record. Imogen Clark also looks likely to earn a medal tomorrow night in the women’s 50m breast, while world record holder Adam Peaty did just that tonight in the men’s edition.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom took her 3rd gold of these championships, winning the women’s 100m freestyle handily, adding the top prize to her earlier wins in the 50m free and 100m fly. She’ll contest the 50m butterfly tomorrow night.

Radoslaw Pawecki got Poland on the board with his 200m back silver, while Peter John Stevens gave Slovenia some hardware in the form of his 50m breaststroke bronze tonight.

The LEN Trophy points also remains a battle for the top spot, with Russia leading now runner-up Italy, while Great Britain is 3rd by just 5 points.