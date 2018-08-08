2018 Euros Pick’em Day 6 Update: Getting Close at the Top

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 800 free saw Mykhaylo Romanchuk correctly picked to win by only 9% of pick’em entries. Favored Gregorio Paltrinieri was 2nd, chosen correctly by 26%. 1500 free champion Florian Wellbrock was 3rd, picked by 9%, followed by by Henrik Christiansen in 4th, picked by 46%.

Sarah Sjostrom (93%) won the women’s 100 free as expected, but the lower places were more interesting. Femke Heemskerk (0%) wasn’t picked by anyone 2nd. Charlotte Bonnet (29%) was 3rd and Freya Anderson (1%) was 4th.

The biggest surprise in the men’s 100 breast was perhaps that Adam Peaty (99%) was picked by less than 100% to win. Fabio Scozzoli (61%) was 2nd. Peter Stevens (0%) was an upset in 3rd and Kirill Prigoda (18%) ws 4th.

No one was shocked to see Evgeny Rylov (87%) win the men’s 200 back. The bigger surprise was Kliment Kolesnikov missing the top 4. This messed up the lower picks. Radoslaw Kowecki (15%) was 2nd, Matteo Restivo (3%) was 3rd, and Christian Diener (5%) was 4th.

Katinka Hosszu (92%) continued the favorites’ dominance. Ilaria Cusinato (16%) was 2nd. Maria Ulgokova was picked 3rd by only 1 person (well done Billy). Popular 2nd place pick Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2%) was 4th.

The pick’em entries failed to do well for any place in the mixed 400 free relay. France (16%) won followed by the Netherlands (11%), Russia (14%), and Italy (16%).

Standings

There was a tie for the daily winner between PaoBeds and Paul Baxter with 65. They were followed by lorenzo_caiazza and luigimariani with 63. If you’re not in the top 10, you can check your ranking here.

Day 6 Points 1 PaoBeds 65 1 Paul Baxter 65 3 lorenzo_caiazza 63 3 luigimariani 63 5 DannyF 61 6 Truca 60 7 andrea.zam 59 7 Flygirlswimmer 59 9 giovannirana 58 9 DANI 58 9 jeff8 58

Day 6 saw ced4003 retain the lead with 333 total points. SwimSwam’s JSutherlandSS was finally knocked out of 2nd by daily winner PaoBeds who has 326. JSutherlandSS is now 3rd with 323. noahc2000 is 4th with 321.