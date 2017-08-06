2017 U.S. Open Day 5: Sullivan Surges Up the Rankings, Tandy Cracks 22

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Rising high school senior and USC commit Erica Sullivan kicked off the final night of the 2017 U.S. Open with a notable victory in the women’s 1500 free. Not only did she earn her second win of the meet (her first coming in the 400 free on Thursday), but that time of 16:05.83 moves her up to #6 in the world this year:

Just as notably, Sullivan’s swim he moved up to third all-time on the 15-16 age group rankings. After tonight, only Katie Ledecky and Janet Evans, two of the greatest female distance swimmers of all-time, have been faster before turning 17. Like those two superstars, Sullivan has a somewhat unorthodox stroke that’s noticeably more asymmetrical and aggressive than you tend to see with distance swimmers, but obviously works for Sullivan.

Sullivan was our #8 recruit in the high school class of 2018 and, unlike Ledecky and Evans, is planning on swimming at USC beginning in the fall of 2018. However, she still has a lot of swimming left this summer before she starts her senior year. Not only is she slated to swim at next week’s USA Junior Nationals, but she’ll also be competing in the World Junior Championships later this month in Indianapolis, where she’ll be representing the USA in the 800 and 1500 free.

Unlike last night, which was dominated predominantly by college swimmers, professional swimmers headlined tonight’s events: